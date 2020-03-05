Slog PM: Pence Arrives in Seattle, Coronavirus Cures Traffic, Warren Needs "Some Space" Before Endorsing

Addressing supporters and the press in front of her house in Cambridge, Ms. Warren said that, from the start, she had been told there were only two true lanes in the 2020 contest: a liberal one dominated by Mr. Sanders, 78, and a moderate one led by Mr. Biden, 77. Sponsored Hear Us Rise - FREE exhibit spotlights Asian Pacific American women on the front lines of feminism “I thought that wasn’t right,” Ms. Warren said, “But evidently I was wrong.”

The news was breaking this morning but now we have more information. The New York Times described the demise of Warren's campaign as " a death by a thousand cuts , not a dramatic implosion but a steady decline." Surprising, to some, was Warren's decision not to endorse Sanders or Biden. “I need some space around this,” Warren told reporters today. From the Times:

Mother allowed him to travel today: Pence just got into Washington state (he elbow-bumped Inslee) to give a speech alongside Governor Inslee this evening. It was supposed to start at 5 pm but it didn't kick off until 5:50. Here's the link for the live stream:



Today's coronavirus updates:

Some more details on who would be covered by Washington state when getting treatment for coronavirus, per the Seattle Times:

The order will apply to individual-market plans, as well as small-group and large-group employer plans, which cover about 1.2 million people, but not to self-funded employer plans, Medicaid and Medicare, which are regulated by the federal government, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office said. Many major employers have self-funded plans, including Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, the city of Seattle and King County, the office said. For such plans, employers cover claims rather than paying premiums to insurance carriers.

One good thing to come from coronavirus: Seattle is finally traffic-free. The apocalypse will have an upside.



7 a.m. in Seattle. Here is the traffic this morning compared to the usual traffic.



Amazon and Microsoft are now largely encouraging staff to work from home this month.https://t.co/4Noj8VKiyN pic.twitter.com/gtnvQnOD6S

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 5, 2020

Here's an idea: Encourage big tech companies (*cough* Amazon *cough*) to increase telecommunicating options year-round to clear up our roads. Also, tax them.

Starbucks is suspending reusable cups in stores during the COVID-19 outbreak: Sorry! You'll have to leave your favorite tumbler at home!

This shit is gonna get expensive: The economic cost of tech events canceled due to coronavirus is $666 million and rising

What's up with the stock market? It's up. It's down. It's up. It's down.

Is Trump's Facebook page trying to trick people into responding to a fake census? It appears so. The Trump campaign is running a series of Facebook ads that are asking users to respond to a census that is just a campaign survey for Trump. People have accused these ads of misleading users into thinking they're taking the 2020 US Census. Facebook confirmed with Recode that it is attempting to remove the ads.

