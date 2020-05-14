Stranger EverOut Presents: Retail Roundup! A Selection of Sponsored Shopping Options for May 14–20

Aside from local restaurants offering takeout, many other local retailers also have social distancing-friendly shopping options, and they need your support just as much. We've partnered with a selection of local businesses to bring you this sponsored list of sales and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from a new curbside pickup option at Third Place Books to the reopening of Hashtag Cannabis in Redmond to the National Nordic Museum's Create Your Own Parade packages, and lots more!

Sponsored Get Your Tickets For The First Ever Confinement Online Film Festival! A fun night of solitary entertainment featuring films exploring social distancing and quarantine! Sponsored The 15th Annual HUMP Film Festival is now online, hosted by Dan Savage! 16 sexy films, showcasing a huge range of sexualities, shapes and sizes, streaming from your home!

Ganja Goddess

"At Ganja Goddess, we care about YOU. Ganja Goddess is one of Seattle’s original recreational cannabis shops, offering friendly and knowledgeable customer service to everyone 21 and over. When you shop at The Goddess, be assured you are getting responsibly produced cannabis at an attractive, affordable price.

Ganja Goddess is located in the SoDo district next to Downtown, and near the stadiums, at 3207 1st Ave S. We encourage you to use our new easy curbside pickup, which is available when you pre-order online!"

Mon-Sat 8 am-11 pm & Sun 10 am-9 pm, 3207 1st Ave S

Hashtag

"Since 2015, Hashtag Cannabis has kept Seattle and Redmond stocked up on our favorite essential plant in all its forms. Now, we’re giving back, with 20% off for all essential and service workers. Read more here. Please order online from Hashtag Fremont here, and get 10% off your online order. Pick up your order during our Late Night Happy Hour (9 pm-11 pm), and get 20% off all full-price products, every day. Plus, Hashtag Redmond re-opens this Friday, 5/15, with 20% off all online orders in Redmond!"

Fremont: Daily 9 am-11 pm, 3540 Stone Way N, 206-946-8157; Redmond (opening May 15): Daily 9 am-10 pm, 7829 Leary Way NE, 425-256-3148

Kasala

"May is always a time of transition from indoors to outdoors. This year things are looking a little different. You’re probably spending more time inside your home, and with that comes a desire to switch things up. Maybe it’s time for a more comfortable sofa or a rug with some punch to brighten things up. Perhaps that desk you’ve spent 8 hours at isn’t the best WFH setup. Whatever it is, we’re here to help. Shop kasala.com and save 25% on all furniture, plus get free local delivery."

206-838-8000

National Nordic Museum

"Create your own parade! Even though Ballard’s beloved Syttende Mai (May 17) parade is on hold this year, your Norwegian Pride and Nordic Spirit can shine loud and proud thanks to 'Create Your Own Parade!' packages at the National Nordic Museum Store. Check our website for convenient curbside pickup hours, or order online any time at nmstore.org."

2655 NW Market St, 206-789-5707

Third Place Books

"Third Place Books is now offering curbside pickup at all three locations! Shop online at thirdplacebooks.com or call our stores, and pick up at Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, or Seward Park. We’re still shipping nationwide, with free USPS Media Mail on orders over $25. Visit us online for book recommendations, digital audiobooks, virtual author events, and more!"

9 am-5 pm (phone & curbside pickup); Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE, 206-366-3333; Ravenna: 6504 20th Ave NE, 206-525-2347; Seward Park: 5041 Wilson Ave S, 206-474-2200

Timothy de Clue Collection

"Seattle’s favorite home decor store is offering fancy face masks and hand sanitizer! Our online shop features home furnishings, bedding, barware, and decor. We can drop ship to your home from our vendors all over the world, or you can choose curbside pickup. Our Italian linens partner changed their production from fine linens to face masks. Seeing such an extreme shortage of face masks, we decided to offer our clientele the opportunity to purchase face masks and hand sanitizer (made in the USA), as well."

Open 24/7 online, Mon-Fri 10 am-1 pm for curbside pickup, 1124 1st Ave, 206-762-0307

University Book Store

"Shop the largest selection of officially licensed UW and Husky apparel and merchandise, find your next favorite read at 'the great grandparents of all Seattle bookstores,' and discover gifts from local and indigenous retailers, plus so much more. Get curbside pickup in the U District every day from 9 am-5 pm and free domestic shipping on all orders over $15 at ubookstore.com. Want customer service from a real person instead of a form response? Ubookstore.com now features live chat, and you can call us at 206-634-3400 on weekdays from 9 am-5 pm."

Mon-Fri 9 am-5 pm, 4326 University Way NE, 206-634-3400

