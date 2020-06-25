The 59 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: June 26-28, 2020 Black Belt Eagle Scout Performances, a Virtual Summer Solstice Night Market, and More Top Picks

It might rain this weekend, but, with the exception of a few socially distant in-person events (!), there are myriad Pride festivities and other weekend entertainment options that don't require leaving your house (or your car, in some cases). We've compiled our top picks in every genre below, from Gay Misérables to the 13th annual Roots Picnic with Michelle Obama, and from the Listen to Womxn Virtual Music Festival featuring Seattle band the Black Tones to the Summer Solstice Night Market: Virtual Edition. For even more options, check out our complete streaming events, Pride, protests & resistance calendars, as well as our guides to the best movies to stream at home this weekend, the best Pride weekend events in Seattle and around the world, and anti-racism resources and events.

All events are online unless otherwise noted. Don't forget to wear a mask to all in-person events!

PRIDE WEEKEND EVENTS

Capitol Hill Pride March 2020

Now that we're all primed on how to safely join a procession while minding the health of those around us, the Capitol Hill Pride March will go on as planned. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wave your rainbow flag from Seattle Central College to Cal Anderson Park. The march has six demands that align with those of recent protests, including the immediate removal of barricades on Pine and an immediate and indefinite ban on pepper spray, smoke bombs, and percussion instruments during civil demonstrations.

Saturday, Seattle Central College (Capitol Hill)

Lumber Yard Pride

The LGBTQ+ lumber-themed bar can't celebrate Pride in the way they've grown accustomed to in the last couple years at White Center Pride, but that's not stopping them from putting on some smaller in-person celebrations over Pride weekend. Check out a Pride Patio Party, a special edition of Dolly & the DJ, and a set from DJ Andy.

Friday

Together For Pride

Gender Justice League (the producers of Trans Pride), PrideFest, and Seattle Pride will co-curate this virtual event jam-packed with celebrities from Seattle and beyond over Pride weekend, dedicating a large portion of content on BIPOC voices. From musical headliners like Mary Lambert and Black Belt Eagle Scout to QTPOC poet J Mase III to hometown hero Chong the Nomad, not a second of programming will go to waste.

Friday-Sunday

Trans Pride Seattle

The Gender Justice League presents three days of workshops, film screenings, live performances, and more online activities celebrating trans and non-binary communities around the world.

Friday-Sunday

The Stranger Presents: Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet. It usually takes place on Mondays, but they'll make an exception for your Pride weekend wind-down.

Sunday

Virtual Moving History XIV – Pride from the Past

The Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound will show footage from Seattle Pride events past, plus other material created by and about the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Sunday

(Not IRL) Pride Summit

Billing itself as "the largest LGBTQ+ tech gathering in history," this virtual event with Lesbians Who Tech promises remote meet-ups, talks on intersectional identities (specifically geared toward black lives), and interviews, like one with the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird on her viral essay "The President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend."

Friday

Pop Pride Week

Geekdom and LGBTQ+ merriment will collide with this week of Pride events from the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, ReedPOP.

Friday-Sunday

Acid Tea: Pride Edition

Round out Pride with an afternoon disco and house dance party at home with resident DJ 303 Me Dad.

Sunday

BLOOM Pride Edition

Kremwerk's "cerebral sonic experience" will come to the virtual world over Pride weekend with a night of deep cuts from resident DJ Gag Reflex and special guests Gayphex Twin, Jenn Green, Tiffany Wan, and CLOACA.

Friday

PRIDE Radio Virtual Happy Hour in partnership with ReadySetPrEP

PRIDE Radio DJs will spin live in between celebrity appearances in this Pride celebration on YouTube led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who provide HIV prevention medications (aka PrEP) for free to thousands of individuals.

Friday

Sway & Swoon Pride Party

DJ Yaddy, KWEEN KAY$H, JusMoni, and Stass Thee Boss will link up for a virtual Pride dance party on Zoom.

Saturday

Vera TV: Pride is a Riot! Featuring Razor Clam, Lavender Country

Tune in to Vera TV for live sets from Seattle goth-pop quintet Razor Clam, iconic gay country band Lavender Country, and other local stars Nic Masangkay, Shann Thomas, Danny Denial, and Archie.

Friday

Gay Misérables

The Stranger's own Christopher Frizzelle, who has been known to whistle a song or two from Annie around the office, will emcee and direct this showtune-filled Pride party with hometown musical theater heroes Sara Porkalob, Nicholas Bernard, Justin Huertas, Rachel Guyer-Mafune, and Danny Kam. The guests will also chat about queerness and their experiences during quarantine.

Friday

Melted Riot

For a conceptual take on Pride, On the Boards' Artist-in-Residence Fox Whitney has created a reverie based on the colors of the Pride flag. Melted Riot evokes the queer community's reactions to oppression and support through durational performance, visuals, and dance. The residency will culminate on June 28 in an hour-long performance featuring past, present, and future Gender Tender collaborators in an "engaged meditation experiment" on Zoom.

Friday-Saturday

NOIR: A Melanated Drag Celebration with Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black

This virtual edition of Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black's recurring drag series will celebrate Pride.

Saturday

Virtual S L I P : Queer Pride After Hours

Starting late on Saturday night and lasting until 6 a.m. on Sunday, this virtual Pride dance party for queer and trans people will feature a QTBIPOC-only lineup. Tune in to midnight shows with acts like Hot Pink Shade, Issa Man, Kylie Mooncakes, Rowan Ruthless, and Tinashéa Monét, then watch the sunrise while you dance to live sets from Chicago's Him Hun, New Orleans' Heavy Pleasure, and Seattle's Mutual Respect.

Saturday

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Madaraka Festival 2020

Join One Vibe Africa for an evening of programming from African artists, musicians, and filmmakers. They're hoping to raise $50,000 for the crowdfunding project Panga Bizz After COVID-19, which provides $100 grants to women-owned businesses.

Saturday

Roots Picnic

When We All Vote (a voting mobilization nonprofit founded by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw) will co-present the 13th annual Roots Picnic alongside host Quest Love, Black Thought, and Michelle Obama herself. The event will be filled with performances and speakers, all while focusing on getting registered and ready to vote.

Saturday

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour will give the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how author Jabari Asim (We Can’t Breathe: On Black Lives, White Lies, and the Art of Survival) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Friday

2(06) The Break

In honor of Black Music Month, Central District black arts space Wa Na Wari presents a seven-episode series that puts a spin (this will become a pun in mere moments) on livestreamed DJ sessions you might've seen on the Instagram pages of artists like Questlove and DJ D-Nice recently. Each week, local hip-hop enthusiast Jazmyn Scott will pair two Pacific Northwest hip-hop DJs and task them with spinning a decade-specific set, from the 1980s to the present. The series wraps up tonight.

Saturday

Earshot Jazz: Duende Libre: Creative Justice NW Benefit

Local power trio Duende Libre will expand on their innovative, accessible jazz for a night of virtual tunes. Proceeds will benefit Creative Justice Northwest, a Seattle-based organization dedicated to ending racial injustice and youth incarceration.

Saturday

Justice Comes Alive: A Virtual Festival for Equality

A one-day-only virtual benefit concert in partnership with the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund, raising money and awareness for orgs like the Equal Justice Initiative, Impact Justice, and the Bail Project, and other Indigenous-led grassroots orgs out there doing work to fight racism. The concert will feature over 50 artists sharing performances created during their COVID-19 lockdowns, including Turkuaz, The Soul Rebels, Marco Beneveto, The Motet, Ivan Neville, Galactic, Umphrey's McGee, and more. BOBBY ROBERTS

Sunday

NVCS Presents: BECU Pride Celebration feat. Hit Explosion

Get real down (like, all the way down) to the sounds of the '70s and '80s, with the most influential dance hits of those decades played live and loud thanks to local funk-slingers Hit Explosion. BECU will donate proceeds from this virtual Pride show to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and the WA Black Trans Task Force.

Sunday

NVCS Presents: Romaro Franceswa, Perry Porter & Guests

On Ro, Federal Way rapper Romaro Franceswa speaks of both the trap house and the church. He bridges the gap between these two selves over vibey trap beats, calling out fakes on “Loose” and bringing gospel-inspired runs on “Blessings.” Franceswa will be joined by Seattle-based rapper-painter Perry Porter, whose second album, Bobby Ro$$, pulls audio clips from black painters like Kerry James Marshall and Carrie Mae Weems, and weaves them into his songs to create a vivid musical portrait of Porter’s visual inspirations. It’s dope as fuck. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Friday

March for Accountability: Defund SPD & Reinvest in Communities

Following Mayor Durkan's proposal to cut 5% (as opposed to protestors' original 50% demand) from SPD's budget, the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America will gather in Sand Point for a rally and march reinstating demands for Durkan's resignation, the defunding of SPD, and the release of protestors who haven't made bail. Local politician Shaun Scott will make an appearance.

Sunday, Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

Quarantine Book Club: 'Giovanni's Room'

"Nothing is more dangerous than isolation, for men will commit any crimes whatever rather than endure it." James Baldwin wrote those words in 1954, while at the same time drafting Giovanni's Room, one of the most beautiful and frightening novels of the 20th century. In it, Baldwin imagines his way into a white man's mind—a tall, blond, cowardly white man, isolated by his own obliviousness. Though the book is widely considered a landmark of queer literature, it is many other things too: a suspense novel, a murder mystery, a love triangle (the narrator is torn between the love of a man and the love of a woman), a tragedy, and an unflinching depiction of the dark sides of whiteness. It's a slim, intense novel—only 169 pages—and while it is now considered one of the most daring and successful artistic gestures in American history, it was initially rejected by Baldwin's publisher, and more than one person told him it was not a good idea. They did not believe the world was ready for a book like this, and didn't believe Baldwin's reputation would survive. They were wrong. The book was a bestseller, and almost instantly regarded as a masterpiece. Over four weeks beginning, we will be reading Giovanni's Room and meeting weekly to discuss it, at a pace of about two chapters a week. For each weekly meeting, I will prepare a brief talk about some aspects of Baldwin's life or a close analysis of something in the text, and everyone else in the club (including you!) will have opportunities to share and discuss their reactions to the novel as well. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Saturday

OTHER EVENTS

The I, Anonymous Live-streaming Show!

If you're desperately needing some top-notch comedy, then the I, Anonymous Show is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest local and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw-droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous Stranger and Portland Mercury column, and in return you laugh yer buttz off! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious, nationally beloved comedians: Mohanad Elshieky (Conan, Comedy Central, Pop Up Magazine, Mercury's Undisputable Genius of Comedy), Maggie Maye (Conan, Last Call with Carson Daly, SXSW, Bridgetown Comedy Festival), Josh Gondelman (Conan, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Desus & Mero). Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the madness of the world has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Friday

Grand Opening Virtual Block Party

Join the Seattle Seahawks' official DJ SupaSam and special guests for a remote opening party for the Gardner House and Allen Family Center, which houses families experiencing homelessness and unemployment due to COVID-19.

Friday

Cannes XR Virtual

As part of the Cannes XR Virtual Festival, Marché du Film (the business counterpart to the Cannes Film Festival) presents three days of interactive works by award-winning players within the realms of virtual and augmented reality. It's the Cannes of the future, people! Check out over 50 works from the Museum of Other Realities, a selection of interactive premieres from the Tribeca Film Festival, XR and 360° pieces from VeeR VR et Positron, developing works from Kaléidoscope, and more.

Friday

Daytime Emmys

If you enjoy televised award shows but for acceptance speeches that drag on for far too long, you'll be thrilled to know that the 47th Daytime Emmys (returning for the first time since 2011) limits remarks to a cool 20 seconds. The pre-recorded remote special, airing on the Eye network and presented by Variety, will honor the best in TV.

Friday

Drive-Thru Series: Tea Beer & Cider Fest

Put your pinky up while you pick up tea-infused beer and cider from Tacoma Brewing Co., Witch Dog Brewing, and Tacoma Cider Co., available in four-packs for curbside purchase.

Saturday (Tacoma Brewing Company)

Brickworld Virtual Con

Bounce between live interactive Zoom rooms marveling at LEGO displays by master builders, shopping from vendors, and watching presentations.

Saturday

Digital Beethoven Fest

Wish Beethoven a happy 250th birthday with a week of panel discussions and special performances on the Seattle Symphony's YouTube channel.

Friday

The Drunken Tenor: Quarantini Edition

A boorish man with a beautiful voice shows up to perform his heroic role, but can he hold it together for the length of the performance? Will he even remember his music? Billed as "Jack Black meets Pavarotti," Robert McPherson, a real live Metropolitan Opera singer, will combine opera (the popular art of another era) with low comedy in this virtual performance.

Friday

Electric Blockaloo

Log into the Minecraft universe and bliss out to four days of electronic music with the likes of Diplo, A-Trak, Above & Beyond, and tons of others.

Friday-Sunday

Global Goal: The Concert

Dwayne Johnson hosts this gala livestream event that spans the world and brings together a giant collection of talent (including Shakira, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman, Charlize Theron, and Chris Rock) to help tell stories, educate viewers (there will be global leaders in the world of politics and science helping with that part), and raising funds to hit their global goals. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

The Head and the Heart

They got their start performing on street corners for dollar bills, and there’s still a distinctive, pleasant “everyman” quality to The Head and the Heart's music. Even if you haven’t heard this band, you’d probably recognize their radio hits, like “Honeybee” and “All We Ever Knew.” They’re the kind of band you put on shuffle when you want to stare out the window and watch the rain, or just feel moody, cozy and introspective—and they're streaming a show tonight with proceeds benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. BOBBY ROBERTS

Friday

High Dive Live Stream Concert Series Presents: the Gods Themselves

Described aptly by Mike Nipper as "glam and glittery get-down crisco disco," the Gods Themselves will take over High Dive's stage for a virtual show.

Friday

Josh Groban

Nothing like spending a quality afternoon with the Golden Grobes (all the kids call him that, it's true, check Friendster if you don't believe us) as he shares this unique "concert experience" online, promising to be as intimate as you've always hoped an opportunity to go Grobin' would be. Featuring all his classic hits, plus some new tunes just for you. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday

Kenny Loggins

An unplugged, intimate evening with the smoothest half of Loggins & Messina, one of Michael McDonald's partners-in-crime, and the only man who could have taken the '80s into the danger zone, streaming live from the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. BOBBY ROBERTS

Sunday

Listen to Womxn: Virtual Music Festival

Support womxn and nonbinary artists from all over the world directly (each performer will receive $250, plus opportunities to win prizes) at this virtual music festival presented by Women That Rock Illumin Records. The event features an "interactive voting component" that allows you to cheer on your favorite act. The killer lineup includes Seattle's own the Black Tones, Portland's Black Belt Eagle Scout, Brooklyn's Palehound, Houston's Sugar Joiko, Bombay's Avanti Nagral, and others. Additional proceeds will benefit MusiCares, and the LoveLand Foundation.

Friday-Saturday

Memorial For Us All: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra

These weekly virtual classical music concerts broadcast from New York's Lincoln Center aim to "[unlock] thoughts, feelings, and memories that unite and free us." This edition, led by the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, will resurrect some major pieces by the Austrian composer.

Sunday

NVCS Presents: Biddadat

Neo-funk outfit Biddadat will play their catchy tunes for you live on Nectar's YouTube channel.

Saturday

Selections from Dvořák New World Symphony

Originally performed in April of 2019, Thomas Dausgaard conducts the Seattle Symphony in a performance of Dvořák's triumphant ninth symphony.

Friday-Saturday

Global Forms Theatre Festival

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present this weeklong showcase celebrating immigrant theater artists living in the US and abroad, featuring 30 theater artists from 28 different countries. Through virtual performances, videos, documentaries, workshops, and panel discussions, the festival aims to explore "humanity, freedom, home, and isolationism."

Friday-Sunday

Michelle Boulé: A Journey of Inner Activism Training

Bessie Award-winning dancer and educator Michelle Boulé will share her process of finding her "unique journey of activism," in the hopes that others will be inspired to take action toward social justice causes in their communities.

Friday

Seattle International Dance Festival

In lieu of the Khambatta Dance Company's annual in-person festival, this two-week-long virtual event will bring interviews, full-length performance videos, behind-the-scenes looks, and more to your computer screen. All the videos (including performances from Sweden's Virpi Pahkinen Dance and a Seattle spotlight with local dancers Hope Goldman, Leah Mann, Lucie Baker, Sojung Lim, Elise Beers, and Cameo Lethem) have been uploaded, so you can watch them in whatever order you please.

Friday-Saturday

Tax Amazon Megacanvass: ALL OUT for 30,000 Signatures!

Tax Amazon, Socialist Alternative Seattle, and other local organizations will gather in three districts to gather at least 10,000 additional signatures for their ballot initiative to tax Amazon to fund affordable housing and new jobs. Catch them canvassing in Beacon Hill, Capitol Hill, and the University District.

Saturday (Various locations)

The Jack Straw Reading Series

The 24th annual Jack Straw Reading Series will take place on Facebook Live, starting tonight and lasting through the end of June. Catch weekly readings of poetry, prose, fiction, and creative nonfiction from the 2020 Jack Straw Writers (like Rob Arnold, Ebo Barton, Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II, Ching-In Chen, Elaina Ellis, and Michelle Goodman) hosted by former Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Reneé.

Friday

Social Justice Syllabus - Women Talking

For this virtual edition of the Social Justice Syllabus Book Club, join a discussion of Miriam Toews's 2018 novel Women Talking, which the author describes as an "imagined response" to crimes perpetrated against Mennonite women in Bolivia.

Sunday

A Current Affair

The U-District's Lucky Vintage and independent shops from around the country will join podcasts The Conversations and Let ‘Em Know for a weekend-long Instagram Live event. You'll see new pieces from the vendors, which you can shop for live.

Friday-Sunday

Renegade Craft Virtual Fair

For two hours this Friday afternoon, Renegade Craft fair takes their spotlighting of makers and creators around the world online, in the hopes of "creating a diverse choose-your-own-adventure experience" for visitors. Even better: 100% of all proceeds donated will go towards orgs whose mission is to uplift BIPOC communities. BOBBY ROBERTS

Friday

Summer Solstice Night Market: Virtual Edition

Let the early-summer breeze in through your window and shop live from local vendors' websites at this virtual solstice market, which usually takes place in Magnuson Park.

Saturday

DANCE This Digital Series

The Seattle Theatre Group will bring back its six-week immersive digital dance class series for ages 13-21. By the end of the series, participants will have 20 new ballet, jazz, musical theatre, hip-hop, and Bollywood routines under their belts.

Saturday-Sunday

Pedalpalooza: World Ride Naked Day

Instead of asking thousands of naked (and semi-naked) people to pedal in a mass group with a fixed start time, this year's annual protest against oil dependency has been converted into "Ride Naked" day. Bicyclists are encouraged to pedal around town naked at all times, anywhere (not just in Portland, where the event originated). Just not in groups. "This is the best thing that could happen to the world naked bike ride," says Meghan Sinnott, one of the rides organizers and Pedalpalooza's lead organizer. "If anything, our reach will be farther and more diverse if everyone just pedals off from their homes naked at varying times. Chances are going to be high that you'll see someone biking around naked. BOBBY ROBERTS

Saturday (Various locations)