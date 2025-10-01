Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Oct 10

Merging science-fiction writer Octavia E. Butler’s early unpublished writings and drawings with literary analysis and memoir, Chi-ming Yang’s new book, Octavia E. Butler: H Is for Horse, maps out the making of a genius. The book offers a look at Butler’s childhood interests, including horses, Martians, Western novels, and racial justice, and how those morphed into a fascination with human-alien symbiosis and supernatural beings that defy the constraints of gender, race, and class. The book is organized in 26 short A-Z chapters, which pay homage to Butler’s love of library research and both writers’ experiences of the public library as a sanctuary. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Olivie Blake

Oct 28

I’m very much here for the recent influx of dark feminist fiction about female appetites (e.g., Woman, Eating; A Certain Hunger; Hungerstone), so I was instantly hooked by the premise of The Atlas Six author Olivie Blake’s new novel, Girl Dinner. College sophomore Nina Kaur is accepted into The House, the most sought-after sorority on campus. Meanwhile, adjunct professor Dr. Sloane Hartley, who is struggling to manage her career alongside the travails of new motherhood and a less-than-supportive husband, becomes the mysterious society’s new academic liaison. Soon, the two women find themselves pulled progressively deeper into an uncanny world of cannibalistic rituals and feminine rage. Blake will discuss her book with local speculative fiction writer Isabel Cañas, author of The Possession of Alba Díaz. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 30

Even if you have not read Pamela Des Barres’s 1987 memoir, I’m With the Band: Confessions of a Groupie, I promise you’ve seen its mark on pop culture (see: Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous). Along with being a best-selling author and the original “rockstar girlfriend,” Des Barres was also a member of all-female performance art troupe the GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously), who released the incredible experimental rock album Permanent Damage, produced by Frank Zappa, back in 1969. Des Barres will bring her one-woman show to the Rabbit Box to share her wit, wisdom, and firsthand experiences with everyone from Mick Jagger to the Manson Family. (Rabbit Box Theatre, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

More

Kathleen Flenniken with Melissa Kwasny & Peter Pereira Oct 2, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

Margeaux Feldman Presents: Touch Me, I’m Sick Oct 2, Third Place Books Seward Park, 7 pm, free

Psychedelic Salon: Psilocybin & Menopause Oct 2, Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm

Roque Raquel Salas Rivera with Quenton Baker Oct 3, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

Yume Kitasei with Wendy N. Wagner Oct 6, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

M. L. Rio Oct 7, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

Tami Parr Presents ‘Goats in America: A Cultural History’ Oct 9, Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 7 pm, free

Leni Zumas with Danya Kukafka: ‘Wolf Bells: A Novel’ Oct 10, Third Place Books Ravenna, 7 pm, free

Victoria Redel with Laurie Frankel Oct 12, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

The Joy of Snacking with Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell Oct 14, Here-After, 7 pm, 21+

Writers in the Schools (WITS) Back-to-School Fundraiser Luncheon Oct 17 (register by Oct 3), Edgewater Hotel, 11 am–1 pm, free with registration

A Conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert Oct 20, Town Hall, 7:30 pm

Raina Telgemeier & Scott McCloud Oct 21, Town Hall, 6 pm

Timothy Snyder Oct 26, Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm

Grace Byron with Jas Keimig Oct 30, Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free

Early Warnings

Li-Young Lee Nov 3, Rainier Arts Center, 7:30 pm

Becky Spratford Nov 6, Central Library, 8:30 pm, free

An Evening with Patti Smith Nov 9, Meany Hall, 7:30 pm

Oyinkan Braithwaite Nov 12, Central Library, 7 pm

Miranda July Nov 13, Moore Theatre, 8 pm

David Sedaris Nov 16, Benaroya Hall, 7 pm

A Conversation with Padma Lakshmi Nov 18, Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm