Want to Help Small Businesses and Restaurants in Seattle? Here's How to Donate Relief Funds, Gift Cards, and More Ways to Show Your Support

Musang via Instagram Beacon Hill's Musang is preparing tasty Filipino food for those in need (including kids lacking school lunches) through their Community Kitchen program.

Seattle isn't the city we know and love without its independent restaurants, bars, small businesses, and arts and culture organizations—many of which are struggling financially following Governor Inslee's necessary social distancing directive meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, you can make a difference. In addition to ordering from local dining and drinking establishments and shopping remotely from local bookstores, record shops, and craft suppliers, there are some extra steps you can take to help your favorite places bounce back once this is all over. Behold: Your complete guide to Seattle-specific relief funds for artists, charitable organizations for vulnerable community members, petitions for small businesses, and other ways to contribute. For details on gift cards, merch, and specific venue donations, check out the donations & support section of our location directory.

RESTAURANTS

Benefiting: restaurants, bars, and their staff members.

All In Seattle

Since launching on March 23, this Ethan Stowell-endorsed community-organized group has raised more than $27 million, which they've donated directly to local food security, small business-supporting, and housing nonprofits. Those include FareStart (which provides job training and other services for individuals experiencing homelessness), United Way of King County (which provides emergency grocery vouchers), local food banks Northwest Harvest and Food LifeLine, the University of Washington Medicine Emergency Response Fund, and many more.

Big Table

Serving restaurant and hospitality workers in Seattle, Spokane, and San Diego, Big Table prides itself on "building community around shared meals and caring for those in crisis, transition, or falling through the cracks." They operate on a "referral model" as opposed to a "hotline model," which makes for a close network of managers, owners, and employees. That means they're able to provide close personal care (like addiction recovery, housing stability, medical care, and job readiness) for those in immediate crisis. It's also worth noting that their name refers to an actual big table that seats 48 people. (They use it for dinner parties exclusively for hard-working restaurant staffers during non-social distancing times).

Chinatown-International District and Other Small Businesses Relief Fund

The International District is home to over 400 small businesses, including 140 restaurants (like Stranger critic favorites like Green Leaf and Saigon Deli). Together with Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area and Friends of Little Saigon, the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority has fashioned a relief fund for storefronts in the neighborhood. You can donate directly, or you can order delivery from Jackson Street gem Pho Bac, which is donating a portion of proceeds to the cause, as well as to International Community Health Services.

Columbia Cares Foundation

This fund, launched on March 25 by Columbia Hospitality, helps provide things like housing, medical expenses, and car repair to hospitality workers in Washington State, including those at the Heathman Hotel's Kirkland restaurant Hearth.

Restaurant Workers Relief Program

Since March 23, Chef Edouardo Jordan's original Ravenna restaurant Salare has temporarily transformed into a relief center for hungry local restaurant workers whose jobs have been affected by closures. The restaurant packs hundreds of dinners every night and hands them out on a first-come, first-served basis. They're accepting donations in the way of "money, food, toiletries, and more."

Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund

At-risk workers whose hours have been cut and are not being otherwise compensated—particularly those who are BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and/or immunocompromised—are the people you'll be helping by donating to the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund, which is organized by local restaurant industry vet Jessica Tousignant, who used to help run sales at Sun Liquor. .

Seattle Restaurants United

A recently-formed coalition of local independent restaurateurs and chefs—local celebs Renee Erickson (Bateau, Walrus and the Carpenter, etc.), Tom Douglas (Palace Kitchen, Brave Horse Tavern, etc.), and Edouardo Jordan (JuneBaby, Salare, etc.) among them—is asking you to sign a petition to help small restaurants bounce back from COVID-19 closures.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

Benefiting: workers, families, and other community members in need.

Seattle Community Kitchen Collective

Beacon Hill's popular Filipino restaurant Musang is partnering with That Brown Girl Cooks, Guerilla Pizza Kitchen, and Feed the People Seattle to prepare food for those in need (including kids lacking school lunches) through their "Community Kitchen" program. You can donate via Chef Melissa Miranda's Venmo (@melmir).

Soulful Dishes x Feed the People Seattle

Chef Tarik Abdullah, Soulful Dishes owner Jimaine Miller, and other local chefs are helping prepare free meals for elderly people in need. They're open for takeout and delivery, which is organized through Chef Tarik Abdullah's Instagram DMs.

Seattle Food Committee

The Seattle Food Committee represents 27 neighborhood food banks, including in the University District and Ballard, which are essential resources for low-income families.

Seattle's Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund

Local workers and families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis—including without insurance, those with comprimised immune systems, people experiencing homelessness, and undocumented workers—benefit most from this Seattle Foundation-housed fund. They've raised $14.3 million and are accepting donations to expand their program.

Seattle Sounders FC Relief Fund

The local pro soccer team announced a community relief fund on March 25, which was jumpstarted with an initial investment of $500,000 from Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer. In a press release, the team says that the fund will support individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses in the neighborhoods surrounding CenturyLink Field "that have been adversely impacted by the postponement of the 2020 MLS season due to the current public health crisis." Their goal is to distribute everything from groceries to rent assistance and monetary packages.

United Way King County Community Relief Fund

When you donate to this organization, you can direct your dollars to food relief, rental assistance, or "where the need is greatest," which is allocated to "people who are, and will be, in need" during this crisis.

MUSIC & PERFORMANCE

Benefiting: musicians, performers, and performance venues.

ArtsFund

ArtsFund supports the region’s nonprofit arts sector through grants and leadership and advocacy programs. They also provide a list of resources for artists to turn to during the COVID-19 crisis.

Artist Trust Relief Fund

By donating here, you'll be helping working artists residing in Washington State whose livelihoods have been impacted by COVID-19 (e.g. generative individual artists, or "those who are the originators of works of art").

PNB Emergency Relief Fund

After being forced to cancel all performances through the end of April, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is reaching out to the community. They write, "With little to no revenue coming in, PNB will lose over a million dollars this month and stands to lose over $1.5M in April if the ban continues." You can make a donation to their emergency fund on their website.

Seattle Artists Relief

In partnership with LANGSTON, Ijeoma Oluo, author of So You Want To Talk About Race?, started a GoFundMe for artists whose events have been canceled, which compliments Mayor Durkan's $1 million Arts Recovery Package. Oluo writes, "Depending on funding levels and amount of requests, priority may be given to artists from communities that have been historically and systemically economically disadvantaged in the Seattle Area: BIPOC artists, transgender & nonbinary artists, and disabled artists."

Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare

This nonprofit is dedicated to "keeping our music community thriving" by connecting local musicians to healthcare, dental services, and health education. They also provide a number of resources for struggling performers to check out, from rent support to virtual gig opportunities.

Seattle Music Teachers Fund

Organized by local bassist and composer Nate Omdal, this GoFundMe recognizes the large portion of Seattle musicians who teach lessons to make up a significant portion of their income—and whose livelihoods fall short of state requirements for state income programs like disability or worker’s compensation.

P.S. We are also accepting donations! If you like this list, please consider donating to The Stranger so we can keep on keeping you informed. Through April 1, we will match our reader contributions in digital ad credit for three local organizations (the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, Northwest Harvest, and El Centro De La Raza) to assist in their outreach. Thank you!