9 TO 5

US, ABC, 1982-1988, 30 min episodes, Created by Micheal S. Baser & Kim Weiskopf

The cast replacements are bananas, particularly because actors kept coming and going over the years. It began with the lead roles ably filled by Rita Moreno (typecast as the fiery Latina yet again), Valerie Curtin (cousin of SNL conehead Jane Curtin), and Rachel Dennison (Dolly Parton’s real-life sister). The malicious boss, played by Dabney Coleman in the film, is now bumbling Jeffrey Tambor (whom you know from Arrested Development, Transparent, and making Jessica Walter cry among other unforgivable acts).

But the show would soon earn a reputation for its revolving-door casting. An ill-advised revamp replaced Moreno with All in the Family’s Sally Struthers, who does as much as one possibly could with the material she was handed; Curtin was replaced by Leah Ayres, one of those actresses you recognize from a billion different guest roles; and Tambor was replaced by Peter Bonerz, yes that’s his real name, he was the dentist on The Bob Newhart Show and directed a dizzying amount of television including Murphy Brown, Friends, and the failed pilot for Elvira’s sitcom. Also intermittently present are Jean Marsh (you may know her from Upstairs, Downstairs but I love her for playing the evil queen Bavmorda in Willow) and Herb Edelman (Stan Zbornak from The Golden Girls).

Initially popular, the show quickly plummeted in ratings to arrive at a third-season cancellation — but even that it wasn’t a painless death, as one of the great mysteries of television is why the show was subsequently resurrected for 52 more episodes (!!!) in first-run syndication, notably on Ted Turner’s indie Georgia broadcaster that eventually became TBS. The comedy is tepid throughout the show’s run, but for TV history weirdos like you and me, its one great pleasure is imagining the fun backstage conversations that must’ve taken place between so many entertainment icons while they were waiting for the checks to clear. MATT BAUME

Available for rental on DVD at Scarecrow Video

USA | UK, 1995, 119 min, Dir. Todd Haynes USA | UK, 1995, 119 min, Dir. Todd Haynes The more I thought about this, the more fucked up about it I got. JK

In this illness, though, she begins to form a new identity. Believing that she has "multiple chemical sensitivity," a New Age-y allergy to the chemicals that compose modern life, she seeks refuge and community at Wrenwood, a center for people with her condition led by the suspicious guru, Peter (Peter Friedman). Safe isn't necessarily interested in whether this disease Carol believes she has is actually real—emotionally and physically, the things that are happening to her are true. Rather, director Todd Haynes is really interested in the order that people seek in the random chaos of sickness, and how predatory self-help culture often turns the culpability of illness back onto the patients themselves. And it spookily reminded me of the early days of the pandemic, where every cough or headache or sniffle could be a sign of the plague.

The film premiered at Sundance the same year as Harmony Korine's Kids, the buzziest movie at the time. Safe couldn't be more opposite—slow, deliberate, thoughtful. But I think its questions and ideas are just as unnerving and sinister, and certainly more applicable in this moment when "self care" talk reigns supreme. And the stickiness of Carol comes from her constantly asking how can I make myself better? It's a familiar question that can be answered a thousand different ways. Carol could be any of us when put in the right situation. JAS KEIMIG

Available for rental on DVD at Scarecrow Video Seattle Public Library , and Netflix DVD. You can also rent it on Prime Video