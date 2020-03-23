Breaking Coronavirus Updates: Global Cases Pass 350,000, Boeing Shuts Down Its Washington Factories, 13-Year-Old Boy Dies in Panama

• Amy Klobuchar's husband has coronavirus. Did he get it from Joe Biden?

• Boeing will temporarily shut down its Washington factories. Boeing says its 70,000 employees will continue being paid during the closure. The company's other big factories—in Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania—will stay open, for now.

• The Olympics? They're postponed.

• U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to pass a $1.8 trillion rescue bill Monday morning. The Senate is currently debating and voting:



• Oregon and Washington's state parks have been getting a "swarm" of visitors. Both states have now temporarily shut down their park campgrounds.

• A 13-year-old boy has died from COVID-19 in Panama, state officials say. He is one of the youngest people to die so far from the disease.

• In Atlanta, a 12-year-old girl is on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

• The number of people infected around the globe has surpassed 350,000. As of posting this, Johns Hopkins University has reported 362,019 cases.