Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!)
By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up a few major mysteries that we members of the Stranger Election Control Board have been thinking about all election season long. Namely:
Will a bunch of progressive Seattle insiders graduate to the State Legislature, or will a bunch of progressive Seattle outsiders upset the bureaucrats?
Will the big bad red wave loom large over the state of Washington, or will it only lap the shores of the suburbs "with tremulous cadence slow," as the late great 19th-century English poet Matthew Arnold would have it?? (Please do not mock us for making use of our humanities degrees on the blog.)
Speaking of red waves: Which flavor of Republican will take on milquetoast moderate Rep. Kim Schrier in central Washington's 8th Congressional District?
Will the progressives and socialists challenging the establishment Democratic U.S. House Reps in western Washington prevail, or at least do a little better than last time?
As always, your faithful and immoderately stoned election correspondents have fanned out across town to bring you bite-by-bite coverage of the election night parties. Meanwhile, other members of the SECB will hop on the horn to provide live updates from parties around the state (Everett!), around the country, and even around the globe (State House hopeful Shukri Olow is in Turkey!!!).
KEEP YOUR EYES ON THIS FEED. LET'S ROLL.
SMALL YET FANCY WEDDING VIBES FOR DARYA FARIVAR 7:00 PM
Candidate for the 46th Legislative District Darya Farivar hosted her election night celebration at her parent’s beautiful Lake City home whose view of Lake Washington finally made the neighborhood’s name click. (“Oh, LAKE City! Huh!”) The only downside: Not a ton of transit or parking. Farivar was kind enough to suggest a a parking spot and we were stupid enough to ignore her. We did not not ignore her very sweet neighbors who directed us to Farivar’s party when we looked very obviously lost. They said: “We hope she gets a lot of votes tonight.” Don’t tell that to the other neighbors with the Rave sign.
Despite all our misadventures we showed up 20 minutes early and enjoyed a mostly empty front yard venue that could have hosted a small yet fancy wedding. Farivar’s dad offered us iced tea (or a hit from the keg) and swore “the kids” would be there any minute. In the meantime, we settled in for a nice chat on the lawn furniture. Farivar’s dad is excited for her, but doesn’t know why anyone would want to be in politics. She’s worked so hard that she has a callus on her finger from door knocking.
The parking became a larger problem then the SECB initially anticipated. According to party gossip, the candidate got blocked in by another car! And the kids did not get there soon!
On our (two-bus!!) route to Chipalo Street’s get-together in Columbia City, we noticed this line forming at the drop box near the Garfield Community Center. If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time!!! Find a drop box by 8 pm. Here’s our cheat sheet to make it easier.
SIGN-WAVING WITH CLAUDIA KAUFFMAN 5:40 PM
Claudia Kauffman took a break from twirling a sign on the side of the road to express her optimism for tonight. “I’m feeling great,” she says of her chances in Legislative District 47 against Satwinder Kaur.
Kauffman’s enjoyed the experience of campaigning and hearing about top-of-mind issues like the economy, housing affordability, and tax relief. Doorbelling’s been her favorite part of the last few months, she says. “You get people on their porch… it’s been really great and invigorating, inspiring. People place their trust and their vote and their dollars [in candidates].”
She’ll be waving signs at various locations for awhile longer, she says, and then plans to head home. While she has no particular plans for a cocktail (“I’ve been drinking a lot of water”) she does have a treat to look forward to after the first round of results drop around 8:15: “I don’t have that big of a menu item,” she says, “other than a big steak at the end of the day.”
SHUKRI OLOW HUNKERS DOWN WITH FAMILY 5:35 PM
Legislative District 47 candidate Shukri Olow is going into family-seclusion tonight, and not doing any interviews. But Olow’s field director Matthew Lang says spirits are high: “We are feeling really good about where we stand,” he says. “We raised almost $90,000. We knocked on over 6,000 doors. We’ve text-banked, we sent tens of thousands mailers, and are confident that we contacted every democratic voter in the district.”
Emerging from those points of contact, he says, is a clear message that voters are particularly concerned about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization ruling and attacks on reproductive care.
“Folks are really worried that Republicans are targeting this district,” he says, pointing to heavy Republican fundraising behind the GOP’s Carmen Goers. “A lot of the money coming in for the Republican side is oil and gas, the big corporate monstrosities that don’t speak for people but really speak for profit,” says Lang.
With Olow hunkered down with family, Lang says he’ll be texting her the results as they come in. He’s not entirely sure what the menu is for tonight, but “if I know Shukri there’s going to be an amazing Somali dish, probably cooked by her mother with a side of banana.”
DR. KIM SCHRIER RAGES AGAINST SCOTUS 5:35 PM
In Congressional District 8 (south and east of the city), Dr. Kim Schrier is feeling excited—not just for this election, but also “to move on to the general and see who my opponents are going to be.”
That’ll probably mean Reagan Dunn, a King County councilmember whose primary interest is shrinking services and “re-funding” the police; but there’s a chance it could be Jesse Jensen (a former Army guy who wants more military spending) or Matt Larkin, a “secure-the-border” Republican running such a tepid campaign we keep forgetting his name and having to look it up.
Throughout the campaign, Schrier’s been hearing from voters about economic issues like inflation and gas prices, “but the one where I’m really hearing a lot of passion and outrage is about choice, and what’s happening with the Supreme Court and the extreme policies Republicans are bringing.” Increasing funding for Planned Parenthood is a key element of her platform.
As results come in tonight, she’ll be hanging out with staff, and reliable sources inform us that there will be a plentiful supply of pizza. Her drink of choice: “If I’m involved, there’s always going to be caffeine,” Schrier says, “even though it’s 8:30 at night.”
THE SECRETARY OF STATE IS AT THE DENTIST 5:05 PM
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is not stressing on election night. He's not anxious. He's not worried. He's taking care of himself. Earlier in the day, he was getting pumped at the gym. And right now, he's getting his teeth cleaned at the dentist. "I have to because the army requires it," said Hobbs, who serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Washington State National Guard when he's not overseeing the state's elections. Honestly, the SECB has never had more respect for this man in our entire lives. BRB, we gotta go burn a roach in the alley and wonder if maybe it's time to start turning our lives around.
SEN. MURRAY PARTIES WITH 99 OF HER CLOSEST FRIENDS 4:45 PM
Senator Patty Murray didn’t invite us to her election party, because there is no party. She’s in DC doing her freaking job! The grind never stops! This afternoon, a spokesperson from Murray’s campaign told us she’s celebrating election night by voting on legislation to get veterans who have been exposed to toxins the care they need. Then she’s working to advance legislation to lower to cost of prescription drugs and healthcare. We were kinda hoping she would be doing shots and whacking a GOP-elephant piñata, but this is probably more meaningful, even though less cool. Her spokesperson did say she’s snacking on chocolate-covered potato chips (from Washington State, of course) to get her through the busy election night.
A MAN WITH NO PARTY SAT (MOSTLY) ALONE ON ELECTION NIGHT 3:59 PM
The SECB refused to go to Chris Vance’s election night party, almost entirely because he isn’t having one (we also thought it would be boring, which turned out to be true). Instead, the independent candidate vying to replace avuncular climate arsonist Phil Fortunato as Senator for the 31st Legislative District sat at home alone and chatted with the SECB on the phone while waiting with his wife to find out whether he’ll advance to the general election.
While the SECB didn’t miss out on whatever constitutes election night snacks for an independent centrist (Miracle Whip on a Saltine cracker?) Vance did tell us that he kept up an election day tradition by taking his wife out for lunch at Puyallup’s Farm 12 restaurant. He said he put in a full day at his job working from home for King County, so the couple only had an hour to scarf some suburban salmon before Vance had to clock back in.
At this point, the edibles that made this entire experience tolerable for us began to really kick in and we may have dozed off while Vance rambled on with milquetoast predictions on who would win tonight’s battle in the “ongoing war between the left and the far-left.” But we did jerk awake long enough to process Vance’s projection of confidence about tonight’s results. He told us he knocked 3,000 doors in his rural district and raised enough cash to send a bunch of mailers, which made him feel “really good” about his chances of advancing.
NO DAY-DRINKING IN BREMERTON 3:30 PM
The SECB refused to trek across the Sound to drop in on state Senator Emily Randall’s primary night pre-gaming for fear the edibles we just ate would kick in too early and cause us to miss the ferry home. But from the look of things in her stereotypically dingy campaign office, we’re glad we saved ourselves the trip.
The only food on hand in the campaign’s office was Randall’s favorite Kirkland Signature brand organic roasted seaweed snacks–an assault on anyone with edible-induced dry mouth. The drink options were just as sparse, with only buckets of coffee on tap to fuel the campaign’s last-minute phone calls, reminding the lazy fucks who haven’t returned their ballots yet to vote–which you can do until 8 pm!
When we asked how she was feeling ahead of the first batch of results in her race against Olympia’s biggest brat, Randall nearly burst with more earnest excitement than the increasingly stoned SECB could handle. She told us she started the day at the uncivilized hour of 6:30 am to wave signs with volunteers. Since then, the campaign has lured several volunteers into the office with promises of pizza in exchange for a marathon session of getting hung up on over and over again. Details were scarce on the ’za.
The SECB suggested that cracking a few local IPAs would help pass the longest couple of hours of the election cycle, but Randall stubbornly insisted on sobriety in the office until after results drop. Sorry, overworked volunteers. We tried.
