Aug 15

The old Kyle Mooney can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because he’s dead! The San Diego–born comedian of SNL fame has rebranded as “Kyle M,” a very serious and not-funny-at-all singer-songwriter (or so he says). On his debut album, The Real Me, the earnest lyrics and off-tempo delivery evoke a child with a microphone at a family gathering who sheepishly sings for the crowd, making up the words as they go along. Although recorded music is a new venture for him, the project taps into all of the things that made him a comedy success in the first place: dry humor, childlike whimsy, and a delivery that’s so serious, you question what’s a joke and what’s not. (Showbox, 6 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

August 22–23

Stand-up comedian Josh Johnson’s delivery is as smooth as his baby face. But don’t mistake appearances and vocal mannerisms for innocuousness. As a Black man with an admittedly “white” voice, Johnson possesses keen, distinctive insights on race that can range from pragmatically ruthless to absurd (let’s hope he does the bit about an old white lady clutching her purse tighter when he enters the elevator). And his acute, left-leaning wit has earned him a lengthy stint as a writer/correspondent on The Daily Show, a writing gig for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the respect of Trevor Noah, for whom he opened on the Loud & Clear and Back to Abnormal tours. Johnson’s humor arises out of rigorous, cohesive narratives rather than several short, sharp punch lines per minute, resulting in a cumulative, delayed-gratification hilarity. One example is a routine about how hard it is for straight men to make male friends, which turns into a sly dissection of traditional masculinity’s foibles. Come for the nuanced anti-Trump observations, stay for the perceptive takes on racism. (Moore Theatre, 7 pm & 9:30 pm Friday; 4 pm Saturday, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

Aug 31

Not many people can say that they have worked with Björk and performed a stand-up routine about threesomes on The Tonight Show, but for Juilliard-trained comedian Isabel Hagen, it’s just another day in the life. I was lucky enough to see her at Laughs Comedy Club a few years ago and was immediately charmed by her sincerity and humorous yet honest reflections on relationships. And it might be Hagen’s visual and vocal similarities to Greta Gerwig, but I found her to be immediately engaging and likable. If you’re a stand-up comedy skeptic, I think you will find her set to be refreshingly self-aware. (Here-After, 6 pm & 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

Shadows Under the Market Aug 1–9, Seattle Public Theater, times vary, all ages

After Midnight Aug 5–Aug 24, 5th Avenue Theatre, times vary, all ages

Parable of KinOptics by D. Sabela Grimes Aug 9, 12th Ave Arts, 7:30 pm

“Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder Tour Aug 15, White River Amphitheater, 8 pm, all ages

What the Funk?!: An All BIPOC Burlesque Festival Aug 21–23, Triple Door, 7:30 pm, 17+

Steve Martin & Martin Short Aug 22–23, Paramount Theatre, times vary, all ages

Jurassic Parking Lot Aug 22–Sept 14, Seattle Public Theater, times vary, all ages with mature content

The Disabled List Aug 23, Northwest Film Forum, 7 pm, all ages

The Play That Goes Wrong Aug 28–Sept 28, Seattle Rep, times vary, all ages

Taylor Tomlinson Sept 5–7, McCaw Hall, times vary, all ages

Hari Kondabolu Sept 5–7, Here-After, times vary, 21+

Early Warnings

Nikki Glaser Sept 12–13, McCaw Hall, 7 pm, all ages

Suffs Sept 13–27, 5th Avenue Theatre, times vary, all ages

Some Like It Hot Sept 16–21, Paramount Theatre, all ages

Fancy Dancer Sept 18–Nov 2, Seattle Rep, times vary, all ages

An Enemy of the People Sept 20–Oct 5, ACT, times vary, all ages

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Jewels Sept 26–Oct 5, McCaw Hall, times vary

Demetri Martin Oct 4, Moore Theatre, 5:30 pm, all ages

Stereophonic Oct 7–12, Paramount Theatre, times vary, all ages

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes Oct 15–Nov 2, Erickson Theatre, times vary, 21+

Shrew Oct 18–Nov 2, ACT, times vary, all ages

The Pirates of Penzance Oct 18–Nov 1, McCaw Hall, times vary

Chicago Oct 22–Nov 2, 5th Avenue Theatre, times vary, all ages

Nate Bargatze Nov 6–7, Climate Pledge Arena, 7 pm