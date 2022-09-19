We're Reaching the End of Iced Coffee Season

Okay, who took this X-ray of me without asking? / JK

Every year I think it's a good idea to keep drinking iced coffees into the fall and every year I give up that conceit as soon as the temperatures hit below 60 degrees. Sipping a cold brew just isn't the same if you're wearing a scarf while doing it.

I Don't Speak French, but I Think I Know What This Means

I love cross-cultural hatred of the cops. / JK

I'm going to do it! (Reference this one scene in La Haine that I feel like I bring up all the time.) The world is yours ours!:

Not This Guy

Sorry, maybe I should have posted a jump scare warning above. / JK

Truly have never seen a flattering picture of this man. Saw this on Broadway right close to another one of Donny Trump Jr. Yucky!

A Sticker That Will Teach You Something

Well, do you? / JK

Fun fact: I took an ASL course on Zoom during the earlier part of the pandemic. I can only remember how to sign stuff around names and jobs, but I'd love to see more stickers like this around town!

Spotted This One at Pony...

...Obviously. / JK

Anyone who masters this butt plug is braver than the US Military. Yeah, I fuckin' said it!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.