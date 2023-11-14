1.

I met a man whose wife was ill. Their relationship was no longer sexual, and he was in a caretaker role, and seeking release. We fell in love, and he promised to marry me when his wife passed. That was five years ago. I know he isn’t lying about his wife’s illness, but I no longer want to wait. The only leverage I have is telling his wife and children, which I would never do. It would destroy him and destroy us. But I’m drunk right now and I need you tell me I shouldn’t.

You shouldn’t — not unless you want stoned CNN viewers rooting against the detectives investigating your murder on a future episode of Forensic Files.

Click here to read the rest of this week's Mini Savage Love (free-to-all).

