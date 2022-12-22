🚨 NEW STICKER PATROL ALERT!! 🚨In this episode of Sticker Patrol, we went on the hunt for stickers in Lower Queen Anne and, boy, did y’all deliver. Femme tops! Consent decrees! Thick-ass superheroes! The perfect balm for your pre-holiday blues. Starring stickers from @2thiesttooth, Chunky Brewster, Lysergio Leone, Make Seattle Shitty Again, Glenda Ghost, Syco, Pig Bomb, Handa, Maddi Magenta, and more!

Featuring the musical stylings of Erik Blood. Where should we go next?