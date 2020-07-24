Black Lives Matter Protests & Resistance Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 24-26, 2020 Protests, Art Events, and More Ways to Celebrate Black Lives

There are several ways to protest racism and celebrate Black lives this weekend, from protests to film screenings. Jasmyne Keimig

With clashes between federal police officers and Black Lives Matter activists still raging in Portland, and with the continued lack of justice for Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police, the fight against structural and institutional racism in the US is very much alive. Here are all the ways to stand in solidarity with BIPOC communities in Seattle and beyond both in-person and online this weekend. Stay up to date on our complete protests & resistance and BIPOC-focused events calendars, and find even more anti-racism resources here.

FRIDAY

Black Collective Voice Presents: Page Engage

Join members from Seattle Black Collective Voice for a reading and discussion of James Baldwin's The Fire Next Time, which contains the two seminal essays "My Dungeon Shook - Letter to my Nephew on the One Hundredth Anniversary of the Emancipation" and "Down at the Cross - Letter from a Region of My Mind."

Jimi Hendrix Park (Beacon Hill)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

App Black Out

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County is calling on all app users to take a break this weekend in solidarity with Black ride-share drivers, food delivery drivers, and other gig workers. The organizers write, "Help us push for hourly minimum wage with a default gratuity of 20%, along with demands to stop these gig companies from using biased ratings, and to create systems to report discrimination."

Everywhere

SATURDAY

Art As Resistance

Black gender minority folks are invited to Jimi Hendrix Park for a day of "creating and healing."

Jimi Hendrix Park (Beacon Hill)

Black Lives Matter: Black/Immigrants/Refugees Solidarity Rally

This rally will demand justice on behalf of Black and immigrant communities in Tukwila. Public Health-King County will provide a number of therapists and other mental health professionals for check-in conversations and referrals for those in need.

Tukwila Village

NO to Trump's Gestapo in Portland: Trump/Pence OUT NOW!

Refuse Fascism Seattle will protest Trump and his deployment of federal officers in Portland. "Because waiting for November to remove Trump is like waiting for rain when a house is on fire," they write.

Green Lake Park

Stand With Us Shoreline

This event is a direct response to Kailyn, a Black youth activist and Shoreline resident who was recently the target of a hate crime by a close neighbor.

Paramount Park (Shoreline)

Youth Day Of Action Seattle

The PNW Youth Liberation Front will gather on Broadway E and E Pine in solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists in Portland, a city currently occupied by federal officers.

Broadway Avenue E & E Pine Street (Capitol Hill)

Social Justice in the Time of Covid

Check out timely work by Raquel Garcia, Tatyana Brown, Nick Griego, and Jake Prendez at this limited-capacity gallery show.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (White Center)

SUNDAY

D6 For Defund - Holding the Line & Building Power

Join your District 6 neighbors in Ballard to stand for defunding SPD, investing in Seattle's Black community, and amnesty for all BLM protestors.

Bergen Place (Ballard)

Virtual Moving History XVIII – Black Washington: Local Government & Community Activism

This installment of MiPoPs' archival video series will continue to highlight the history of Black communities in Seattle with clips from Angela Davis's 1973 lecture at UW, interviews on the establishment of SPD's East Precinct, and more.

Online

WS Black Lives Matter Mural

Watch live from an SDOT traffic cam as the West Seattle Art for Social Justice unveils its Black Lives Matter mural in the West Seattle Junction, which was created by local artists of all ages. DJ Derek Moon will spin live from Easy Street Records all the while.

Online