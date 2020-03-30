Breaking Coronavirus Updates: The United States Could See 100,000 to 200,000 Deaths—If We Do Things "Almost Perfectly"

A new field hospital could be up and running at the CenturyLink Field Event Center by Tuesday Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

"If we do things together well ... we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities. We don't even want to see that." -Dr. Birx



"You kind of take my breath away with that because what I hear you saying is that's sort of the best case scenario." -@savannahguthrie pic.twitter.com/bridl3WFJQ

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 30, 2020

• Monday morning, the White House coronavirus response coordinator reiterated the prediction that the United States could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths related to coronavirus—if we do things "almost perfectly." Italy currently leads the global death count with around 11,591 deaths, reports Johns Hopkins

• "Grief, compassion and ingenuity": That seems to be the theme of the season. More stories like this one will emerge as the number of dead inevitably rises in the United States this week.

• If you need some positive news, read this excerpt from the New York Times that Eli also pointed out in Slog AM:



"The Seattle area, home of the first known coronavirus case in the United States and the place where the virus claimed 37 of its first 50 victims, is now seeing evidence that strict containment strategies, imposed in the earliest days of the outbreak, are beginning to pay off — at least for now."

• Amazon announced over the weekend that they will be taking the temperature of their employees each day as “an additional preventive measure.” The company will start taking temps at sites in Seattle and New York City but intends to expand the practice. Reuters reported on Saturday that "so far, coronavirus has spread to at least 17 Amazon warehouses in the U.S."

• The USNS Comfort arrived in New York early Monday.



Welcome to New York, @USNSComfort.



We knew from the outset that expanded hospital capacity was critical.



We asked and the federal government answered.



This ship is a step forward in our fight against Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/r6Hj8NL9JH

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

• Macy's will furlough most of its 130,000 employees.

• The President called the Speaker of the House "a sick puppy" on the only news network he trusts this morning: "It's a sad thing, she's a sick puppy in my opinion, she really is. She's got a lot of problems, and that's a horrible thing to say." Yes it is.

• A warning for people who are not taking self-isolation seriously: A Mount Vernon choir decided to go ahead with rehearsal. Now dozens of members have COVID-19 and two are dead.

• What happened over the weekend? Read last week's live coronavirus update post here.