July 12

Drag superstar, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, TV personality, makeup artist, YouTuber, and real-life Barbie Trixie Mattel is coming to Tacoma this month, in case you didn’t hear. I know everyone is asking: How did this Tacoma Pride party book one of the most in-demand drag queens in the game? Well, they got her the month after Pride, when her schedule is clear. As far as I’m concerned, every month is Pride month, so I won’t mind throwing on something sparkly and trekking down to Tacoma to see Trixie’s DJ set along with local gems like Stacey Starstruck, Pupusa, Fabi, Slutashia, Anita Spritzer, Rowan Ruthless, Amora Namor, and more. (The Mix, 2 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

July 12–13

There’s something distinctly fruity about the glorious pomp and pageantry of the Middle Ages, which is why this Ren Faire–themed festival produced by and for queers makes so much sense. The event launched last summer, and this year, the festivities have expanded to two days of medieval debauchery. Lace up your corset, throw on some chain mail, strap on some glittery fairy wings, or dress in any other way that tickles your fancy, then peruse a selection of handmade art and clothing from queer vendors and witness some fabulous performances. The tavern keepers at Obec Brewing will keep the ale flowing—sorry, giant chicken leg not included. (Obec Brewing, 3–8 pm, free, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

Mondays through July 14

This free feminist discussion group will explore women in history who have played vital roles in fighting fascism. Organized by the long-running socialist feminist activist organization Radical Women, this is not only a powerful way to harness hope and gain inspiration to resist under the current administration, but also an opportunity to meet like-minded people in the community. Reading packets will be available to purchase for $10 at each session. (New Freeway Hall, 6:30 pm) AUDREY VANN

July 26–27

Urban Craft Uprising was founded as a small 50-booth holiday show in the winter of 2005 to showcase wares from independent crafters, artists, and designers and to provide an intentional alternative to big-box stores and mass-produced goods. Since then, it’s blossomed into the largest indie craft event in the Pacific Northwest. Stop by this free two-day summer edition to check out jewelry, housewares, clothing, toys, bath and body products, candles, and more from more than 130 vendors, as well as food trucks to fuel your browsing. A designated area for the show’s “Sprouts” program will also be dedicated to “emerging small businesses with a focus on LGBTQ+, BIPOC, veteran and alter-abled vendors.” (Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 11 am–5 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

