Slog PM: Joe Biden Takes the Lead, Trump Will Address the Nation, We're Worried About the Future

Biden's wide lead in the second wave of ballots from King County is consistent with eventually winning by a fairly comfortable margin

— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 11, 2020

Biden is currently leading by a small margin across the state. Check results here . In King County, Biden is leading by over 1%.

Sanders will be staying in the race: Some people aren't too happy about that, but he appears to be preparing to concede:

In one striking sequence that highlighted his ideological resolve, Mr. Sanders ticked off a list of policy issues and challenged Mr. Biden to explain to the American people how he would address them—a series of questions that could be seen as an opening gambit for a list of concessions he would seek from Mr. Biden if he were to drop out of the race. “He’s pivoting to ensure that the issues that he has built his political career around continue to be front and center in the political dialogue,” said Nick Carter, who served as political outreach director for the 2016 Sanders campaign. “I also think he has top of mind ensuring his supporters and those unenthusiastic about a Biden candidacy — ‘don’t call it a day.’”

This is happening soon: Oh boy.



I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Watch here:

A big day in Washington for coronavirus news: The big announcements this morning from Jay Inslee and Co. have left a lot of people and organizations scrambling. Let's recap today's big coronavirus news in our region:



Find more coronavirus updates here.

And, as you may have seen, we need help: I love this job and I'd like to continue doing it.



Dear readers, we need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different...

— The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) March 11, 2020

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we're asking for your help to support continued coverage of everything happening in Seattle. You can make 1-time or recurring donations. We can't say enough how much we appreciate it. Thank you. https://t.co/P0c9xTRewq

— The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) March 11, 2020

I moved to Seattle to work at The Stranger. @fakedansavage fought to hire me when I was still risky & green. I’ve grown up at the paper & I wouldn’t be able to write about Seattle drag & gay films & how much I love @ScarecrowVideo anywhere else. Any help is appreciated. Thanks! https://t.co/RaUKgt2LHY

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) March 11, 2020

Amazon Go Grocery's cashier-less technology is spreading: Today, Amazon and airport vendor OTG announced that the technology will be implemented in multiple airport stores. Amazon has told Reuters that it has sold this technology to several retailers.

Whoopi Goldberg screamed at a whole bunch of empty chairs on The View and it was pretty creepy. This might become the new norm over the next month as Comedy Central, CBS, Bravo, and NBC have announced that both their daytime and late night live audience shows will remain live audience-less indefinitely during the novel coronavirus pandemic. But who will Whoopi welcome to The View!?

Whoopi Goldberg repeating “welcome to The View” to empty audience chairs is both peak apocalypse horror and high camp. pic.twitter.com/VZroTYVT0N

— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 11, 2020

I lost power for 24 hours: So did a lot of other people.

Chelsea Manning attempted suicide while in jail: She is alive and recovering in a hospital, her lawyers stated. This is a developing story.

The NCAA March Madness basketball tournament will be played without fans as well due to the looming threat of the novel coronavirus, reports CNBC. The tournament is set to begin on March 26th in Dayton, OH.

Vladmir Putin is making moves to stay in power past his term limit: The Russian president is due out of office in 2024, but lawmakers recently approved a bill that would allow him to run for two more six-year terms, potentially making him the longest-ruling leader in the country's modern history. The law must be approved by Russia's Constitutional Court and a nationwide vote next month, but Putin critics are letting it be known that they are unhappy with this development. Let's hope someone doesn't get any ideas.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison: He was given 20 years for a criminal sexual act and three years for rape. Before the sentence was handed down, he apparently gave an unexpected, rambling 20-minute speech. "I'm not going to say these aren't great people, I had wonderful times with these people, you know," Weinstein said, addressing his accusers. "It is just I'm totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues." At 67 years of age, Weinstein is likely to spend the rest of his life inside of prison.

The cherry blossom trees on UW's campus are predicted to reach peak bloom on March 27: Despite the fact that they are holding all their classes online due to novel coronavirus fears, the university says that there are no plans to handle the crowds of tourists that flood the quad to ogle at the pretty trees. "The blossom viewing isn't an organized university event and campus is open to the public, so it's really up to visitors if they want to come see the blossoms this year,” UW spokesperson Michelle Ma said to The Daily recently. The pink sweetness of the flowers isn't worth a potential cough, IMHO!

