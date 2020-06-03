We're experimenting with Slog AM/PM formats as we meet the present moment. Today, Slog PM will work as a live blog starting at noon. The most recent updates will be at the top of the post. Have feedback? Leave it in the comments or send it directly to me. I won't be able to respond to every message but your thoughts will be read and appreciated.

Three more Minneapolis police officers have been charged relating to the death of George Floyd. Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng now face charges of aiding and abetting murder. The murder charge against officer Derek Chauvin has been elevated to second-degree murder.

Seattle's East Precinct is currently quiet: We'll see how things change tonight!

Pelosi's out: The news of Chauvin's escalated charge broke during her walk.

12 PM

The Seattle City Council is holding a special public meeting right now: Watch below. Council President Lorena González outlined the agenda in a tweet last night. The Seattle Times' Daniel Beekman tweeted out a more in-depth agenda. It's going to be a long one. Stranger's Nathalie Graham will have a post covering it later this afternoon.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will elevate the murder charges against Derek Chauvin: The news was broke by the Star Tribune. Ellison is expected to make the announcement soon.

Trump wants to move the GOP convention: "The night the President accepts the [Republican] nomination will not happen in Charlotte," a Republican National Convention official told CNN. Republicans have made it clear that they won't let coronavirus concerns hinder their convention.

Black Lives Matter Seattle/King County held a press conference at 9:15 a.m.: You can watch it below. Stranger's Rich Smith will have a post on it coming out shortly.

