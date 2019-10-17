A Big List of Unstreamable Movies Turn off the internet and touch some tapes.

Originally published on Oct. 17.

Unstreamable is a weekly column that recommends films you can't find on major streaming services in the United States.

Currently, there are 86 films on this list. Each one was unstreamable on streaming services when it was added. That means we couldn't find it on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Quibi, Caboodle, or any of the other 300+ streaming services available in the United States. We also couldn't find it available for rent or purchase through platforms like Prime Video or iTunes. We don't consider user-generated videos, like unauthorized YouTube uploads, to be streamable.

We add four more films each week:

USA

Xmas Without China (2013)

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

Collide-O-Scope: The Best of the Worst (2007)

Starrbooty (2007)

Police Beat (2006)

Strangers with Candy (2005)

I Downloaded a Ghost (2004)

Hysterical Blindness (2002)

Cartoon Noir (1999)

Dogma (1999)

Clockwatchers (1997)

Gummo (1997)

Eddie (1996)

I Shot Andy Warhol (1996)

The Doom Generation (1995)

Kids (1995)

Playboy: The Best of Anna Nicole Smith (1995)

Strange Days (1995)

Super Mario Bros. (1993)

Evil Toons (1992)

The Linguini Incident (1991)

Meet the Applegates (1991)

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Fatal Exposure (1989)

Great Balls of Fire! (1989)

Less Than Zero (1987)

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)

Love Streams (1984)

Silkwood (1983)

The Last American Virgin (1982)

Losing Ground (1982)

Missing (1982)

Betty Boop for President (1980)

Bosom Buddies (1980-1982)

All That Jazz (1979)

Killer of Sheep (1978)

Abby (1974)

Claudine (1974)

Harry & Tonto (1974)

That Man Bolt (1973)

Lady Sings the Blues (1972)

Sonny & Cher's Comedy Hour: Christmas Specials (1971-1974)

Judy Garland in Concert: Volume 1 (1964)

Written on the Wind (1956)

Japan

Ponyo (2008) — Streaming in May 2020 on HBO Max

Yayoi Kusama: I Love Me (2008)

Tony Takitani (2005)

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (2003-2005)

Medabots (1999)

Wild Zero (1999)

Mermaid Forest (1991)

The Curse of Kazuo Umezu (1990)

Patlabor: The Movie (1989) — Currently streaming on VRV and HIDIVE

France

Demonlover (2002)

Beau Travail (1999)

Late August, Early September (1999)

Irma Vep (1996)

I Can't Sleep (J'ai pas sommeil) (1994)

Her Bridal Night (1956)

Spain

Cell 211 (2009)

Take My Eyes (Te Doy Mis Ojos) (2003)

Lovers of the Arctic Circle (Los Amantes Del Círculo Polar) (1998)

Belle Epoque (1992)

Jamón Jamón (1992)

United Kingdom

Croupier (1998)

Sammy and Rosie Get Laid (1981)

Sleuth (1972)

Night and the City (1950)

Italy

The Best of Bruno Bozzetto (1997)

The Rebels: Montgomery Clift (1983)

Allegro Non Troppo (1976)

Australia

The Black Balloon (2008)

Two Friends (1986)

Mexico

Pepe (1960)

Raquel's Shoeshiner (El bolero de Raquel) (1957)

Argentina

The Holy Girl (La niña santa) (2004)

Austria

Models (1999)

Canada

C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005)

Germany

The Nomi Song (2004)

Hong Kong

Days of Being Wild (1990)

India

Subarnarekha (1965)

Israel

An American Hippie in Israel (1972)

Norway

Turn Me On, Dammit! (2011)

Scotland

Gregory's Girl (1980)

Senegal

Hyenas (1992)

South Korea

Green Fish (1997)



