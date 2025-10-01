Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Through Oct 12

If you’re anything like me, you harbor romantic fantasies of autumnal apple-picking each year, imagining yourself baking pies from scratch and canning preserves, but stop short of mustering the energy to organize an actual outing to an orchard. Luckily, the Seattle Farmers Markets collective has us covered with their delightfully named “applelooza,” a wholesome annual event dedicated to the seasonal fruit. You’ll get to taste a diverse selection of Washington-grown apple varieties, cast your vote for your favorites, enjoy apple-themed trivia and raffles, and learn more about the state’s apple farmers. (Various locations) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 19

Earlier this year, our mortal world lost the great filmmaker David Lynch, but his work lives on through his films, television shows, friends, and fans. This special evening with the stars of Twin Peaks is just one example of that. Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy Brennan), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), and longtime Lynch collaborator and producer Sabrina S. Sutherland will share firsthand recollections and behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the cult classic drama and its 2017 reboot. (Neptune Theatre, 7 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Nov 1–2

Dog people have the luxury of showing off their pets on daily walks, but we cat owners have to settle for photos, hoping that an image can convey our cat’s unique personality and star power—it’s not fair! Sea-Meow Con offers a rare oasis for cats and cat owners to strut their stuff in public, with two days dedicated to our feline friends. There will be merchants slinging cat-related goods (for both humans and cats), advocates, furries, speakers, musicians, filmmakers, and more. There will also be plenty of social cats on-site, including on leashes, in strollers, and in fenced areas for cuddling. (Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 10 am, all ages) AUDREY VANN

More

CannaCon Oct 3–4, Clark County Event Center, 10 am

18th-Century Georgian Salon by Costumers of Color, Inc. Oct 4, Women’s University Club of Seattle, 5:30 pm

49th Annual Rocktoberfest: Rock, Mineral, and Jewelry Show Oct 4–5, Evergreen State Fairground

CroatiaFest Oct 5, Seattle Center, all ages, free

Turkfest Oct 11–12, Seattle Center, all ages, free

Collections Spotlight: Bicycles Opens Oct 18, Museum of History & Industry

Diwali: Lights of India Oct 18, Seattle Center, all ages, free

Maiden Voyage: Vinyl Lounge & Market Oct 18, Hotel Crocodile, 4 pm, 21+

Tacoma Holiday Festival Oct 23–26, Tacoma Dome, all ages

Seattle Catrinas Festival 2025 Nov 1–2, Town Hall Seattle, 11 am, all ages

Early Warnings

Kickstands Up! 125 Years of Motorcycling in the PNW Opens Nov 28, Museum of History & Industry