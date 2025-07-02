Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

July 3–Aug 23

Each time I walk into the Greg Kucera Gallery, I stumble upon a crowd around Humaira Abid’s wood-carved blouses, oohing and aahing at their delicacy and realism. Through her sculptures and paintings, the Lahore-born, Pakistani American artist depicts ordinary objects like clothing, shoes, purses, and letters in an extraordinary way—by meticulously carving them out of pinewood and often adorning them with exquisite miniature paintings. The pieces don’t just display jaw-dropping craftsmanship, but also share powerful stories related to violence against women, refugees, and displacement. (Greg Kucera Gallery) AUDREY VANN

Through July 12

It feels like every week, an old Seattle building is torn down and replaced by a hideous apartment complex with a suspicious lack of windows. This is what is slated to happen to Ballard’s old Firestone building, which has stood on Market Street for over 50 years. Before the building gets demolished, public art specialist Aaron Asis and muralist Brady Black have partnered with the City of Seattle to cover the interior and exterior of the building with art. Through July 12, the public is invited to walk through the space to “contemplate buildings, public spaces, and the impact of art in our city,” and admire work from over 20 local creators. (Firestone, free) AUDREY VANN

July 12–Oct 6

Following in the footsteps of his father, Andrew, and grandfather, N.C., Jamie Wyeth is known for his realistic seascapes and famous portraits (I bet you’ve seen his paintings of JFK and Andy Warhol). On the only West Coast stop of this touring exhibit, you can expect to see the darkest corners of Wyeth’s life’s work—from the mid ’60s to today—with his most anxious, unnerving paintings that depict haunted houses, eerie landscapes, and dead creatures. Perhaps the most unsettling in this collection is a deeply cursed portrait of Michael Jackson—you’ll just have to see it to know what I mean. (Frye Art Museum, free) AUDREY VANN

July 17–20

The Seattle Art Fair—founded by noted art collector Paul Allen—is returning to Lumen Field for its ninth year, filling the football stadium with weird, avant-garde contemporary art from all over the globe (take that, jocks!). In the same vein as the Met Gala, the contributing artists are asked to display work inspired by a specific theme. This year’s theme is “Art Beyond Boundaries,” which invites artists to broaden their horizons by exploring technology, community, and other boundary-pushing themes. This year’s list of contributors includes galleries from South Africa, Ukraine, China, France, Greece, Italy, South Korea, Argentina, India, Iran, and Japan, as well as plenty from Seattle, Portland, and other nearby cities. (Lumen Field) AUDREY VANN

July 26–Jan 11

Taking its name from the small devotional structures that shelter the supernatural around Thailand, this group exhibition asks 33 contemporary Asian American artists to explore how art can bridge the gap between life and death. Through paintings, photography, and sculpture, these works invite you to “commune with your ancestors, reflect on significant memories, and journey through time and space.” I am most excited to see work from California-based artist Kelly Akashi, who creates tender sculptures of hands from resin and stone. (Henry Art Museum) AUDREY VANN

More

WoP: Hibiki Miyazaki, Vander McClain, Stas Orlovski, Julie Liger Belair Through July 6, AMcE Creative Arts, free

Ash-Glazed Ceramics from Korea and Japan July 9–12, Seattle Art Museum

Ezra Dickinson: Who’s Offended July 11–Aug 22, Base Camp Studios 2, free

Suchitra Mattai: she walked in reverse and found their songs Through July 20, Seattle Asian Art Museum, sliding scale

The Abstract Now Through July 26, Studio E Gallery, free

Cable Griffith: Return to Sender Through July 26, J. Rinehart Gallery, free

Hi-Fructose 2025 Invitational Through Aug 2, Roq La Rue, free

Josh Faught: Sanctuary Through Aug 3, Henry Art Gallery

Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei Through Sept 7, Seattle Art Museum

Hugh Hayden: American Vernacular Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free

Carmen Winant: Passing On Through Sept 25, Henry Art Gallery, suggested donation

Boren Banner Series: Tarrah Krajnak Through Oct 5, Frye Art Museum

Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form Through Jan 4, 2026, MoPOP

Tariqa Waters: Venus Is Missing Through Jan 4, 2026, Seattle Art Museum

Ten Thousand Things Through spring 2027, Wing Luke Museum

Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) Nov 1, 2025–May 17, 2027, Olympic

Sculpture Park, free

Early Warnings

Kameelah Janan Rasheed Aug 23, 2025–April 26, 2026, Henry Art Gallery, free

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light Aug 27, 2025–April 19, 2026, Seattle Asian Art Museum

Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving Sept 13, 2025–Aug 30, 2026, Burke Museum

Boren Banner Series: Camille Trautman Oct 15, 2025–April 12, 2026, Frye Art Museum, free

Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism Oct 23, 2025–Jan 18, 2026, Seattle Art Museum