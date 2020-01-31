A Fried Chicken Favorite Gets Two New Locations and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: January 31, 2020 Edition

Sisters and Brothers The Guy Fieri-approved fried chicken spot Sisters and Brothers plans to open a new flagship location in Interbay.

OPENINGS

206 Burger Company

The fast-casual burger chain 206 Burger Company, which is owned by the co-founder of Ravenna's Rain City Burgers and has locations in First Hill and downtown, has opened an outpost in the North Queen Anne neighborhood and had its first Yelp review on January 6. The location retains the same menu, and features a full-service bar and expanded seating.

Queen Anne

Central Cafe & Juice Bar

This eco-conscious cafe featuring espresso, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, teas, pastries, and grab-and-go deli items like wraps and sandwiches had its grand opening in the Central District on January 25. The cafe's website says that it is "committed to urbanism and the historic preservation of our building," which dates back to the 1920s, and participates in the packaging company noissue's Eco Packaging Alliance program, which plants a tree in areas of need for every order of packaging materials.

Central District

Good Brewing Co.

Good Brewing Co., a community-focused brewpub in Woodinville, will celebrate the grand opening of its second location, a taproom in the Hollywood District, this Saturday, February 1. The 21+ taproom serves the brewery's lineup of small-batch lagers, ales, and hard seltzer. Though there is not yet a full food menu, grab-and-go items, pretzels, and nuts are available for snacking.

Woodinville

Gyro & More

Like the name suggests, this no-frills Mediterranean joint, which opened recently and had its first Yelp review on January 20, serves gyros (of course) and other staples, like falafel, shawarma, hummus, baba ganoush, dolmas, and Greek fries. The menu also includes some intriguing-sounding "Mediterranean tacos," with a choice of beef, chicken, or falafel.

Westlake

Sisi Kay Thai Eatery & Bar

This Thai spot soft-opened in the former place of the gilded, ornate Thai restaurant May in Wallingford in late December. Menu items range from usual suspects like crispy garlic chicken and spring rolls to more unusual fusion dishes like tom yum pizza and tom kha linguine, plus appetizers like poached Phuket-style fish balls, calamari, and spicy deep-fried "devil's wings." Don't worry: May's famous tableside pad thai with banana leaf and banana blossoms is still on the menu.

Wallingford

Tin Hat Cider

This tiny, small-batch cidery in a converted South Tacoma garage will have its grand opening this Saturday, February 1. There are currently five flavors on tap, including "Tin Hat" (a flagship flavor made with Granny Smith apples), the "Rassle" (made with raspberry puree), and Blueberry Pomegranate. Owner Brennan Sandstrom hopes to open a full-service cider taproom in about a year or so.

Tacoma

CLOSURES

Brunswick & Hunt

Ballard's Western-themed, "farm-to-neighborhood" gastropub Brunswick and Hunt will close permanently after today, January 31. According to My Ballard, general manager Tommy Pappas cited the reasons for the closure as "multi-faceted and on par with the abundant closings currently happening in Seattle.”

Ballard

The Forge Lounge

This downtown bar announced via Facebook that it is closing after eight and a half years of business to make way for construction and will have its final day of business on February 28.

Downtown

Sisters and Brothers

Fear not: The popular fried-chicken restaurant (which got a boost when Guy Fieri featured it on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives) isn't going anywhere. Though the original Georgetown location is set to close after its final service on February 23, the restaurant will start serving its full menu in place of the food service at nearby bar Sneaky Tiki starting on February 28, and is also opening a new flagship location in the former space of Chen's Village in Interbay, estimated to launch sometime in April. The new outpost will feature a bigger dining room and kitchen space than the original location.

Georgetown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Li'l Woody's Burger Month lineup announced

Each year, local burger chain Li'l Woody's features four different weekly burger specials from local chefs for their Li'l Woody's Burger Month series, and they've dropped the lineup for February: This year features the "Good Old Burger" with fry sauce, American cheese, and yubeshi onions from chef Brady Williams of Canlis (Feb 4-10); the Puerto Rican-inspired "Boricua Burger" with two picadillo patties, Sazon, plantain chips, and sauce from chef Eric Rivera of Addo (Feb 11-17); the "Homersapien" with a lamb patty, chanterelle mushrooms, whipped garlic, zaatar-spiced Tim's potato chips, and date ketchup from chef Logan Cox of Homer (Feb 18-24); and the "Manolin Sandwich" with a breaded pork cutlet, onion, and a sweet bun from chef Liz Kenyon of Manolin and Rupee Bar (Feb 25-March 2). If you can't wait until February 4, they've also reprised one of last year's popular specials, the "Sarap Sandwich" (roasted adobo pork, patis salsa verde, fried garlic, chicharrones, sliced radishes, and a Hawaiian bun) by chef Melissa Miranda of Musang, available through February 3.

Atari bringing themed hotel, bar, and restaurant to Seattle

In some of the oddest news of the week, the New York Times reported that Atari will be opening eight arcade-themed hotels, including one in Seattle. Though not much is yet known about the project, a rep told Eater Seattle that the Seattle location will include a “bistro-style restaurant and bakery." The hotels will be geared towards esports and host tournaments. An opening date for the Seattle hotel has not yet been announced; construction will begin on the earliest hotel, a location in Phoenix, Arizona, later this year.

Pie replaced by a dog treat bakery in Fremont

Much to the perturbation of pie lovers and to the delight of pet owners, Fremont's bakery Pie, which closed in November, is set to be replaced by Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery, a dog treat bakery from the dog grooming and daycare chain of the same name. As Eater Seattle notes, it's unclear whether the bakery will also have treats for humans. An opening date has not yet been set.

Dynasty Room closure delayed

Fans of the dark, stylish Dynasty Room, a semi-permanent pop-up bar inside the space of Chinatown-International District's defunct Four Seas Restaurant can rejoice: The bar will continue for at least six more months, rather than closing in February as originally planned. It's not the first time the establishment's lifespan has been extended. Owner I-Miun Liu opened the business in April 2018 with the idea of it temporarily taking up residence in the space before a scheduled demolition and expected it would close around July 2018, but the closure was pushed back several months due to the demolition being delayed. Now's a great time to go grab some zodiac-themed cocktails and rice bowls before it closes for good.

Nirmal's announces new restaurant

The owners of the beloved Indian restaurant Nirmal's in Pioneer Square plan to open a new restaurant called Khushi, which they call their "homage to street food from all corners of India." The team has already signed the lease on a location in downtown Bellevue, which they say will open soon and will be the first Khushi, suggesting more outposts planned for the future.

Octopus Bar opening pushed back to spring

Though the well-loved Wallingford hangout Octopus Bar planned to re-open in its new location early this year just in time for its sixth anniversary, the opening has been postponed to mid-March or later due to construction delays.

Star Fusion & Bar coming to Capitol Hill

The former space of the recently closed Añejo Restaurant and Tequila Bar will be filled by Star Fusion & Bar, a Mongolian restaurant set to open by early February. Owner Ernie Enkhtaivan tells Capitol Hill Seattle that the menu will feature plenty of lamb and beef, plus Japanese fusion dishes like noodle soups and homemade potstickers. There will also be a full bar.



EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

The Art of Pairing: Food and Mocktails

Thierry Rautureau, executive chef and owner of Loulay and Luc (and widely known as "the chef in the hat"), will school students in how to create zero-proof sips with DRY Soda and what flavors of food to pair them with. For more ideas on how to end the last day of DRY January on a high note, check out a list of participating restaurants and bars offering zero-proof drink specials with DRY Soda.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Break out your comfiest sleepwear to observe the grand tradition of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Full Tilt's Ballard and White Center locations. They'll be scooping up wacky limited breakfast-themed flavors and serving free waffles with purchase for the occasion, while supplies last.

SAD Winter Beer Fest

Combat your SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) with SAD (Strong and Dark) brews. Tickets get you five pours.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Eden Hill's Third Annual Super Bowl Burger Pop-Up

As per annual tradition, Eden Hill's inventive chef Maximillian Petty will serve up four burgers for the big day: the "Kansas City" (cold smoked and fried chicken breast with a spicy Kansas City barbecue glaze and a Rogue Creamery blue cheese slaw with carrots, apple, and kohlrabi), the "San Francisco" (a sourdough patty melt with American cheese, Comte, grilled red onion jam, malt, and maple ketchup), the "Superfan" (wild mushroom and smoked walnut burger, red beets, Swiss cheese, and "Dijonnaise"), and the "Big Max" (Petty's signature take on the Big Mac, with three-week dry-aged chuck ground beef, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and secret citrus sauce on challah bread).

TML Tamales at Obec Brewing

Enjoy handcrafted, corn-husk-wrapped delights from local company TML Tamales, which purveys both big tamales and chicken-nugget-sized "tamale bites."

Unexpected “Kraut-Pleaser” Cooking Class

Learn how to prepare your own tangy, crunchy sauerkraut and fermented vegetables with Firefly Kitchen co-founder Julie O'Brien, who will demo three recipes from her cookbook Fresh and Fermented.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Bubble Tea at Home

Skip the tea shop and learn how to create your own sweet, creamy beverages studded with chewy tapioca pearls, using tea, milk and milk alternatives, and real sugar.

Cocktails and Conversations with Leaders of Color

James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan's Black History Month event series kicks off with a conversation with leaders of color, including chef Nina Compton, police chief Carmen Best, fire chief Harold Scoggins, The Bush School head Percy Abram, and Jordan himself. Urban League president Michelle Merriweather will host the event.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Cook The Book: Escoffier

Addo chef Eric Rivera will pay homage to the legendary French cooking bible The Escoffier Cookbook and Guide to the Fine Art of Cookery by serving up his own unique interpretation of five of its recipes.

Fish Skool with Fishmonger Ryan Rector: Oysters

Pike Place fishmonger Ryan Rector will teach you how to shuck bivalves like a pro. Gulp down local oysters and other seasonal seafood and snacks while you practice your new skills.