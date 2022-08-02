SIGN-WAVING WITH CLAUDIA KAUFFMAN

5:40 PM

Claudia Kauffman took a break from twirling a sign on the side of the road to express her optimism for tonight. “I’m feeling great,” she says of her chances in Legislative District 47 against Satwinder Kaur.

Kauffman’s enjoyed the experience of campaigning and hearing about top-of-mind issues like the economy, housing affordability, and tax relief. Doorbelling’s been her favorite part of the last few months, she says. “You get people on their porch… it’s been really great and invigorating, inspiring. People place their trust and their vote and their dollars [in candidates].”

She’ll be waving signs at various locations for awhile longer, she says, and then plans to head home. While she has no particular plans for a cocktail (“I’ve been drinking a lot of water”) she does have a treat to look forward to after the first round of results drop around 8:15: “I don’t have that big of a menu item,” she says, “other than a big steak at the end of the day.”

SHUKRI OLOW HUNKERS DOWN WITH FAMILY

5:35 PM

Legislative District 47 candidate Shukri Olow is going into family-seclusion tonight, and not doing any interviews. But Olow’s field director Matthew Lang says spirits are high: “We are feeling really good about where we stand,” he says. “We raised almost $90,000. We knocked on over 6,000 doors. We’ve text-banked, we sent tens of thousands mailers, and are confident that we contacted every democratic voter in the district.”

Emerging from those points of contact, he says, is a clear message that voters are particularly concerned about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization ruling and attacks on reproductive care.

“Folks are really worried that Republicans are targeting this district,” he says, pointing to heavy Republican fundraising behind the GOP’s Carmen Goers. “A lot of the money coming in for the Republican side is oil and gas, the big corporate monstrosities that don’t speak for people but really speak for profit,” says Lang.

With Olow hunkered down with family, Lang says he’ll be texting her the results as they come in. He’s not entirely sure what the menu is for tonight, but “if I know Shukri there’s going to be an amazing Somali dish, probably cooked by her mother with a side of banana.”

DR. KIM SCHRIER RAGES AGAINST SCOTUS

5:35 PM

In Congressional District 8 (south and east of the city), Dr. Kim Schrier is feeling excited—not just for this election, but also “to move on to the general and see who my opponents are going to be.”

That’ll probably mean Reagan Dunn, a King County councilmember whose primary interest is shrinking services and “re-funding” the police; but there’s a chance it could be Jesse Jensen (a former Army guy who wants more military spending) or Matt Larkin, a “secure-the-border” Republican running such a tepid campaign we keep forgetting his name and having to look it up.

Throughout the campaign, Schrier’s been hearing from voters about economic issues like inflation and gas prices, “but the one where I’m really hearing a lot of passion and outrage is about choice, and what’s happening with the Supreme Court and the extreme policies Republicans are bringing.” Increasing funding for Planned Parenthood is a key element of her platform.

As results come in tonight, she’ll be hanging out with staff, and reliable sources inform us that there will be a plentiful supply of pizza. Her drink of choice: “If I’m involved, there’s always going to be caffeine,” Schrier says, “even though it’s 8:30 at night.”

THE SECRETARY OF STATE IS AT THE DENTIST

5:05 PM

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, keeping his dentist appointments on election night.