Slog PM: Maine Lobsterman Will Speak at RNC, Local Musicians Get $$$, New McNuggets "with a Spray Tan"

We're in for another night of THIS!!!!!!!! CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES

Authorities just arrested Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Capitol building after he refused to leave an auditorium there.



He has been leading protests over coronavirus restrictions. https://t.co/jswI8NaLnY

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 26, 2020

Chong the Nomad, Tres Leches, and The Black Tones among 10 winners of $5,000 music grants: Black Fret's Seattle chapter started a nomination and voting process in July to select 10 Seattle-area musicians impacted by COVID-19 to receive artist grants. Today, the charity announced Bearaxe, Chong the Nomad, Whitney Mongé, Naked Giants, Sera Cahoone, Smokey Brights, Stephanie Anne Johnson and the Hidogs, The Black Tones, Tomo Nakayama, and Tres Leches as the recipients. Each artist/band will receive a $5000 grant that they can use however they'd like.

In a statement, Alaia D'Alessandro of Tres Leches said the grant will allow the band "to get back into the recording studio to finish up our sophomore album and be ready to tour it when safe to do so.” Each of the 10 artists will perform in a 10-week concert series streaming live from Nectar starting September 9, with each show benefiting a local non-profit. Chong the Nomad will open the series. Here's a playlist of all the grantees. I'll slip in music from a few of the grant winners lower in this round-up.

We're in for another night of the Trump show: Like Trump, conservative media seems to be primarily focused on ratings: "First Night Of RNC Gets Nearly Six Times More Views On CSPAN Than DNC A Week Prior," reads a Daily Caller headline.

We've got tonight's speaker list: Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (allegedly from "an undisclosed location" in Jerusalem, notes Axios) will headline this evening. Other speakers include Tiffany Trump (who hasn't made a public speech since the 2016 RNC), Sen. Rand Paul, and "Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce." Maine lobsterman is clearly here to combat the positive press enjoyed last week by the DNC's Rhode Island calamariman. Here's the full list, descriptions via the RNC:



First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson

Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son died after getting hit by a drunken driver who was an undocumented immigrant

Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who received settlements with CNN and The Washington Post stemming from coverage of a 2019 confrontation with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial.

Melania's speech from the White House Rose Garden might get interrupted by severe thunderstorms: Although these daredevils don't believe in weather science, so they'll probably continue on as planned.



JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm watch for entire DC area thru 11p. Most likely time for storms, passing from northwest to southeast, between 6 and 10p. A few storms may produce damaging winds. We'll monitor and update as necessary.

Updates: https://t.co/QC9KsWX1Oy pic.twitter.com/bnK2Xc6YWo

— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 25, 2020

Watch the RNC live via the link below: The theme tonight is "Land of Opportunity." The patriotism streams from 8:30 pm to 11 pm Eastern.



The Associated Press has a preview of some of the prepared remarks: That Covington kid is expected to say: "In November, I believe this country must unite around a president who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts." Yes... Trump... the man committed to making the media stick to the facts... We've really lost the plot, America...

Let's get back on track with: Nugget news. McDonald's will debut spicy chicken nuggets on its US menu starting September 16. The international chicken haus has not debuted a new McNugget flavor since 1983. The nuggets have already been introduced in the UK. The verdict? "McDonald’s Spicy Nuggets Are Normal Chicken Nuggets With a Spray Tan."

A typical home in King County now costs around $727,500: And the prices aren't chilling out. "Price growth in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties topped national averages for the eighth month straight," reports Katherine Khashimova Long for the Seattle Times.

Here's Chong the Nomad's "Ghost in the Shower": Chong's one of the Black Fret grant recipients mentioned at the top of this round-up. Dave Segal called this track "a helluva quirk out." I still think about his Chong feature and its stunning cover art.



Tres Leches, live on KEXP. Dave Segal has said Tres Leches "gleefully twist rock conventions" and "radiate danger."

“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the Blake family, in a press conference today. Protests have erupted throughout the country, including Seattle, after police reportedly shot Blake seven times in the back in front of three of his children in Wisconsin. As a result of a severing of his spinal cord, Blake is paralyzed and still fighting for his life.



“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again.”



Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump says at Jacob Blake Jr has been left paralysed after being shot in the back by police in Wisconsin.



Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/YjHJkV4uOz pic.twitter.com/WA8B9DibuU

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 25, 2020

Sad news: An asteroid won’t hit before Election Day, even if you want it to.

Intrigue Coffeehouse's Capitol Hill location is closing: Another one bites the dust, reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

Trump announced he will nominate acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf to fill the role permanently: Expect more van snatchings, I guess.



I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

A final Black Fret grant recipient to rock out to tonight: The Black Tones, a longtime favorite at The Stranger. We anticipated their recent album could launch them to stardom. Again, here's that playlist of all the grantees.



QAnon is headed to the White House: Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon conspiracy theorist who will probably be elected to Congress this fall, says she's headed to the White House on Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg, this is all your fault.



I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House.



I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH

— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020

The CDC has modified its coronavirus testing guidelines: The department is now encouraging people to only get a COVID test if they're displaying symptoms. Experts are skeptical of the change. “This is potentially dangerous,” said an infectious disease physician. “Any move right now to reduce levels of testing by changing guidelines is a step in the wrong direction," commented an infectious disease modeler. What's your personal threshold for getting a test? Would you wait it out until you get a fever? Or would you get a test the minute you think you've been in contact with someone who may be carrying the virus?

I found this inspiring: Maybe we just need to scream louder than Kimberly Guilfoyle and she'll run away. I'm sure that'll work.

