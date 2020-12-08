If you saw it, you remember it.
If you saw it, you remember it. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Joe wants you to mask up: He made his 100 Day Mask Up plea again today and also pledged Americans would collectively receive "at least" 100 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency. (So, like, 50 million Americans.) It's still unclear "how and through what companies" the Biden administration will purchase vaccine shots. We could've had more than 100 million Pfizer doses, but Trump's White House declined "multiple" offers.

Today, Joe also formally introduced the people he's nominated to lead his health care agencies: We've got Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general who is Biden's nominee for secretary of health and human services. There was also Jeffrey D. Zients, a "top aide with business ties" who Biden selected to be the new coordinator of his administration's COVID-19 response, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Biden's pick for a COVID-19 equity task force leader. Dr. Fauci, who will likely be Biden's chief medical advisor, made a digital appearance.

Meanwhile, Trump hosted an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit," where he celebrated how many Americans have contracted the coronavirus. More on that later in this post.

Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which decides next year’s spending on military and other national security programs, with a veto-proof majority: The annual act passed the House this afternoon in a "blowout" 335 to 78 vote. House Armed Services Chair Adam Smith (from Washington's 9th congressional district—hey, Adam!) called the compromise $740.5 billion bill "a good bill."

While Trump reiterated his call for House Republicans to veto the bill because of some wild claim about Section 230...

...Republicans did not listen. 40 Republicans voted for the bill, while 37 Democrats voted against it. That ultimate "blowout" vote gave the House bill a veto-proof majority, and it's now headed to the Senate.

Denise Juneau, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, is out at the end of June: Juneau released a statement on Tuesday saying she "will not seek a new contract and will not be serving the district" after her contract concludes this summer. Juneau frequently clashed with teacher unions, reports KUOW. Her statement comes a day after the South Seattle Emerald published this piece:

WHY WE, THE NAACP YOUTH COUNCIL, ARE DEMANDING SUPERINTENDENT DENISE JUNEAU’S TERMINATION

It also comes after this:

Seattle Special Education PTSA votes no-confidence in district after Black child was repeatedly locked in isolation

ICYMI: Read that original reporting from KUOW.

Oh, and this? From January? Very bad!

Seattle Schools knew these teachers abused kids—and let them keep teaching

One vaccination down! As Rich covered in Slog AM, the Brits started getting their vaccines today.
One vaccination down! As Rich highlighted in Slog AM, the Brits started receiving their COVID-19 vaccines today. POOL / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

If you need a shot of optimism: Watch these cute oldies get some shots.

How's Rudy Giuliani doing? Hopefully better than our prediction for him. He called into his radio show today while hospitalized for the virus at Georgetown University Medical Center. He predicted he'll be let out of the hospital by tomorrow morning and made the false claim that the disease is "curable" and "you can overdo the mask." Yeesh.

That big New Year's Eve party you were planning is CANCELED!!! You should've known better, considering everything. The good news is you can still tune into drone dancing.

Here come the lawsuits over Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's “JumpStart” tax: The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is suing over the tax on high salaries—Daniel Beekman at the Seattle Times uploaded the lawsuit here—claiming it "taxes the right to earn a living." As a reminder, because numbers are fun, here's what the tax applies to, from Daniel:

Businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll will be taxed 0.7% to 2.4% on salaries and wages spent on Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year, with tiers for various payroll and salary amounts. For example, a company with an $8 million payroll and one employee making $180,000 would pay a tax of 0.7% on $180,000—or $1,260.

The city intends to use the tax to fund affordable housing and Green New Deal investments, among other things. Opposition from the Chamber of Commerce was expected.

During that "vaccine summit" today, Trump said he thinks it's "terrific" that nearly 15% of Americans have contracted COVID-19: He seems to be referencing herd immunity—which, per Reuters: "Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve 'herd' immunity from the virus."

Check out the second tweet here. The quote is: "I hear we're close to 15 percent. I'm hearing that, and that's terrific."

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County (BLMSKC) wants Mayor Durkan to appoint a special council to look into the Seattle Police Department’s abandonment of the East Precinct, which led to CHOP. They sent a letter to the mayor today, full text here. Specifically, they want to know:

  • who gave the order or made the decision to abandon the precinct;
  • whether public resources were used to coordinate it; and
  • whether public safety was jeopardized because of it, among other questions.

    The group cites this bit of reporting from Crosscut in June:

    "Two days before the Seattle Police Department abandoned its East Precinct, Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey sent an email to officers, pledging the department would not abandon its Capitol Hill building... According to two police sources in the East Precinct, they never received any written command to not come to work on Capitol Hill. Instead, they were told by text or phone call from colleagues to head instead to the West Precinct on the north end of downtown Seattle."

    And BLMSKC asks:

  • Who in the Seattle Police Department gave the order, officially or unofficially, or made the decision, officially or unofficially, to abandon the East Precinct.
  • Which officers participated.
  • Whether officers within SPD used City resources to coordinate a prolonged abandonment of the East Precinct.
  • Whether officers within SPD violated written or verbal orders or expectations to report to the East Precinct as assigned.
  • Whether officers violated their duties as assigned by failing to report to work at the East Precinct.
  • Whether public safety was jeopardized by increased call times because of this action.

    • DJ Riz Rollins will be the Seattle Queer Elder Honoree at Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! show on Saturday: On the Boards announced the news on their Instagram. Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce is one of my absolute favorite holiday shows. Last year, when I saw it at The Moore, I saw Jesus's butthole. There's so much devilish pomp and circumstance in the show, but it's mostly a ploy to get the audience to reflect on its community's queer elders. This year, one of the honored elders is Riz Rollins. (When I think of Riz Rollins, I think of this piece Charles Mudede wrote about him.)

    Here's what I said about Holiday Sauce's costumes last year:

    Per usual, Mac is draped in the loudest costumes ever invented, created by the equally genius designer Machine Dazzle. Describing the content of Machine Dazzle's explosive, Radical Faerie-touched costumes is a collegiate course in and of itself, but I'll try to explain a few of the looks: An opening outfit concocted in a witch's brew containing elven hands, bitch heels, Nutcracker knee-highs, and roasted jolly Christmas pigs for shoulder pads; a heavenly pink angel's tutu plucked from the sky weighed down by horse ornaments and a wreath that doubles as a carousel; a major white holiday gown with an entire forest scene erupting from the gown's crown that descends down the back to spell out a surprise and make the wearer look like a wintertime Godzilla.

    Tix here!!

    Some housing activism to round out the evening: Read more on Tacoma Housing Now in this piece from a few weeks ago.

