We're Reaching the End of Iced Coffee Season
Every year I think it's a good idea to keep drinking iced coffees into the fall and every year I give up that conceit as soon as the temperatures hit below 60 degrees. Sipping a cold brew just isn't the same if you're wearing a scarf while doing it.
I Don't Speak French, but I Think I Know What This Means
I'm going to do it! (Reference this one scene in La Haine that I feel like I bring up all the time.) The world is yours ours!:
Not This Guy
Truly have never seen a flattering picture of this man. Saw this on Broadway right close to another one of Donny Trump Jr. Yucky!
A Sticker That Will Teach You Something
Fun fact: I took an ASL course on Zoom during the earlier part of the pandemic. I can only remember how to sign stuff around names and jobs, but I'd love to see more stickers like this around town!
Spotted This One at Pony...
Anyone who masters this butt plug is braver than the US Military. Yeah, I fuckin' said it!
