Our first two shows in today's column are available on YouTube. Lucky you! We still consider them Unstreamable (~read the fine print at the bottom of this post~) because the only thing keeping these videos available to future eyeballs are some randos on YouTube. Bless those digital thieves, but we think these relics deserve better.

USA, 1994, 30 minute episodes, Created by Sofia Coppola and Nicoletta Munroe

Marc Jacobs' influential fashion line Heaven (influential at least to me, Olivia Rodrigo, and my favorite Japanese YouTuber) dropped an Instagram post last week (above) that highlighted Sofia Coppola's failed Comedy Central show, described by W Magazine as a "short-lived Gen-X variety series." The show starred Sofia Coppola and Zoe Cassavetes—yes, they have dads—as they ran around and interviewed celebrities. It had late-night Public Access TV vibes—if late-night Public Access TV featured Gus Van Sant, Anna Wintour, and Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore. The show only got four episodes in 1994 before Comedy Central pulled the plug. Still, it's received a good deal of attention in recent years, getting fresh raves from Vogue, which called the lead duo "the picture of downtown nonchalance, dressed in tight shirts, low-slung pants, and with spunky hairdos."

Naysayers will say this is only interesting because of celebrity culture and '90s nostalgia, and they are wrong. The blurb format prevents me from giving a Ted Talk on all the ways they are wrong, but here's one way: In the show's second episode, study the way Coppola films Martin Scorsese giving a lecture on the art of filmmaking. Note the crying baby. Coppola's always had a strong point of view. CHASE BURNS

The first three episodes of Hi Octane are on YouTube. The fourth episode doesn't seem to be anywhere.

THIS IS HOW THE WORLD ENDS

USA, 2000, 45 minute episode, Created by Gregg Araki

I love this shot so much. Still From This Is How the World Ends

Still, This Is How the World Ends is a look into Araki's brain at the time. Fresh off the release of the also unstreamable Splendor, this pilot reminds me a lot of Nowhere in that it's a queer and bizarre send-up of the kinds of original programming MTV aired back then. (Araki has referred to the episode as Twin Peaks for MTV, and David Lynch-collaborator Michael J. Anderson makes a wild cameo in the show.) Much of the plotline actually reappears in his 2010 Queer Palm-winning Kaboom, translated to a college setting. Eventually, Araki did make a TV series for Starz called Now Apocalypse, which only got picked up for one season. Someone please get this man an HBO deal! JAS KEIMIG

The first and only episode of This Is How the World Ends is available on YouTube

We've got more TV! Next up: Phyllis.

PHYLLIS

USA, 1975-1977, 30 minute episodes, Created by Ed Weinberger and Stan Daniels

That idiotic choice is probably not the main reason why the show is unstreamable — its failure to attract much of a crowd when it originally aired is likely to blame. It’s too bad, because there are some real gems in its 48 episodes. (One more season and they could have syndicated! Come on!!!) One of the best is “Out of the Closet,” in which Phyllis (recently widowed) dates a man who seems reluctant to get physical. When she asks if there’s something wrong with her, he confesses that he’s gay. Good hijinks ensue. Watch for some truly bananas set design — pillars, a spiral staircase, and a sunken living room in a San Francisco apartment; and more ferns than an entire jungle.

Set in San Francisco, Phyllis easily could have had a gay character in the main cast (as Murray was originally meant to be on The Mary Tyler Moore Show) since it was a particularly fertile time and place for queer culture. Alas, we don’t see any of Harvey Milk, of the Castro Street Fair, of Pride, of bathhouses, of Sylvester, or of the Cockettes. But we do have a character who bears a striking resemblance to Dan White, several years before his murderous real-life rampage. Also three of the cast members died during the show’s two-year run, and a fourth passed away soon after it was canceled. God, that show was cursed. MATT BAUME

Two episodes of Phyllis are available on VHS to rent at Scarecrow Video.

CHEWING GUM

UK, 2015-2017, 23 min episodes, Created by Michaela Coel

I think about this show all the time. Courtesy of Netflix

The show introduced the world to the talents of show writer and star Michaela Coel, whose body humor, tight writing, and big brain distinguished her as one of the most unique performers of the decade. Her popularity only grew in 2020 with HBO Max's I May Destroy You, which turned her keen eye for life's tragicomic absurdities into a show that emotionally wrecked everyone.

Despite Coel's celebrity, Chewing Gum was unceremoniously removed from Netflix, its American home for the past four years. While it's most likely a rights issue, Coel has a documented rocky relationship with the platform and the production company behind the series. In "an unprecedented move," last year the series actually jumped from Netflix to HBO Max, a streaming company that is apparently foaming at the mouth to work with Coel. Good for her! (And us!) JAS KEIMIG



Available for rental at Scarecrow Video . Streaming on HBO Max.