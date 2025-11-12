Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food.

PNB: In the Upper Room

Nov 7–16

Premiering in 1986, Twyla Tharp’s high-energy ballet, In the Upper Room, has become one of the most iconic ballets of the 20th century, admired for its athletic choreography, minimalist costume design, dramatic lighting, and a transcendent score by Philip Glass. The Pacific Northwest Ballet will take on Tharp’s contemporary classic, along with Dani Rowe’s emotionally compelling one-act ballet, The Window. This is a must for not only ballet and contemporary dance fanatics, but for lovers of experimental music and performance art. These performances will also debut the newly minted PNB dancers Christopher D’Ariano and Amanda Morgan. (McCaw Hall, various times, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Aya Ogawa, the Nosebleed

Nov 13–15

Doris Duke Award–winning playwright and director Aya Ogawa’s autobiographical play The Nosebleed explores themes of failure, humanity, empathy, and connection, as well as their strained relationship with their late, estranged father. Ogawa enlisted four actors to play various facets of themself, while taking on the role of both their father and their 5-year-old son. Audiences are invited to project their own experiences onto the blank, minimal set and are engaged in the “theatrical memorial and healing ritual” through audience participation. The New York Times selected it as a critic pick and called it “conversational, unflinching and delicately layered,” writing that “Ogawa’s memoir-like excavation tests the boundaries of love and family obligation through intimate confession.” (On the Boards, 8 pm, 6+) JULIANNE BELL

Conner O’Malley

Nov 20

I’ll be honest, I used to refer to Conner O’Malley as “Aidy Bryant’s husband,” until I saw him in Joe Pera Talks With You as a depressed father who eats chicken in the shower, followed by his feature-length, the straight-to-YouTube film Rap World. He isn’t the typical comedian I’d ride for—in general, I have an aversion to male comics—but his loud, aggressive take on comedy ultimately makes a subversive statement about the absurdity of modern-day masculinity. The Chicago-born comedian, whom the New Yorker has called “the bard of the Manosphere,” plays pathetic, reply-guy characters that shed light on the idiocy of alpha males and/or incel men who have largely gotten us to our current hellscape. In a message on his Instagram, an AI-generated O’Malley states, “I have been in the General Motors psychological experiments labs generating humor sequences infused with alternative political ideas, and I’m finally ready to take it out on the road.” (Neptune Theatre, 7 pm & 9:45 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Come From Away

Nov 28–Jan 4, 2026

Ugh, I love Come From Away more than I can articulate. The hit musical tells the story about the small town of Gander, Newfoundland coming together to help the passengers on 38 planes stranded there after American airspace closed on 9/11. It is a musical that reminds us of the generosity of strangers and the goodness that persists in spite of large-scale evils. Come From Away got its start at the Seattle Repertory Theatre a decade ago when producers staged an early version of the show. It returns to that stage this fall, but the show won’t be the same version we all know. The Rep is putting a twist on Come from Away this year. All I know is there will be an emphasis on actors also playing musical instruments. Whatever version of Come From Away graces Seattle stages, I’m excited to see it and be welcomed back to The Rock. (Seattle Repertory Theatre, various times) NATHALIE GRAHAM

