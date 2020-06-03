Slog PM: We're Going Live!

We're experimenting with Slog AM/PM formats as we meet the present moment. Today, Slog PM will work as a live blog starting at noon. The most recent updates will be at the top of the post. Have feedback? Leave it in the comments or send it directly to me. I won't be able to respond to every message but your thoughts will be read and appreciated.

Three more Minneapolis police officers have been charged relating to the death of George Floyd. Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng now face charges of aiding and abetting murder. The murder charge against officer Derek Chauvin has been elevated to second-degree murder.



FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl June 3, 2020

Seattle's East Precinct is currently quiet: We'll see how things change tonight!



Interesting change of scenery over past 12 hours. SPD no longer barricading streets. pic.twitter.com/VS9CyycWxe June 3, 2020

Pelosi's out: The news of Chauvin's escalated charge broke during her walk.



Speaker Pelosi is at the protests... pic.twitter.com/9NR01fXcdd June 3, 2020

12 PM

The Seattle City Council is holding a special public meeting right now: Watch below. Council President Lorena González outlined the agenda in a tweet last night. The Seattle Times' Daniel Beekman tweeted out a more in-depth agenda. It's going to be a long one. Stranger's Nathalie Graham will have a post covering it later this afternoon.





🚨🚨

Tmrw's Special Public Safety meeting agenda:



1⃣ community panel of firsthand witness accounts of the demonstrations on 5/30

2⃣ presentation from Chief Scoggins & Chief Best, re: 5/30

3⃣ Seattle's Civilian-led Police Accountability Framework w/@SeaCPC, @SeaOIG, @SeattleOPA pic.twitter.com/mZaUwzfsEx

— Council President M. Lorena González (@CMLGonzalez) June 2, 2020

The Seattle City Council's public safety committee is set to host a briefing at 12pm on George Floyd #seattleprotests. Check out the agenda below. Watch live here: https://t.co/7qVhv5F1Yi. pic.twitter.com/rn2NBS9G6Z

— Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) June 3, 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will elevate the murder charges against Derek Chauvin: The news was broke by the Star Tribune. Ellison is expected to make the announcement soon.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice.

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Trump wants to move the GOP convention: "The night the President accepts the [Republican] nomination will not happen in Charlotte," a Republican National Convention official told CNN. Republicans have made it clear that they won't let coronavirus concerns hinder their convention.



We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.

— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter Seattle/King County held a press conference at 9:15 a.m.: You can watch it below. Stranger's Rich Smith will have a post on it coming out shortly.



Ongoing coverage:

Catch up on this morning's Slog AM: Seattle police use tear gas, Durkan announces several day curfew, and a noted bigot loses a primary.



Here's a rundown of Monday's umbrella incident.



Lisa Herbold wants to prevent SPD from covering badge numbers.



Here's how to protect yourself from tear gas.



Inslee addresses police brutality protests.



Here's a guide to resistance events, black-owned restaurants, and other ways to stand against racism in Seattle.

Our small, mighty, and local team is working hard to bring you coverage from Seattle's ongoing protests and policy discussions in response to the killing of George Floyd. If you are able, please consider supporting our work.