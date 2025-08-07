Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Farm Dinner Series: Feast in the Field

Aug 9

It doesn’t get much more “farm-to-table” than sitting down to a communal dinner in a field at the farm where the ingredients were sourced. This event at the idyllic Carnation Farms will kick off with a tour of the premises led by Director of Agriculture Eric Popp, followed by a multi-course meal prepared by award-winning chef Ben Vaughn, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit culinary training initiative Sow Project in Tennessee. Look forward to pasture-raised lamb and beef, freshly picked organic produce, and curated wine pairings to complement each dish. (Carnation Farms, 5–9 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Aug 16

Get playful with local food at this free festival at Marymoor Park’s pastoral Willowmoor Farm. You’ll get to peruse a farmers market, browse a bazaar of upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, compete in a focaccia bake-off, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky “zucchini races,” pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn’t disappoint, either—take in performances from the legendary former Pixies member and Breeders frontwoman Kim Deal, the new Rocky Votolato-fronted trio Suzzallo, prog rockers Bearaxe, “surf-tinged cosmic soul” project Nada Rosa, jazz-rock-pop foursome Trevor Eulau Quartet, and educational kids’ music duo Bug Friend. Rat Queen vocalist Jeff Tapia will host the sustainable festivities. (Willowmoor Farm at Marymoor Park, 10 am–6 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

WA State Garlic Fest

Aug 22–24

Vampires, be warned: This three-day festival goes all out with food, music, arts, and crafts to celebrate the legendary “stinking rose,” otherwise known as garlic. Enjoy delightfully pungent, allium-spiked specials such as garlic pizza, garlic falafel, garlicky buttered corn, deep-fried garlic, smoked garlic heads, garlic ice cream, garlic shaved ice, and garlic Cajun seafood boils. Just be sure to bring some breath mints along. Tip: Check out director Les Blank’s quirky 1980 documentary Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers to get excited about garlic’s rich culture before you go. (Centralia, WA, times vary, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

More

Ballard Farmers Market Every Sunday, Ballard Ave, 9 am–noon, free

Capitol Hill Farmers Market Every Sunday, E Denny Way and Nagle Pl, 11 am–3 pm, free

West Seattle Farmers Market Every Sunday, Alaska Junction, 10 am–2 pm, free

Fremont Sunday Market Every Sunday, Evanston Ave N and N 34th St, 10 am–4 pm, free

Early Warnings

Samin Nosrat Oct 14, Benaroya Hall