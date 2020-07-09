Dispensary Deals for Dab Day 2020 in Seattle Where to Go for On-Sale Concentrates, Cartridges, and More on July 10

Urban legend has it that a man by the name of Doctor Leopold von Dabowitz is to thank for the invention of dabbing (aka the act of consuming concentrated cannabis as opposed to flower or edibles) and that his birthday, July 10, is the reason for Dab Day, the second biggest weed holiday of the year behind 4/20. A more likely explanation? The number 710 spells "OIL" when you look at it upside down. Either way, Dab Day is this Friday! Below, we've listed a few dispensaries—all of which encourage online preorders—offering special deals for all your dabbing needs this weekend. For more options, check out our complete pot shop directory and our roundup of online preorder deals.

Cannabis City

Seattle's very first pot shop, just a hop or two from the Sodo Light Rail Station, counts 15% off live resin cartridges and Pax pens, $17 Sticky Budz wax, and a $40 bundle with a Cannabis City Migos pen and a one-gram cartridge among its plethora of Dab Day deals. Get your goods from July 10-12.

Sodo

Ganja Goddess

This Sodo favorite—one of the first women-owned pot businesses—is celebrating Dab Day with $12 one-gram Quincy Green Distillate Tankers, $15 one-gram Leafwerx Wax, and more potent deals.

Hashtag Cannabis

The Henry mural-adorned Fremont dispensary is treating dabbers to 20% of all concentrates through July 13, while supplies last.

Fremont

Herbs House

This cozy Ballard standby is offering 25% off oils and glass on July 10.

Ballard

Ponder

This tiny Uncle Ike's-adjacent shop has you covered all Dab Day weekend with 20% off select brands of wax, hash, crystal, shatter, and distillate from July 10-12.

Central District

The Reef

The Reef's Capitol Hill and Bremerton locations are offer 40% off Bodhi High concentrates, 10% off all infused beverages, 20% off Fire Bros concentrates, and more for July 10-12.

Ruckus Recreational

Take advantage of 20% off full-priced concentrates, plus $3 bomber prerolls and a limited supply of $8 dabs, on July 10 only.

Capitol Hill, Phinney

Satori Fremont

On July 10 only, the Seattle outpost of this small dispensary chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-40%-off deal on all concentrates and cartridges.

Fremont

Uncle Ike's

All Uncle Ike's locations are offering 30% off all concentrates and cartridges for loyalty customers who preorder online on July 10. To join, text "IKES" to 411669 and follow the instructions to set up an account.

Various locations

Western Bud

Dabbers in South Seattle, Bellingham, Anacortes, and Skagit Valley can take 25% off oils and cartridges with a purchase of $20 or more.

Various locations