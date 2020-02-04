Seattle's Broadway at the Paramount 2020/2021 Season Was Just Announced Hamilton Is Coming Back, Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady Get Reboots, and More

Broadway at the Paramount brings New York musical theater to one of our loveliest historic venues. The 2019/2020 season is underway now, but the 2020/2021 series lineup (presented by Premera Blue Cross, as they note in the press release) was just announced today, and we've got all the details here. The biggest news is that Hamilton is coming back for another six-week run after a slate of sold-out shows in 2018, but other highlights range from Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations to Jesus Christ Superstar to Pretty Woman: The Musical. Season tickets will go on sale in late March, unless you were a subscriber last year, in which case, lucky you—you can renew now! In the meantime, make sure to click through the links below and save the shows you're interested in to your own list so you don't forget about them later.

OCTOBER 6–11, 2020

The Band's Visit

When a traditional Arabic music band gets lost and shows up in a tiny Israeli town, the musicians and the townsfolk make unexpected and moving connections. This musical, based on a quirky Israeli film, has been showered in Tony Awards —a total of 10—and been crowned with a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, so Broadway lovers should be sure to catch it as it comes to town.

NOVEMBER 6–8, 2020

Blue Man Group*

Weird-pop performance artists/bald icons the Blue Man Group perform a three-night residency at the Paramount.

*This is a season option, which means: "A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for the Season Option. Season Options are not included in an 2020/2021 season package. Additional purchase is required."

DECEMBER 8–20, 2020

Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas'

Irving Berlin's classic holiday musical about two theatrically talented veterans falling in love with two songbird sisters is full of old-fashioned dancing, comedy, and (of course) magical Christmas songs.

JANUARY 13–24, 2021

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

We bet we won't have to beg and plead for you to flock to this 12-time Tony-winning jukebox musical. Ain't Too Proud weaves the story of the Detroit Motown band's rise to fame through unbelievably catchy, sexy tunes and great dance moves. The team bringing this story to life is composed of Obie-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning Sergio Trujillo.

MARCH 3–7, 2021

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady

Douchey professor Henry Higgins will once again turn Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a lady—but find her more than he can handle—in this Broadway staging of the Lerner and Loewe musical.

APRIL 13–18, 2021

Jesus Christ Superstar

It's the 50th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, perhaps his very best, about the pressures of divinity amongst humanity. This traveling Broadway production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

MAY 11–JUNE 20, 2021

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hiphop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

AUGUST 3–8, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A beautiful Hollywood escort and the man who hires her as arm candy fall in love in this adaptation of the movie romance, written by the original director and screenwriter, Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, with music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.