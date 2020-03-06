Slog PM: A Plague of Coronavirus News, Meadows Is the New Fall Guy, Vote Bernie This Weekend

This post is full of the coronavirus. But I promise that if you scroll through the updates you'll be rewarded with a disturbing story about a drag queen. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

The Republican from North Carolina will replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney , who will be moved to being the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland. Mark Meadows is a longtime Trump ally, and Trump appears to be pulling in every close ally he can to protect himself while he faces increasing criticism. Some people have referred to the Trump administration's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis as Trump's Katrina.

The stock markets: They're up. They're down. They're up. They're down. They're... up? No matter where the markets are, this virus is going to cost us.

I will be so embarassed if Washington state goes for Biden: Vote Bernie.



Poll finds Sanders with lead among those who returned early ballots

But Biden leads among late deciders.

— Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) March 6, 2020

Okay, take a deep breath... Let's review the big local coronavirus updates from today:

Phew! For more updates, continue to follow our coronavirus updates. We will update our post three times a day on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, so come on back.

If you've already voted, did you make sure to indicate which party you voted for? It's really important. Like, your-vote-won't-count important.



On Wednesday, King County rejected 15,600 ballots because the voter did not properly declare a political affiliation.



As of Friday, that number has climbed to over 20,000.



Voters can correct this mistake, if they want to, but they must do so soon. https://t.co/Ksl0xe06wb

— Rich Smith 🥀 (@richsssmith) March 6, 2020

Mayor Durkan endorses Biden: Because, duh.

BuzzFeed report alleges that an upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race contestant catfished multiple actors: The performer, named Sherry Pie, repeatedly catfished actors, convincing them that he was a casting agent auditioning for a play or HBO series. In one case, an actor masturbated on camera, thinking it was a part of the audition process. Pie took to Facebook to make an apology:



The apology was not well received: VH1 announced today, hours before Sherry Pie was to make her debut on national TV, that she will be disqualified from winning the show. However, she will remain in the season, which was filmed last fall, up until the grand finale, which will be filmed later this year.



Sherry Pie has officially been disqualified from DRAG RACE. She will appear throughout the season but will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this Spring per @joeynolfi's reporting: https://t.co/SWkgda6LzR

— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 6, 2020

Sorry, no pups this weekend:



Seattle Humane is following the guidance of the CDC and Public Health-Seattle & King County, as well as the lead of many large employers in the region, in our work to reduce the potential for coronavirus to spread to more people through large gatherings. pic.twitter.com/f8bRJO6kFV

— Seattle Humane (@SeattleHumane) March 6, 2020

What are you doing this weekend? Are you quarantined? I've been at home since Monday because I had a 103 degree fever and a cough. It passed yesterday. Was it corona? I'll never know because no doctor would give me a test!