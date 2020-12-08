Slog PM: Seattle Chamber of Commerce Sues Over New Payroll Tax, Will We See Jesus's Butthole Again This Year?

If you saw it, you remember it. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Joe wants you to mask up: He made his 100 Day Mask Up plea again today and also pledged Americans would collectively receive "at least" 100 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency. (So, like, 50 million Americans.) It's still unclear "how and through what companies" the Biden administration will purchase vaccine shots. We could've had more than 100 million Pfizer doses, but Trump's White House declined "multiple" offers.



Today, Joe also formally introduced the people he's nominated to lead his health care agencies: We've got Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general who is Biden's nominee for secretary of health and human services. There was also Jeffrey D. Zients, a "top aide with business ties" who Biden selected to be the new coordinator of his administration's COVID-19 response, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Biden's pick for a COVID-19 equity task force leader. Dr. Fauci, who will likely be Biden's chief medical advisor, made a digital appearance.



Meanwhile, Trump hosted an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit," where he celebrated how many Americans have contracted the coronavirus. More on that later in this post.

Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which decides next year’s spending on military and other national security programs, with a veto-proof majority: The annual act passed the House this afternoon in a "blowout" 335 to 78 vote. House Armed Services Chair Adam Smith (from Washington's 9th congressional district—hey, Adam!) called the compromise $740.5 billion bill "a good bill."

While Trump reiterated his call for House Republicans to veto the bill because of some wild claim about Section 230...



I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO. Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

...Republicans did not listen. 40 Republicans voted for the bill, while 37 Democrats voted against it. That ultimate "blowout" vote gave the House bill a veto-proof majority, and it's now headed to the Senate.

This year’s defense bill reflects our American values and delivers additional wins #ForThePeople. I'm proud of the provisions in the #FY21NDAA that will create a Chief Diversity Officer within the Department of Defense to ensure our military reflects our country’s diversity. pic.twitter.com/SEZ6nYoWKo

— Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) December 8, 2020

Denise Juneau, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, is out at the end of June: Juneau released a statement on Tuesday saying she "will not seek a new contract and will not be serving the district" after her contract concludes this summer. Juneau frequently clashed with teacher unions, reports KUOW. Her statement comes a day after the South Seattle Emerald published this piece:



It also comes after this:



ICYMI: Read that original reporting from KUOW.

Oh, and this? From January? Very bad!



One vaccination down! As Rich highlighted in Slog AM , the Brits started receiving their COVID-19 vaccines today. POOL / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

A 98-year-old man became the first person in Bristol, England, to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial pic.twitter.com/cnbLP4N01r

— Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

William Shakespeare, 81, from Warwickshire in England was one of the first people to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial https://t.co/gurWu2NaeS pic.twitter.com/fKLdUBYfNl

— Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Watch these cute oldies get some shots.

How's Rudy Giuliani doing? Hopefully better than our prediction for him. He called into his radio show today while hospitalized for the virus at Georgetown University Medical Center. He predicted he'll be let out of the hospital by tomorrow morning and made the false claim that the disease is "curable" and "you can overdo the mask." Yeesh.



That big New Year's Eve party you were planning is CANCELED!!! You should've known better, considering everything. The good news is you can still tune into drone dancing.

Here come the lawsuits over Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's “JumpStart” tax: The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is suing over the tax on high salaries—Daniel Beekman at the Seattle Times uploaded the lawsuit here—claiming it "taxes the right to earn a living." As a reminder, because numbers are fun, here's what the tax applies to, from Daniel:

Businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll will be taxed 0.7% to 2.4% on salaries and wages spent on Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year, with tiers for various payroll and salary amounts. For example, a company with an $8 million payroll and one employee making $180,000 would pay a tax of 0.7% on $180,000—or $1,260.

The city intends to use the tax to fund affordable housing and Green New Deal investments, among other things. Opposition from the Chamber of Commerce was expected.

During that "vaccine summit" today, Trump said he thinks it's "terrific" that nearly 15% of Americans have contracted COVID-19: He seems to be referencing herd immunity—which, per Reuters: "Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve 'herd' immunity from the virus."

Check out the second tweet here. The quote is: "I hear we're close to 15 percent. I'm hearing that, and that's terrific."



"In just a few minutes I will sign an Executive Order to ensure that the United States government prioritizes the getting out of the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations" — Trump pic.twitter.com/8tG277aNft

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County (BLMSKC) wants Mayor Durkan to appoint a special council to look into the Seattle Police Department’s abandonment of the East Precinct, which led to CHOP. They sent a letter to the mayor today, full text here. Specifically, they want to know:



who gave the order or made the decision to abandon the precinct;



whether public resources were used to coordinate it; and

