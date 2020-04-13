You Can Buy Hand Sanitizer from These Seattle Distilleries Wildwood Spirits, Heritage Distilling, and More Places Selling Germ-Fighting Products

Wildwood Spirits via Instagram Bothell-based Wildwood Spirits Co. will ship you a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer if you purchase a bottle of vodka, gin, or another spirit.

If you've been on the hunt for hand sanitizer, we have good news: Many distilleries have begun using their processing equipment to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitizers, helping to alleviate local shortages. Several of these places are making their products specifically to donate to workers in healthcare and other frontline industries—amazing!—but if you're looking for a personal-sized option to keep your hands clean while you run out to the grocery store or to pick up takeout, you'll find distilleries below (plus one cannabis processor) with products that are available to purchase by the general public.

Batch 206 Distillery

You can order hand sanitizer in four different sizes, ranging from 750 milliliters ($15) to 5 gallons ($250), from the Queen Anne distillery's website for pickup in store.

Chambers Bay Distillery

The Tacoma distillery has been making batches of 16-ounce hand sanitizer bottles, sold for $15 each, every few days. They're sold out of their current inventory, but according to their website, they expect to have more available for purchase by Wednesday, April 15. They're also accepting bulk orders for essential businesses and healthcare workers.

Chuckanut Bay Distillery

For every bottle purchase made through the Bellingham distillery's website (they deliver statewide) or in store, you'll get a 50-milliliter bottle of hand sanitizer.

Fremont Mischief

Stop by the Fremont distillery to pick up a $14, 13-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, sold in recycled old spirit bottles. There's a preorder form to fill out if you need bulk quantities.

Glass Vodka

The Sodo distillery is giving out free one-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer in store. You can also purchase additional, larger sizes.

Heritage Distilling Company

The Capitol Hill distillery is currently sold out of their hand sanitizer, which they have been selling in 25-ounce bottles, but check back on their website for updates. You can also make a donation toward helping Heritage get hand sanitizer to first responders and other essential workers.

Heylo Cannabis

Alcohol distilleries aren't the only ones getting in on the hand sanitizer action—cannabis processor Heylo is now making "a cannabis-infused hand sanitizer engineered from a blend of cannabinoids and terpenes with an organic alcohol and aloe base for clean living in a dirty world." It's called Highgiene, and you should be able to find it at several local pot shops, including the Reef, Ganja Goddess, and Lux.

Oola Distillery

Also on Capitol Hill, Oola has one-liter bottles ($20) and one-gallon jugs ($75) of hand sanitizer for purchase online, which you can pick up in store.

Temple Distilling

Most of this Lynnwood distillery's hand sanitizer supply is going to hospitals and first responders, but they have a limited supply of one-liter bottles available online for pickup in store, on Saturdays from 12-4 pm. They're also accepting donations to aid in the production of more hand sanitizer.

Wildwood Spirits Co.

You can't just purchase this Bothell distillery's hand sanitizer outright, but if you order one of their spirits online (choose from vodka, gin, whiskey, or grappa), they'll also send you a complimentary bottle of their Rensa (Swedish for "to clean") hand sanitizer. If you're not in need of booze at the moment, hand sanitizer also ships with a donation to the restaurant and hospitality relief nonprofit Big Table, which you can do through Wildwood's website or in store.