Aug 15–17

The Pacific Northwest is a legendary province for permanently decorated flesh, but it’s not the only one. This three-day expo hosted by Hidden Hand Tattoo and Supergenius Tattoo features professional ink-givers from all over the world, including artists from local parlors like Tattoo Pizzazz, Electric Kitten Tattoo, Stairs Tattoo, and Rabbit and Thorn Tattoo, plus visiting artists from the UK’s Fulcrum Tattoo, France’s Jubsyking, and Australia’s Lovesick, just to name a few. The three-day expo promises the chance to see displays, attend seminars, and even get yourself inked up by the right artist for you. (Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, times vary) AUDREY VANN

‘Latin American Land/Escapes’

Through Aug 22

As a partnership between Seattle’s own SOIL and Mexico City’s Tlaxcala3, Latin American Land/Escapes compiles works from 14 contemporary Latin American artists across Mexico, Chile, Perú, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Aiming to “[encompass] a political-poetic exercise of reflection and problematization,” the works dive into the limitations of concepts like “territory” and “landscape,” as well as the warped image of the Latin American landscape imagined by the North. (SOIL, free) AUDREY VANN

Kameelah Janan Rasheed: ‘we leak, we exceed’

Aug 23–April 26, 2026

Brooklyn-based artist (or, as she describes herself, “learner”) Kameelah Janan Rasheed’s exhibit we leak, we exceed draws parallels between the compression of information and the containment of people, specifically calling for “the embrace of Black excess and expansion.” Rasheed’s multimedia works integrate found images and words woven together with her writing to create collage-like wall installations and experimental video art. One example of this is her 2024 piece i want to climb inside every word and lick the salty neck of each letter, which encapsulates the viewer into a black-and-white grid that feels like you’re inside the World Wide Web. Atop the grid are projected photographs, physical prints, a fishing hook, and collected soil. (Henry Art Gallery, free) AUDREY VANN

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light

Aug 27–April 19, 2026

Playing with shadows and light, Pakistani-American artist Anila Quayyum Agha uses South Asian art practices to convey the darkest and brightest parts of her life, including the gender discrimination she faced during her childhood in Pakistan. The installations are at once delicate and industrial, consisting of suspended, laser-cut steel cubes that project intricate patterns on everything around them, making the viewer a part of the art. For me, Agha’s work evokes deeply cozy childhood memories of paper lanterns, shadow puppets, and paper snowflakes. (Seattle Asian Art Museum) AUDREY VANN

More

Ezra Dickinson: Who’s Offended Through Aug 22, Base Camp Studios 2, free

Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei Through Sept 7, Seattle Art Museum

Carmen Winant: Passing On Through Sept 25, Henry Art Gallery, Thurs–Sun, suggested donation

Hugh Hayden: American Vernacular Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free

Boren Banner Series: Tarrah Krajnak Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum

Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form Through Jan 4, 2026, MoPOP

Tariqa Waters: Venus Is Missing Through Jan 4, 2026, Seattle Art Museum, Wed–Sun

Ash-Glazed Ceramics from Korea and Japan Through July 12, 2027, Seattle Art Museum

Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) Through Oct 2027, Olympic Sculpture Park, free

Ten Thousand Things Through Spring 2027, Wing Luke Museum

Gossip: Between Us Opens Aug 9, Tacoma Art Museum

Mary Finlayson: Orange, Violet Aug 20–Oct 11, Winston Wächter Fine Art

Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving Sept 13–Aug 30, 2026, Burke Museum

Early Warnings

Rodney McMillian: Neighbors Opens Oct 4, Henry Art Gallery, free

Boren Banner Series: Camille Trautman Opens Oct 15, Frye Art Museum, free

Priscilla Dobler Dzul: Water Carries the Stories of Our Stars Opens Oct 18, Frye Art Museum, free

Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism Opens Oct 23, Seattle Art Museum