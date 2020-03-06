Trump Just Called Jay Inslee a "Snake"

Jay Inslee is no snake. Lester Black

President Donald Trump toured the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta today. After claiming that "anybody that needs a test" for COVID-19 can get one (they can't) and saying that he has a natural ability to understand infectious diseases (he doesn't) and that his uncle was "a great super genius" (we can't confirm), our president turned to more pressing concerns: he called our governor a "snake" (he isn't).