The Stranger's Guide to Things To Do for Pride Weekend 2020 in Seattle and Around the World Social Distancing-Friendly Festivals, Parades, Drag Shows, and More for June 24-28

Follow the lead of Miss Texas 1988 at last year's Seattle Pride Parade and let us guide you through this weekend's LGBTQ-centric activities! TIMOTHY KENNEY

Despite a global pandemic restricting most large gatherings from taking place (pour one out for the Doggie Drag Contest in Cal Anderson), big things are still happening for Pride weekend this year. That's because, in addition to virtual or otherwise public-health-conscious events happening in Seattle, Pride festival organizers from San Francisco to San Antonio to Dublin are also embracing the power of the internet. Read on for our guide to The Stranger's Pride events (like Gay Misérables), Seattle events (like the celebrity-packed Together For Pride and the IRL Capitol Hill Pride March and Taking B(l)ack Pride), and events from far-away places (like NYC Pride and Global Pride 2020 hosted by Todrick Hall). For more ideas, check out our roundup of Pride takeout & delivery specials (six-layer rainbow cake, anyone?) and our complete Pride calendar.

All events are online unless otherwise noted. Remember to wear a mask to all in-person events!

STRANGER EVENTS

Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet. It's usually held on Mondays, but it'll make an exception this time to accommodate your Pride weekend wind-down.

Sun June 28

Acid Tea: Pride Edition

Round out Pride with an afternoon disco and house dance party at home with resident DJ 303 Me Dad.

Sun June 28

Virtual S L I P : Queer Pride After Hours

Starting late on Saturday night and lasting until 6 a.m. on Sunday, this virtual Pride dance party for queer and trans people will feature a QTBIPOC-only lineup. Tune in to midnight shows with acts like Hot Pink Shade, Issa Man, Kylie Mooncakes, Rowan Ruthless, and Tinashéa Monét, then watch the sunrise while you dance to live sets from Chicago's Him Hun, New Orleans' Heavy Pleasure, and Seattle's Mutual Respect.

Sat June 27

Gay Misérables

The Stranger's own Christopher Frizzelle, who has been known to whistle a song or two from Annie around the office, will emcee and direct this showtune-filled Pride party with hometown musical theater heroes Sara Porkalob, Nicholas Bernard, Justin Huertas, Rachel Guyer-Mafune, and Danny Kam. The guests will also chat about queerness and their experiences during quarantine.

Fri June 26

NOIR: A Melanated Drag Celebration with Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black

This virtual edition of Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black's recurring drag series will celebrate Pride.

Sat June 27

Garth Greenwell in Conversation with Christopher Frizzelle

Earlier this year, queer novelist Garth Greenwell gave a talk at Elliott Bay Book Company, where he was interviewed onstage by our own Christopher Frizzelle. Before the event, Frizzelle wrote, "Intensity is Greenwell's subject. The word itself appears twice on the first page of his second novel, Cleanness, a subtly ironic title for the dirtiest novel the New Yorker has excerpted in ages. The narrator is an English teacher from the United States living in Bulgaria. The novel is full of beautiful writing about the pitfalls of teaching, the violence of politics, and the purpose of poetry, but the sex scenes are the most memorable. Few writers write about sex so well and with so much sensitivity. The brilliance and animal warmth of Greenwell's style, the depth of insight, and the range of empathy, confer on even gloomy subjects a kind of radiance." Tonight, Frizzelle will interview the author again, this time via livestream, before this week's edition of the Silent Reading Party (ticketed separately), at which Greenwell will be a special guest. A recording of the interview will be available after the event.

Wed June 24

Quarantine Book Club: 'Giovanni's Room'

"Nothing is more dangerous than isolation, for men will commit any crimes whatever rather than endure it." James Baldwin wrote those words in 1954, while at the same time drafting Giovanni's Room, one of the most beautiful and frightening novels of the 20th century. In it, Baldwin imagines his way into a white man's mind—a tall, blond, cowardly white man, isolated by his own obliviousness. Though the book is widely considered a landmark of queer literature, it is many other things too: a suspense novel, a murder mystery, a love triangle (the narrator is torn between the love of a man and the love of a woman), a tragedy, and an unflinching depiction of the dark sides of whiteness. It's a slim, intense novel—only 169 pages—and while it is now considered one of the most daring and successful artistic gestures in American history, it was initially rejected by Baldwin's publisher, and more than one person told him it was not a good idea. They did not believe the world was ready for a book like this, and didn't believe Baldwin's reputation would survive. They were wrong. The book was a bestseller, and almost instantly regarded as a masterpiece. Over four weeks beginning, we will be reading Giovanni's Room and meeting weekly to discuss it, at a pace of about two chapters a week. For each weekly meeting, I will prepare a brief talk about some aspects of Baldwin's life or a close analysis of something in the text, and everyone else in the club (including you!) will have opportunities to share and discuss their reactions to the novel as well. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Sat June 27

SEATTLE EVENTS

Pride Celebration & Equity Conversation with Sen. Wilson

Snohomish County's Marko Liias and fellow senators Claire Wilson, Marsha Botzer, Ben Doko, Aidan Key, Bish Paul, and Beto Yarce will join in on a conversation about the various dimensions of equity with the current movement in the US.

Wed June 24

Pride With The Guide

Join the Greater Seattle Business Association as they debut their 2020-21 directory on Facebook Live. The event will include remarks from local LGBTQ+ leaders like Dr. Digna Saad (Entre Hermanos), Manny Santiago (Washington State LGBTQ Commission), Steven Sawyer (POCAAN), and Tobi Hill-Meyer (Gender Justice League).

Wed June 24

Seattle Pride Activism Webinar

The Seattle chapter of Black and Pink will host this online discussion and writing session to help you write encouraging letters to LGBTQ+ folks who are incarcerated.

Sun June 28

All Black Lives Matter: March on South Lake Union

Wear all black "with a splash of Pride" (aka rainbows) for a march from Denny Park to the Museum of History & Industry with Community Cares.

Thurs June 25, Denny Park (South Lake Union)

Capitol Hill Pride March 2020

Now that we're all primed on how to safely join a procession while minding the health of those around us, the Capitol Hill Pride March will go on as planned. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wave your rainbow flag from Seattle Central College to Cal Anderson Park. The march has six demands that align with those of recent protests, including the immediate removal of barricades on Pine and an immediate and indefinite ban on pepper spray, smoke bombs, and percussion instruments during civil demonstrations.

Sat June 27, Seattle Central College (Capitol Hill)

Lumber Yard Pride

The LGBTQ+ lumber-themed bar can't celebrate Pride in the way they've grown accustomed to in the last couple years at White Center Pride, but that's not stopping them from putting on some smaller in-person celebrations over Pride weekend. Check out a Pride Patio Party, a special edition of Dolly & the DJ, and a set from DJ Andy.

Sat June 27, Lumber Yard Bar (White Center)

Taking B(l)ack Pride

In memory of Tony McDade, Nina Pop, Rem'mie Fells, and other black trans Americans who have lost their lives to racist violence, join the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network and other organizations for an afternoon of food, outdoor movies, performances, and other socially distant Pride activities in the park. Masks are required.

Sat June 27, Jefferson Park (Beacon Hill)

Together For Pride

Gender Justice League (the producers of Trans Pride), PrideFest, and Seattle Pride will co-curate this virtual event jam-packed with celebrities from Seattle and beyond over Pride weekend, dedicating a large portion of content on BIPOC voices. From musical headliners like Mary Lambert and Black Belt Eagle Scout to QTPOC poet J Mase III to hometown hero Chong the Nomad, not a second of programming will go to waste.

June 26-28

Trans Pride Seattle

The Gender Justice League presents three days of workshops, film screenings, live performances, and more online activities celebrating trans and non-binary communities around the world.

June 26-28

The AMP Virtual Arts Series – Buddies

Arthur J. Bressan, Jr.'s 1985 indie film was the first feature-length drama about AIDS. It follows David, a young gay Manhattanite who volunteers to be a "buddy" to Robert, a California gardener abandoned by his family and friends after being hospitalized with HIV/AIDS.

June 25-28

Aviva

Boaz Yakin's expressive dance film explores the fluidity of gender through two characters, Eden and Aviva, who toggle both mentally and physically (each character is played by two different actors) between strong masculine and feminine identities. "The dancing is gutsy, sensual, uninhibited and a little too full of itself. Pride in frank eccentricity pushes at times into the unintentionally absurd. Still, it’s exciting how these dance sequences are treated like any other scene, and disappointing when the compulsion to justify them takes hold," reads a New York Times review.

Through July 17

Carmen & Lola

Arantxa Echevarría’s assured debut revolves around two Roma teens in Madrid. The brassy Carmen, a high-school dropout, can’t wait to get married and become a hairdresser. The solitary Lola, a graffiti artist and closeted lesbian, longs to be a teacher. The women meet while working at their family’s market stalls, lust blooming with the touch of a hand. Soon they’re sneaking out for smoke breaks and passionate kisses. The potential for tragedy comes from their patriarchal community’s inability to accept same-sex romance, but the possibility for triumph lies with their stubbornness and strength. Bonus: The riot of sequins with which their culture celebrates even the most mundane occasions. KATHY FENNESSY

Through July 7

CFFS 2020 – Rainbow Roar for Pride 2020

If you missed the virtual Children's Film Festival this year, don't miss this limited online rescreening of shorts that celebrate queerness and diverse identities.

June 24-28

Cinema Queerantine

Every Friday, Mocha James Herrup and special guests go live on Three Dollar Bill's Facebook page to help you decide what to watch while you're stuck at home.

Fridays

German Cinema Now! 'My Wonderful West-Berlin'

Jochen Hick's documentary focuses on the history of queer rights activism in West Berlin during the Paragraph 175 era, during which homosexuality was declared a criminal act. The film features scenes from classic German queer films, as well as interviews with artists, fashion designers, musicians, activists, and celebrities who lived through the period.

Wed June 24

LGBTQIA+: A Road to Home

After watching the documentary A Road to Home (available for free on Kanopy), join Meaningful Movies for a virtual discussion. The film follows six LGBTQ youth as they find their footing in New York City after being kicked out of their homes for their identities.

Wed June 24

The Most Dangerous Year - Special Pride Presentation

The year 2016 saw a barrage of bills aiming at curtailing trans people's freedom to use the bathroom of their choice. Filmmaker Vlada Knowlton was among those parents of trans children who fought back in Washington State. She filmed their story, focusing both on the dynamics of trans-positive families and on the legal fight. Watch a one-night screening in honor of Pride Month, then listen on for a prerecorded panel discussion with writer/director Vlada Knowlton and others.

Thurs June 25

Pride Month Film: The Transgender Revolution in CT

Catch a free screening of Queers Without Borders' new documentary The Connecticut Transgender Movement, which, according to the organizers, includes footage of "the first queer fightback recorded against police raids."

Sun June 28

Queen of Lapa

Luana Muniz, now in her late 50s, houses a new generation of fellow trans sex workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This documentary explores their day-to-day lives, and the guidance they receive from Muniz, who has long dealt with the anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes in the city.

Through July 10

Tangerine

Good movies can sometimes give off a hum—a feeling that the energy and chemistry on screen can't be constrained by the edges of the frame. Tangerine fits this description and then some, creating a kinetic rush with enough spillover juice to light up LA for a year. While chock-full of innovations both welcome (a story about transgender characters, played by transgender performers) and potentially eye-strainingly worrisome (the movie was shot entirely on tricked-out, stabilized iPhones), the main takeaway is just how alive it seems. ANDREW WRIGHT

Through July 31

Thee Debauchery Ball

David Weatherly's documentary Thee Debauchery Ball wasn't made anticipating this moment in Black and American history, but is an interesting document of the impact music has in creating spaces of exploration (spiritual, emotional, sexual) within the Black community. Set in Chicago and orienting itself around the city's house music scene—another genre of music birthed by Black queers—the documentary illuminates the bi-annual event celebrating BDSM, house, and Blackness, as well as the partygoers, DJs, and hosts associated with it. Love—for self, for others—and freedom are infused in the roots of the private ball. In that space, Black people don fetish gear and leather, tie each other up, dance, kiss, be naked, rub on each other, all without the prying eyes of a society that constantly polices and scrutinizes our every move. "Thee Debauchery Ball, specifically for African-Americans, just means a freedom that we typically don't have in our everyday lives," says one partygoer. The film is a reminder that the dance floor can be a place—or perhaps, state—of Black liberation, too. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Through June 25

Virtual Moving History XIV – Pride from the Past

The Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound will show footage from Seattle Pride events past, plus other material created by and about the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Sun June 28

Lambert House Pink Prom and Pride

Held through Minecraft and Discord, Lambert House (a community center for LGBTQ+ youth in Seattle) will host this casually competitive gaming event and Pride celebration for queer and trans young people and allies.

Sat June 27

Pop Pride Week

Geekdom and LGBTQ+ merriment will collide with this week of Pride events from the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, ReedPOP, including talks like "The Growing Pains of LGBTQ+ Representation in Games with Game Creators" on June 25.

Through June 28

Virtual Rainbow Story Time

Bring your zero- to five-year-old progeny to hear queer-themed children's stories read virtually.

Through July 11

BLOOM Pride Edition

Kremwerk's "cerebral sonic experience" will come to the virtual world over Pride weekend with a night of deep cuts from resident DJ Gag Reflex and special guests Gayphex Twin, Jenn Green, Tiffany Wan, and CLOACA.

Fri June 26

Jordana DJ Set

QTPOC DJ Jordana will spin live for a late-night Pride dance party. Don't forget to donate to the artist!

Sat June 27

Sway & Swoon Pride Party

DJ Yaddy, KWEEN KAY$H, JusMoni, and Stass Thee Boss will link up for a virtual Pride dance party on Zoom.

Sat Jun 27

Bearracuda Seattle: Virtual Pride Underwear Night!

Bears and bear-lovers in Seattle and beyond are invited to strip down to their skivvies for this virtual underwear Pride party with Bearracuda Pacific Northwest, benefiting the Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund.

Sat Jun 27

Drag Queen Instagram Live

MoPOP's Instagram Live series spotlights pop-culture-obsessed local drag queens and kings (including Eucalypstick, Kylie Mooncakes, and Jane Don't). It wraps up tonight.

Thurs Jun 25

Kings: A Drag Kings Show

Flipping the traditional drag script, the Kings of Kremwerk will bring royalty to the stage with a virtual Pride show.

Sat June 27

Melted Riot

For a conceptual take on Pride, On the Boards' Artist-in-Residence Fox Whitney has created a reverie based on the colors of the Pride flag. Melted Riot evokes the queer community's reactions to oppression and support through durational performance, visuals, and dance. The residency will culminate on Sunday in an hour-long performance featuring past, present, and future Gender Tender collaborators in an "engaged meditation experiment" on Zoom.

Through June 28

Queer and Dear

Check out ceramic works by 16 queer artists in the windows of Wallingford's Saltstone Ceramics.

Through July 31

NATIONAL EVENTS

Cincy Black Pride 2020

Cincinnati Black Pride's virtual programming won't just appeal to Ohioans. Kicking off with the third annual Black Alphabet Film Festival on June 25 (with selections like Wanuri Kahiu's Rafiki and Dui Jarrod's series King Ester), the four-day event also includes the Vizazi Torch Awards (June 26), virtual dance parties, and more.

July 25-28

Dublin LGBTQ Pride Parade

Rather than gather on O'Connell Street, Dublin's annual Pride celebration and concert will take to the interwebs. Events include the Dublin Pride Pet Show, talks on subjects like mental health for queer men in rural Ireland, a parade, and more.

Sun June 28

Global Pride 2020

Hosted by actor, singer, choreographer, and TV personality Todrick Hall, this 24-hour event will bring LGBTQ-focused content to YouTube and Facebook Live, courtesy of artists and organizers from Japan to Sri Lanka to Nepal to the US.

Sat June 27

HBO presents: Human by Orientation

Get the login info from your roommate's HBO account and tune in to 11 days of musical performances, video montages, and more, all celebrating queer voices. Notable events include a livestreamed edition of the Keep It podcast (June 27), a performance from Janelle Monáe (June 28), and Chicago's Slo 'mo Party (June 25).

Through June 28

It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience

Together with the global LGBTQ+ youth advocacy program It Gets Better, NYC drag artist Miss Peppermint and Pentatonix's Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying are hosting a three-day Pride event filled with appearances from everyone from fashion designers to musicians to gamers on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram. Rebecca Black, Crystal Methyd, Louie Castro, Jujubee, Caleb Marshall, Benji Krol, and Alyson Stoner are among the headliners.

Through June 26

LA Pride

The City of Angels is celebrating its 50th Pride Festival, and they're streaming it live on ABC7 with special co-host Raven-Symoné (who just married her partner this week!). Expect vignettes commemorating the history of LGBTQ+ culture in LA and appearances from Alex Newell, Amara La Negra, Bob the Drag Queen, and others.

Sat June 27

NYC Pride Special Broadcast Event

NYC Pride will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March, held in 1970, with a broadcast led by grand marshalls Dan Levy, the Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz, with performances by Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza, Rufus Wainwright, Micheal James Scott, Tangina Stone, Monet X Change, and more.

Sun June 28

NYC Pride Rally

With recent threats against queer and trans healthcare, this virtual rally on Facebook and YouTube will demand justice for LGBTQ+ rights in every state. Trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith will host.

Fri June 26

PRIDE Bigger Than Texas 2020-Pride365 A Virtual Experience

Everything's bigger in Texas, including San Antonio's Pride Festival. The Facebook live event will boast performances from BebeZahara Benet (the original winner of RuPaul's Drag Race) Cynthia Lee "How's Your CuCu" Fontaine (another RPDR star), and Tejano music legend Shelly Lares, plus a virtual parade, drag queen storytime, and a virtual wedding.

Sat June 27

San Francisco Pride 2020 Online Celebration

With iconic New Orleans rapper Big Freedia (aka the Queen of Bounce) as the host, San Francisco's 50th LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Celebration, taking place virtually, is sure to be amazing.

June 27-28

San Francisco Trans March

San Francisco's landmark trans Pride event will be held virtually for all to join, led by emcees Mo’Nique Campbell, Shawn Demmons, and Tania Jiminez. Bay Area drag stars like Gia Gunn, GrapeGuitarBox, KC Shane, Krishna K, and Lola Lewdovico will keep things moving.

Fri June 26

She's a Riot: Black Trans Lives Matter Virtual Fundraiser

Help raise money for the fantastic nonprofit the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people through advocacy and leadership programs, at this virtual march and live music event featuring trans entertainer Lina Bradford, Broadway legend Billy Porter, former NBA player Isiah Thomas, and many others.

Thurs June 25

Southern Fried Queer Pride 2020 Pop-Up Festival

Take part in a queer and trans community art festival online with Atlanta organization Southern Fried Queer Pride. Things will get started on Friday night with HAWT Sauce: An Online Queer Dance Party, followed by SWEET TEA: A Queer Variety Show on Saturday.

June 26-27

Youth Pride Extravaganza

The Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ+ Youth will host a four-episode series with "your favorite celebrities and influencers" like Big Freedia, Taylor Dayne, Andy Bell, Wé McDonald, and Kodie Shane on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Through June 29

Frameline44 Pride Showcase

Check out 16 programs highlighting LGBTQ+ films from around the world, including Mike Mosallam's Breaking Fast, about a gay Muslim searching for love in West Hollywood, and a sneak preview episode from the upcoming season of the Showtime series The Chi, created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

June 25-28

Pose-a-Thon for Pride

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez will join the cast and producers of Pose (the popular dance musical TV series set in the 1980s drag ball scene) to talk (and sing about) equity for trans and LGBTQ+ communities. The program will air on FX and Freeform.

Fri June 26

Werq The World: PRIDE Castle

What happens when you quarantine eight drag queens in a castle over Pride weekend? Find out as Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Raja, Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, Plastique, Candis Cayne, and Heidi N Closet go live for a special episode of Werq the World, proceeds from which will benefit the National Black Justice Coalition.

Sat June 27

Savor Pride

Raise money for God's Love We Deliver, an NYC provider of "delicious, medically tailored meals" for individuals living with severe and chronic illness, at this weeklong NYC Pride event featuring donation-based virtual cooking demonstrations.

Through June 25

(Not IRL) Pride Summit

Billing itself as "the largest LGBTQ+ tech gathering in history," this virtual event with Lesbians Who Tech promises remote meet-ups, talks on intersectional identities (specifically geared toward black lives), and interviews, like one with the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird on her viral essay "The President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend."

Through June 26

Sims Pride

It's Pride month in the Sims universe, baby! From a Pride-themed plumbob to use as your icon to livestreams with fellow LGBTQ+ gamers, the simulation game will celebrate live on Twitch. Post your avatar's best Pride look on social media by June 29 to be featured in the virtual Pride Parade, hosted by YouTuber EnglishSimmer.

Tues June 30

Drag Queen Story Hour World Pride Party

While your kiddos hear stories about diverse characters, you'll be introduced to wonderful drag queens from around the world that you may have never heard of, from Mexico's Kobra D and Jossué JimAr to Berlin's Kaey and Antina Christ.

Sat June 27

Can't Cancel Pride

iHeartRadio presents a celebrity-packed Pride celebration on Facebook Live, with performances by Adam Lambert, Stranger favorite Big Freedia with Tank and the Bangas, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, and others.

Thurs June 25

PRIDE Radio Virtual Happy Hour in partnership with ReadySetPrEP

PRIDE Radio DJs will spin live in between celebrity appearances in this Pride celebration on YouTube led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who provide HIV prevention medications (aka PrEP) for free to thousands of individuals.

Fri June 26

Beyond The Shelter 2.0 - An Interactive Fundraiser

Join a slew of Broadway, TV, film, dance, and opera stars (like The Unbreakable Kimmy's Schmidt's Tituss Burgess, Hamilton's Jevon McFerrin, and Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley) for a Pride extravaganza on YouTube.

Thurs June 25

Dixon Place Criminal Queerness Festival

The National Queer Theater and Dixon Place, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and NYC Pride, will go virtual with this second annual festival celebrating LGBTQ+ playwrights.

Through June 28

NYC Pride 2020: On Top of The World!

Drag artists from around the world will band together for a virtual show benefiting Harlem's Ali Forney Center, the largest community center for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the United States.

Sun June 28

Oasis Pride Drag Show

Join San Francisco drag queens D'Arcy Drollinger and Snaxx—regular hosts at the former bathhouse and current gay nightspot Oasis—for a star-studded virtual Pride party featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alums Alaska Thunderfuck and Bob the Drag Queen, plus many others.

Sat June 27

Lambda Literary Does Pride

Through the end of June, the LGBTQ-founded Lambda Literary Foundation will celebrate queer writers with virtual readings and conversations for free on YouTube. Hear Chani Nicholas and Jacob Tobia talk about "navigating the writing life" (June 25), catch a prerecording of Jane Wagner and Lily Tomlin in conversation With Hilton Als (June 30), and more.

Through June 30

Livestream Program: America LGBTQ Civil Rights Movements

Historians Glen Kyle and Libba Beaucham will catch you up on the history of LGBTQ+ social and civil rights movements in the United States.

Wed June 24

NYC Pride Human Rights Conference

Join activists, artists, journalists, and policymakers for a virtual edition of NYC Pride's annual Human Rights Conference, which will include a chat between NYC Pride Rally co-host Ashlee Marie Preston and Queer Eye hair guru Jonathan Van Ness.

Thurs June 25

Illuminate the Pink Triangle

Patrick Carney’s iconic public art installation atop Twin Peaks, reconstructed every year for San Francisco's Pride celebration, will be augmented this year with 2,700 LED nodes of pink light by Illuminate, the nonprofit behind the Bay Lights. It'll be visible from Oakland Hills, outer space, and online. Why a pink triangle? The organizers explain that Nazis used the symbol to identify and shame gay people in concentration camps during the Holocaust, and that it has since been reclaimed by the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol of pride.

Sat June 27