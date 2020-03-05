Coronavirus Updates: Some Seattle Events Have Been Canceled and Some Are Still Going on As Planned—Here Are the Details

Unsplash/ CDC

As the coronavirus continues to dominate the news cycle, many Seattle event organizers have canceled or postponed their events for the coming days, following a King County recommendation to consider postponing events and gatherings. Many other event organizers and venues, however, (including, notably, Comic Con) have made public statements that they will not be canceling their events as they continue to monitor the situation, but that they have put extra measures in place to ensure public health.

We've rounded up everything we've heard related to event cancellations and non-cancellations below, and we'll add to this post as we hear more. If we're missing something, email us to let us know.

Remember that, even if events are continuing as planned, you should not go out if you're sick. King County Public Health also is urging residents at a higher risk of severe illness to stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. If you're healthy, there are no restrictions in place about events and gatherings.

POSTPONED



Black Fashionista!

Original date: Thursday, March 5

Organizer notes: "POSTPONED out an abundance of caution. We will attempt to reschedule this program during our women's history exhibit this summer."

Cocktail District

Original date: Saturday, March 7

New date: Saturday, April 11 (tentative)

Organizer notes: "With thousands of attendees and over 150 vendors from all over the world poised to participate in the city’s largest cocktail celebration in just three days, we feel that we must put everyone's safety first and foremost... You can still celebrate cocktails this week. We are not canceling the smaller events happening this week at our Participating Locations. These events have under 100 people in attendance (as opposed to the thousands at Cocktail District) and if you feel safe doing so, we encourage you to get your cocktail fix and support all of the amazing bars offering up featured cocktails and fun events."

Cultural Crossroads Festival

Original date: March 6–8

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our customers’ and our community's wellbeing, this year’s Cultural Crossroads Festival will be postponed to a later date. Thank you for your understanding."

Coming Home: A Youth Art Show Opening Reception

Original date: Friday, March 6

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "The official opening night event is postponed. If you are planning on dropping off work tomorrow, please still drop it off. We will still be showcasing the work, but there will be no musicians, catering, or any formal opening night activities. You may still come to the gallery and view the artwork at the same time 5:30pm-8:30pm for this soft opening at your own discretion."

An Evening with Ciscoe

Original date: Tuesday, March 10

New date: Tuesday, March 31

Organizer notes: "Seattle & King County has confirmed community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected. Because the health and wellbeing of our community is uppermost in our minds, the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society has made the decision to postpone the “Evening with Ciscoe” event scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at 6pm."

Dr. David Eagleman: Can We Create New Senses For Humans?

Original date: Thursday, March 5

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "Due to complications surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, this event’s speaker will be unable to make the trip to Town Hall. As a result, this event has been canceled. We are working to identify a date to reschedule and will follow up with ticket buyers."

Jewell Parker Rhodes: Black Brother, Black Brother

Original date: Tuesday, March 10

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "There are plans to reschedule but no date has been set as yet. Please check our social media platforms and website, or sign up to our mailing list for any future updates. We regret any inconvenience caused."

Knitting LIVE!

Original date: March 13–15

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: “The developments around the city of Seattle have been at the forefront of our minds as the event approaches, and after hearing our community's feedback as well as assessing statements from King County Public Health and the CDC, the decision has been made to postpone the show.“

KUOW's 'Meet the Newsmakers' (March events only)

Original date: March 9, 17, 23 & 30

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: “There are plans to reschedule, but no dates have been set as yet. We regret any inconvenience caused.“

Nikki McClure: What Will These Hands Make

Original date: Saturday, March 7

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "There are plans to reschedule but no date has been set as yet. Please check our social media platforms and website, or sign up to our mailing list for any future updates. We regret any inconvenience caused."

No Time to Die

Original date: April 10 (wide release)

New date: November 25

Organizer notes: According to Variety: "The film was originally supposed to be released internationally on April 2 and in the U.S. on April 10. However, the spread of coronavirus has led to closures of theaters in major markets such as Italy, South Korea, China and Japan. That could have been a major blow to “No Time to Die,” which cost more than $200 million to produce and millions more to market. Given that hefty budget, the film will need to perform well in international markets if it wants to make a profit."

Oyster Fest 2020

Original date: Sunday, March 8

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "Hey All, we want you to be well and stay well! So out of an abundance of caution regarding the health risks surrounding Covid-19 we’ve decided to postpone our Oyster Fest. Stay tuned for a future event!"

Puget Sound Puppetry Festival

Original date: Saturday, March 7

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "We have postponed the festival due to concerns about [COVID]-19 outbreak. We are keeping the health interest of out talent and attendees in mind since many of them are traveling. We will update the website soon once we arrange a new date and reach out to ticketholders. We apologize for inconvenience."

SJCC Purim Carnival

Original date: Sunday, March 8

New date: Sunday, April 26

Organizer notes: "To help families celebrate Purim (which begins at sundown on Monday, March 9, and ends at sundown on Tuesday, March 10), the J will offer take-home Purim2Go kits – complete with fun and tasty items for your family to have a festive celebration at home. Families are welcome to stop by one of the four Blazing Bagels locations on Monday and Tuesday between 8-10 am and 4-6 pm to pick up their Purim2Go kit."

Seattle Public Library HUGE Book Sale

Original date: March 13–15

New date: May 8–10

Organizer notes: "DATE CHANGED! Due to increased concerns about COVID-19, and for the health and welfare of our volunteers, members, employees and friends, the March 13-15 HUGE Book Sale has been postponed."

Social Justice Fika Pop-Up

Original date: Thursday, March 5

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "Please note: this event has been postponed by our partners out of an abundance of caution."

Velvet Sweatshops and Algorithmic Cruelty: Labor in the Global Tech Economy

Original date: Thursdsay, March 12

New date: TBA

Organizer notes: "Due to complications surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, this event’s speaker will be unable to make the trip to Town Hall. As a result, this event has been canceled. We are working to identify a date to reschedule and will follow up with ticket buyers."

Womxn's March on Seattle 2020

Original date: Sunday, March 8

New date: Same [Moved online]

Organizer notes: "With heavy hearts, Seattle Womxn Marching Forward has voted NOT to gather at Beacon Hill Playfield for the 2020 Womxn’s March on Seattle this coming Sunday, March 8th. This decision is due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in King County, and influenced by the most recent recommendations released by public health... Womxn's March has never given up easily and we’re not about to start. We have decided to host THE NEXT REVOLUTIONARIES online: same day, same time. We’re still hammering out the details, but we will livestream the speeches slated for the march and we hope you’ll join us in spirit, if not in person."

CANCELED

Balkan Night Northwest

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "Due to community concerns regarding covid-19, Balkan Night has been cancelled."

Cafe Paloma Purim Party

Original date: Tuesday, March 10

Organizer notes: "The virus has the club owner very nervous - unfortunately, we'll have to cancel the party this Tuesday."

CRY Holi 2020

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "Due to the nature of a crowded event with a lot of person-to-person contact, many patrons expressed concern about this event at this time due to COVID-19 issue. So, we made the decision to cancel the event. If the COVID-19 issue is resolved in the near future and if City of Bellevue permits us to re-conduct the event, we will create a new event invite."

A Fairy-tale Purim Party

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "After closely monitoring the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and following the National and local guidance and recommendations, we are sorry to inform you that in light of the latest updates of the Washington State Health Department we decided to cancel the Fairy Tale Purim Party, planned for this coming Saturday 3/7/2020."

Hidden Room

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "This performance has been cancelled due to coronavirus. We hope to perform this again at a later date."

Inside Out Purim Parody

Original date: Sunday, March 8

Organizer notes: "This afternoon, Public Health King County revised recommendations to community organizations in response to the coronavirus... In response, KHN will cancel services, classes, and Purim events through March 15th. KHN will live stream Family Shabbat on Friday March 6th at 6 pm & Purim Magillah Reading on Monday March 9th at 6 pm on Facebook."

King County Library System Foundation Literary Lions Gala Featuring Colson Whitehead

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "The 2020 literary lions gala has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The health and well being of our guests is our number priority and we did not make this decision lightly."

Meaningful Movies: Dawnland

Original date: Tuesday, March 10

Organizer notes: "We have decided to follow recommendations to avoid assembling large groups of people for the time being."

Meaningful Movies: Dolores

Original date: Friday, March 6

Organizer notes: "Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, this event is CANCELLED. We’ll try to reschedule it for a later date."

Monsen Photography Lecture: Catherine Opie

Original date: Friday, March 6

Organizer notes: "This program has been postponed due to the evolution of COVID-19 in King County. If you RSVP'd to this program, you will be notified via email when the new date is confirmed, at which point you will have the option to claim your ticket(s) before they are released to the public. Thank you for your understanding."

Plants on Islands: Insights Into Flora of the San Juan Islands

Original date: Thursday, March 5

Organizer notes: "As we received new recommendations from the health dept related to the corona virus suggesting postponing public meetings, we are canceling tonight's meeting. We will probably try to reschedule this one for next year as we are already booked for the rest of this year. Thanks for your understanding."

Power To: The Womxn's March 2020 - Sign-Making Party

Original date: Sunday, March 8

Organizer notes: "In light of the cancellation of the Seattle Womxn's March 2020, the Riveter Capitol Hill has also cancelled our Power to the Womxn's March 2020 - Sign-Making Party."

Ria Festival of Colors

Original date: Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "Due to Coronavirus the event has been canceled this year. For more details and any questions please visit our Coronavirus FAQ page."

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

Original date: Friday, March 6

Organizer notes: "After some discussion, we’ve decided to temporarily cancel and refund our upcoming live shows. Between the zombies, the raiders, and the coronavirus, things are getting a little unpredictable here in Seattle. We don’t want to contribute to existing problems by herding hundreds of sweaty, leaky, friendless nerds into a confined space. It’s not like we can rely on techies to avoid face-touching. Face-touching is all you know. It’s all you have. Cancelled shows will be rescheduled as soon as we can do so safely and responsibly. In the meantime, you should really look into just sitting in your chair and not touching people’s faces."

Sunday Dinner featuring Barbara Earl Thomas

Original date: Sunday, March 8

Organizer notes: "We're sure you've already heard about the spread of COVID-19 in the Seattle area this week, and Gov. Inslee has announced a state of emergency. Because of this, we've decided to err on the side of caution and cancel our Sunday Dinner with Barbara Earl Thomas on March 8th. Please know we are committed to the health and safety of our community and everyone who visits Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. We're working with Barbara to reschedule this event, and we'll keep you updated on all the details."

CONFIRMED OPEN/HAPPENING AS SCHEDULED

Note: We've only included events and organizations that have made official COVID-19 statements about remaining open and continuing their events as planned. Other events that are not in this list and have not been canceled are likely still happening, but it's a good idea to double-check event websites before you go out.

ACT Theatre

Venue notes: "The health and well-being of every member of our ACT Family is always of the utmost importance. Relying on the most up-to-date information, our doors continue to be open, but we are monitoring the situation as changes are occurring rapidly. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our community, audience, staff, artists and volunteers by communicating any changes quickly. Currently, all plays and programs will go on as scheduled."

Central Cinema

Organizer notes: "We are doing our part by sanitizing before every show. Please help us by washing your hands often. Stay home if you feel at all sick."

Charlie Parker's Yardbird (Seattle Opera)

Date: Through Saturday, March 7

Organizer notes: "The safety of our audience, artists, staff, and everyone at McCaw Hall is Seattle Opera’s first priority. We are closely monitoring the developments of the Coronavirus outbreak here in the Pacific Northwest and globally, and we are receiving regular updates from the King County Health, Center for Disease Control, and the City of Seattle. At this time, all performances of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird are currently scheduled to go through closing night, Saturday, March 7.... In addition, King County Public Health is continuing to recommend that anyone who is unwell to please stay home."

Emerald City Comic Con

Date: March 12–15

Organizer notes: "We here at Reedpop remain dedicated to running Emerald City Comic Con but understand that not everyone will be comfortable with that decision; if you wish to forgo attending this year’s edition of Emerald City Comic Con, we absolutely respect your wishes and will refund your ticket purchase."



Fiber 2020 / Fiber Fest Weekend

Date: March 7–8

Organizer notes: "At this time, per the CDC, immediate risk to the general public in Washington and the United States is considered low. BIMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will follow any recommendation from Public Health departments of Kitsap & King County."

First Thursday Art Walk

Date: Thursday, March 5

Organizer notes: "Tonight's First Thursday Art Walk will take place as planned. We advise you and your community to continue to follow recommendations of Seattle/King County Department of Public Health about COVID-19."

Frye Art Museum Venue notes: "The Museum is following current recommendations from King County Public Health to limit community gatherings. All public programs and tours are suspended through March 2020. Museum galleries, Store, and Café Frieda will remain open on a regular schedule."

Hugo House

Venue notes: "Here at Hugo House, we are taking note of all new information from the Center for Disease Control, the Washington State Department of Health, and King County Public Health. We are taking additional measures to ensure our surfaces are clean and disinfected, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer available for visitor use. Please help out by washing your hands before you go into class, and stay home if you are sick or feeling unwell... There’s no better salve for times like these than community and an artistic outlet, so we look forward to seeing you for a wonderful spring quarter."

Pacific Science Center

Venue notes: "Pacific Science Center’s normal operations and programming are continuing at this time. This includes the Seattle campus, the Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, and programming out in the community (e.g., Science on Wheels).... If a case of COVID-19 is found in Pacific Science Center, at our Mercer Slough location, or in a location that we serve in the community, we will follow direction from public health officials which might include closing our facilities and cancelling all scheduled activities until further notice."

Penn Cove Musselfest

Date: March 7–8

Organizer notes: "We’re staying in touch with local health and emergency services officials along with the Coupeville Mayor’s office regarding the COVID-19 viral outbreak. The advice at this time is that there is no reason to cancel or delay Musselfest 2020. SO, SEE YOU THIS WEEKEND AT MUSSELFEST!"

Seattle Art Museum

Venue notes: "At this time, all museum operations are normal. SAM is monitoring the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We take the safety of our staff, volunteers, and guests seriously, and we are following guidance on preventative measures from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and from Public Health Seattle & King County."

Seattle Children's Theatre

Venue notes: "We are currently remaining open and all regular business operations are proceeding. Per the current advice of King County Health officials, we will most likely remain open unless a member of the SCT community, or an adjacent community, tests positive for COVID-19. We will continue following the lead of our partner schools in terms of individual performance cancellations."

Seattle Sounders

Date: March 7 & 21

Organizer notes: [Via Sounder at Heart, no official team statement yet]: "Although the Sounders have not issued a formal updated statement as of this writing, a team official did indicate one could be coming 'very soon' and that they are currently digesting the latest information. Prior to last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Fire, they released this: 'Seattle Sounders FC and our counterparts at CenturyLink Field and First & Goal Inc. are closely monitoring the public health developments throughout our region. Nothing is more important than public safety and the wellbeing of our fans at all Sounders FC events. Our club is maintaining real-time communication with regional health authorities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the immediate health risk to the United States public is low. Sounders FC is part of both a regional task force and Major League Soccer’s task force to monitor this developing situation. As matters evolve and more information becomes available, we will continue to provide relevant details to the public.'”

Seattle Symphony (Benaroya Hall)

Venue notes: "We are taking extra precautionary measures by providing additional hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes throughout the building, particularly in high traffic areas. Additionally, our custodial staff is routinely disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, handles, elevator keypads, etc.... We know our customers are thinking carefully about purchasing tickets for future performances. To offer increased planning flexibility during this time, we are waiving all single ticket exchange fees for performances through May 31, 2020. We also highly encourage those who feel unwell or who may be at increased risk to stay home, and we are happy to make adjustments to any existing tickets."

Seattle Theatre Group (Paramount, Neptune, and Moore Theatres)

Venue notes: [Via Stranger reporter Nathalie Graham]: "The Seattle Theater Group, which runs theaters likes the Paramount, the Moore, the Neptune, and more, "is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and considers the health and well-being of its patrons, artists and employees with the highest priority," a spokesperson said. "As a precautionary measure, heightened daily disinfection practices have been implemented for all areas of public and private spaces in our theatres." All performances will continue as originally scheduled."

Sister Act (5th Avenue Theatre)

Date: March 13–April 5

Organizer notes: "As you are likely aware, there is growing concern around COVID-19 (often referred to as “coronavirus”) as it continues to make headlines in our communities, especially here in the Puget Sound region. The health and wellbeing of our staff and our guests is a top priority for us at The 5th and we are taking practical measures to ensure their safety."

Town Hall

Venue notes: "We want to reassure the total Town Hall community—partners, presenters, and audiences—that we’re both recommitting to our standard practices and introducing new precautions, such as extra cleanings of high traffic areas and objects that are regularly touched (including door knobs, handles, elevator keypads, etc)... If authorities issue advice to stay home or avoid non-essential activities, and/or suggest the organization should cancel events, we will prioritize the health and safety of our audiences and our employees. We will alert the entire Town Hall community through various channels immediately should a cancellation(s) arise."