📌

Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) 

By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up a few major mysteries that we members of the Stranger Election Control Board have been thinking about all election season long. Namely:

  • Will a bunch of progressive Seattle insiders graduate to the State Legislature, or will a bunch of progressive Seattle outsiders upset the bureaucrats? 
  • Will the big bad red wave loom large over the state of Washington, or will it only lap the shores of the suburbs "with tremulous cadence slow," as the late great 19th-century English poet Matthew Arnold would have it?? (Please do not mock us for making use of our humanities degrees on the blog.)
  • Speaking of red waves: Which flavor of Republican will take on milquetoast moderate Rep. Kim Schrier in central Washington's 8th Congressional District? 
  • Will the progressives and socialists challenging the establishment Democratic U.S. House Reps in western Washington prevail, or at least do a little better than last time? 

As always, your faithful and immoderately stoned election correspondents have fanned out across town to bring you bite-by-bite coverage of the election night parties. Meanwhile, other members of the SECB will hop on the horn to provide live updates from parties around the state (Everett!), around the country, and even around the globe (State House hopeful Shukri Olow is in Turkey!!!). 

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THIS FEED. LET'S ROLL. 

SMALL YET FANCY WEDDING VIBES FOR DARYA FARIVAR
7:00 PM

Candidate for the 46th Legislative District Darya Farivar hosted her election night celebration at her parent’s beautiful Lake City home whose view of Lake Washington finally made the neighborhood’s name click. (“Oh, LAKE City! Huh!”) The only downside: Not a ton of transit or parking. Farivar was kind enough to suggest a a parking spot and we were stupid enough to ignore her. We did not not ignore her very sweet neighbors who directed us to Farivar’s party when we looked very obviously lost. They said: “We hope she gets a lot of votes tonight.” Don’t tell that to the other neighbors with the Rave sign.

Despite all our misadventures we showed up 20 minutes early and enjoyed a mostly empty front yard venue that could have hosted a small yet fancy wedding. Farivar’s dad offered us iced tea (or a hit from the keg) and swore “the kids” would be there any minute. In the meantime, we settled in for a nice chat on the lawn furniture. Farivar’s dad is excited for her, but doesn’t know why anyone would want to be in politics. She’s worked so hard that she has a callus on her finger from door knocking.

The parking became a larger problem then the SECB initially anticipated. According to party gossip, the candidate got blocked in by another car! And the kids did not get there soon!

KANSAS ABORTION AMENDMENT LOSING SO FAR
6:40 PM

We love to see it.

LINE AT THE BOX
6:00 PM


On our (two-bus!!) route to Chipalo Street’s get-together in Columbia City, we noticed this line forming at the drop box near the Garfield Community Center. If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time!!! Find a drop box by 8 pm. Here’s our cheat sheet to make it easier.