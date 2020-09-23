Slog PM: No Justice for Breonna Taylor; No BLM Buttons at Fred Meyer or QFC; Yes, Tahlequah Had a Baby!

A grand jury refuses to hold officers accountable for the killing of Breonna Taylor. BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES

Under Kentucky law, a person commits that crime when he or she “wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person,” and does so “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Other states may use terms like “reckless endangerment” for an equivalent offense. Sponsored Port Townsend Film Festival Stream 24/7 - Watch 75 curated films with filmmaker interviews & special events. Support local arts! But the charges against Mr. Hankison are not for killing Ms. Taylor. None of the 10 shots he fired are known to have struck her. Instead, the Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who is overseeing the prosecution, said the former detective was charged by the grand jury because the shots he fired had passed through Ms. Taylor’s apartment walls into a neighboring apartment, endangering three people there.

Yes, the charges relate to the endangerment of Taylor's neighbors—not Taylor.

Wanton endangerment is a crime, a Class D felony in Kentucky, and can bring a sentence of up to five years in prison. In theory, Hankison could receive up to 15 years for the three counts.

Three cops were involved in the killing, and the two who shot at Breonna Taylor received no charges: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, already placed on administrative leave, were not indicted. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer acknowledged that "there are people in our community who feel that these charges fall short of achieving justice," and placed the city on a curfew starting at 9 p.m.



Breonna Taylor's killing has sparked more than 100 days of protest: Today's news reignited the demonstrations, now on their 119th day, with planned emergency marches in cities across the country.

"It's a tragedy. This is an embarrassment, and it's exactly why there have been protests for the last (119) days," a local pastor told Louisville media. "This is a disappointing, hurtful, painful day in our city. What I just heard amounts to a slap on the wrist for him murdering, for them murdering Breonna Taylor." An emergency alert sent out around 8 p.m. reminded the hundreds of protesters in Louisville to exit the area. Even before the curfew, police threatened demonstrators with arrest.



We'll have more on tonight's protests in the morning.

A lesser disaster:



The driver of the truck reportedly has minor injuries . Ramps to and from Mercer Street have reopened, but the highway's express lanes are still closed.

The Metropolitan Opera will stay closed well into next year, canceling its entire 2020-21 season: Yes, it's because of COVID-19. The Times called it "a chilling signal that American cultural life is still far from resuming."

It looks like another Amazon Go Grocery is popping up in Bellevue: The robot stores keep multiplying.

More issues with grocery stores telling their employees to take off clothing items that declare Black Lives Matter: First, it was Whole Foods. Now it's QFC and Fred Meyer. On Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 21 filed an unfair labor charge against Kroger-owned Seattle-area QFCs and Fred Meyers for issuing a BLM button ban. From the Seattle Times:

“It’s not a white thing, it’s not a black thing—it’s a people thing,” said Sam Dancy, a union shop steward and a supervisor at Westwood Village QFC in Southwest Seattle, who is Black. “It’s a human right—and it is our right to wear these buttons.” The union, which represents around 13,000 workers in Puget Sound-area Fred Meyer and QFC stores, distributed the buttons in August.

A lawsuit regarding Whole Foods' dress code as it relates to Black Lives Matter has been growing to include multiple states.

Trump won't commit to a peaceful transfer of power: This really will be the darkest winter.



That tweet sorta buries the lead. Near the end of the video, Trump says: "Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful—there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation." (Over Slack, Rich noted: "He's again admitting that voting will hurt his chances of becoming the president.")

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is a fierce opponent of mandatory masks: He and his wife have COVID-19. America is a death cult.

I love seeing Dr. Fauci hand Rand Paul his lil' ass: Still hate living in a death cult.



Let's end on a lighter note: Hmm... I wrote that before finding something... That was bold of me, considering everything... What is... hopeful... OH! This is sweet.



More info on the Seattle Times Digital Union here:

OH!!! THIS IS ALSO POSITIVE: Superstar endangered killer whale Tahlequah's new calf is born and it's a male, baby! The Center for Whale Research confirmed the birth, spotting the calf on Tuesday near Point Roberts, Whatcom County. The whale is believed to have been born on September 4 (a Virgo).

"This calf is feisty," writes the Seattle Times. "He’s been seen rolling, spyhopping, and swimming alongside his mother as she forages for food, according to the center." (Not to be a Debbie Downer, but we were all hoping for a girl, since “the rate the population can increase is limited by the number of females in the population." Still, good news!!)