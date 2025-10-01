Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Oct 4

Icelandic singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey captured the hearts and minds of a generation with her whimsical, jazzy 2023 album Bewitched, which took home a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. With her newest album, A Matter of Time, she explores influences from multiple genres and reveals a more complex, vulnerable side: As she told Uproxx, “People expect a pretty façade of girly clothes, fantastical stories, and romantic music. This time, I was interested in seeing how I could draw out the most flawed parts of myself and look at them directly in the mirror.” She’ll be joined on her tour by Brit model turned indie-pop singer Suki Waterhouse. (Climate Pledge Arena, 7:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 5

Following in the tradition of X-Ray Spex and Huggy Bear, Brighton, England’s Lambrini Girls blow the cobwebs off punk with a hurricane of caustic energy and barbed lyrics about sexism, homophobia, gentrification, police brutality, rich bastards, music-biz nepotism, eating disorders, and frauds. (Their dance-pop anomaly “Cuntology 101” stands with the Slits’ “Typical Girls” in the Funny Feminist Rock Hall of Fame.) Boasting a fan club that includes Iggy Pop and Kathleen Hanna, the Girls have dropped one of the thorniest and most exhilarating albums of 2025, Who Let the Dogs Out. Lilly Macieira busts out filthy and thick basslines (think Daisy Chainsaw) while guitarist Phoebe Lunny cranks out wiry, mosh-pit-inspiring riffs and contributes asbestos-throated vocals. (Crocodile, 8 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

Oct 6

Every Autechre show is a hyperkinetic séance of rhythmic complexity and intense volume. Performing in total darkness without acknowledging the crowd, British abstract-techno innovators Sean Booth and Rob Brown get down to the serious business of submerging their loyal fans (there are no other kind, in my experience) in a shape-shifting torrent of convulsive electronic sorcery. At a typical Autechre gig, hallucinogens are superfluous, as the strangely angled and textured music is more than enough to discombobulate you. Cautionary tale: At a packed 2001 AE set in a bunker at the Detroit’s Electronic Music Festival, I was tripping on ac*d and felt as if I were trapped forever in a fucked-up maze. A friend who was there accurately described the sound as “castanets clacking on a crack-house floor.” It’s amazing that a group this improvisational and abstruse still has substantial drawing power more than 30 years into their existence. An awesome AE live show is one of the few sure things in the music biz and, frankly, the world at large. (Crocodile, 6:30 pm & 10:00 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

Oct 7

Since their formation in 2010, the Baltimore-based hardcore punk band Turnstile has grown from hometown darling to mainstream breakout success, racking up multiple Grammy nominations in 2023, headlining festivals, and drawing praise from the likes of Hayley Williams and Dev Hynes. The group counts Bad Brains and Sade among their influences and mixes hardcore with melodic pop structures, resulting in eminently listenable songs with widespread appeal. If you’re still not convinced, the Seattle stop on their Never Enough tour will feature sets from rising digicore artist Jane Remover, Australian hardcore five-piece Speed, and fellow Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers. (WAMU Theater, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 9

Lucinda Williams is my favorite songwriter. From early songs like “Sharp Cutting Wings (Song to a Poet)” to the flawless “Side of the Road” and “Fruits of My Labor,” Williams has the rare ability to write a folk song that isn’t simply sad or happy, but ignites the dark, hidden shadows of joy. This is perhaps the clearest on her 1980 sophomore album, Happy Woman Blues, which set a tone for her long legacy of introspective, nuanced songwriting. Williams suffered a stroke back in 2020, which has left her unable to play guitar, but got back on the road just a year later, leaning on her love of playing music and writing to get her through the dark times. During that period, Williams finished her memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, and her 15th studio album, Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart. The alt-country legend will grace the 5th Avenue Theatre with an evening of stories, songs, and visuals from her nearly 50-year-long musical career. (5th Avenue Theatre, 7:30 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Oct 9­–10­

When Ian Richard Devaney croons, “Just a reminder, I’m in love,” on Nation of Language’s beautifully sparse 2023 single “Weak in Your Light,” you’d have to be missing a pulse not to feel properly reminded. Buoyed by Devaney’s dramatic new wave vox and braced with shimmering synthesizers, Moog drum tracks, and, let’s be honest, statuesque cheekbones, NoL’s nostalgic, emotion-drenched intellectual pop has grabbed fans from across the Smiths’Future Islands continuum and beyond since 2020’s Introduction, Presence. Now touring in support of their fourth album, the Sub Pop–backed Dance Called Memory, the Brooklyn trio has added a bit more guitar to their arpeggiated analog-synth formula (there’s even strumming!), without losing their sleek, stylish allure. (Showbox, 8 pm, all ages) TODD HAMM

NonSeq: Patricia Wolf, WNDFRM

Oct 11

I was once shopping at a small Portland record store with the golden-hour sun shining through the windows, expensive incense smoke wisping through the air, and delightfully minimal ambient music blasting. Eager to recreate the bliss when I got back to Seattle (but too shy to ask the employee what the record was), I turned to good ol’ Shazam for answers. It turned out to be Patricia Wolf’s 2022 minimalist masterpiece, See-Through. Using field recordings, acoustic, and electronic instruments, Wolf unites the natural and synthetic worlds, creating a meditative and hypnotic experience. As a part of Wayward’s experimental music series, Nonsequitur, Wolf will debut new material on a variety of electronic instruments. She will be joined by sound artist WNDFRM (aka Tim Westcott) and trippy live visuals from video artist Leo Mayberry. (Chapel Performance Space, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Oct 13

If the idea of two sweetly harmonizing Norwegian women making nonchalantly brilliant electronic music doesn’t pique your interest, then you should probably reassess your aesthetics. Henriette Motzfeldt and Catharina Stoltenberg have been creating interesting and varied electronica since 2018, like a less flamboyant Björk—although the intimate, orchestral work of France’s Colleen may be a more accurate touchstone. But with this year’s Big city life, Smerz take a graceful leap forward with their songwriting and arranging skills. They exude that irresistible deadpan cool, like Wet Leg, but Smerz come off as more bedroom auteurs than arena-filling entertainers. The title track is rock-ribbed, bass-heavy electro-pop with an oh-so-haunting keyboard melody. The sassy, methodical electroclash of “Roll the dice” sounds like a more understated Peaches. “You got time and I got money” is the lowest-key seduction anthem you’ll hear all year and boasts the excellent line “Baby, can I see you naked? / Even though I love how you dress.” “But I do” is enchanting, slow-motion funk with entrancing vocal harmonies and a killer, subliminal bass line. It’s one of the songs of 2025. (Do you know how many songs have been released this year??) (Hidden Hall, 7:30 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

Oct 14

California garage-rock chameleon Ty Segall has the kind of pace of musical creation (17 solo studio albums in as many years in addition to an incalculable amount of singles, rarities, side-project band releases and Comedy Central theme songs) that paints a clear picture of a man who is just about that rock-and-roll lifestyle. Acknowledging such compulsions, Segall told the Associated Press last year that he was “trying not to release as much anymore”; however, as this spring’s Possession LP (plus his recent collaborative Freckle album) makes clear, nobody can tell Ty Segall what to do, not even Ty Segall. He has, however, landed in a fairly conventional place. Possessions sees a return to melodic, approachable songwriting that circles influences like Paul McCartney and Kurt Vile more than his more Stooges-like freakout moments. What Segall’s endearing unpredictability on record amounts to is that he’ll have even more variety to keep audiences on their toes at each show on this tour with a full band. (Neumos, 7 pm, all ages) TODD HAMM

Oct 23

If you are a jazz dude and not familiar with this mysterious trio, don’t worry, your ego and masculinity aren’t tarnished! The Miki Berenyi Trio isn’t really a jazz trio at all, but a dream-pop supergroup consisting of Lush’s Miki Berenyi, Moose’s Kevin McKillop, and Aircooled’s Oliver Cherer. The ensemble’s debut, Tripla, is a richly layered kaleidoscope of trip-hop, dance music, shoegaze, and ’90s rock. Berenyi’s immediately recognizable voice meditates on the disrespect of Mother Earth (“8th Deadly Sin”), toxic masculinity (“Big I Am”), and misogyny spread on social media (“Grango”). Although the subject matter is often dark, the album is actually quite joyful. I suspect it will sound amazing live. And don’t you dare miss an opening set from feminist post-punk icon Gina Birch (of the Raincoats) and her new band, the Unreasonables. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Oct 25

Is there any band cooler than Shonen Knife? The answer is no. Formed in Osaka, Japan, in 1981 by two college friends and their younger sister, the band was named after a knife marketed to boys, and the trio began writing pop-punk songs about candy, animals, and consumerism. They’ve had some lineup changes throughout the years, but the current touring band consists of founding sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano and drummer Risa Kawano (who has been with the band since 2011). Just take it from noted Shonen Knife fanboy Kurt Cobain, who once said, “When I finally got to see them live, I was transformed into a hysterical 9-year-old girl at a Beatles concert.” They will be joined by British garage-rock duo the Pack A.D. for two consecutive shows. The late show sold out quickly, so don’t sleep on these tickets! (Tractor Tavern, 4:30 pm & 8:30 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

Oct 26

Chicago-based drummer Makaya McCraven’s riotous Earshot 2022 gig at Nectar had the crowd going as wild as a Sun Ra keyboard solo. A key figure in the current jazz resurgence as part of the crucial International Anthem label, McCraven shows a keen appreciation for the music’s ’60s/’70s avant-garde while adding his own distinctive spin with inventive post-production editing and electronic enhancements. His newest output consists of four EPs that will be collected under the title Off the Record (available on physical formats October 10 and digitally October 31). These tracks spawned from live improvisations over the years and then were chopped and spiced [sic] into the fascinating pieces you hear on record. Each EP has its own personality and personnel. Hidden Out! features some of McCraven’s most athletic, powerful drumming. The funky “Battleships” slinks in the vein of Mr. Ra’s “Twin Stars of Thence,” with spidery guitar filigree by Jeff Parker. The People’s Mixtape offers polyrhythmic avant-funk that should appeal to open-minded hip-hop fans. PopUp Shop’s serpentine post-bop jams could’ve earned Blue Note’s stamp of approval back in the day. The jaggedly rhythmic and electronics-laced Techno Logic, with cornetist Ben LaMar Gay and tubaist Theon Cross, represents Makaya’s most experimental material. Fortuitously, this studio magic translates to the stage. (Madame Lou’s, 6 pm & 9:30 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

Oct 30

If the thought of witnessing extraordinary hip-hop skills in the flesh still tingles your brainbox, get your ass to Nectar for Cut Chemist and Edan. Cut (aka Lucas MacFadden) has shone as a producer for vibrant, old-school rap crew Jurassic 5 and Latin funk ensemble Ozomatli, lacing their tracks with endless permutations of head-nodding beats and golden melodic snippets. He’s also maintained an inspirational side hustle as one of the world’s most technically adept and broad-minded DJs/turntablists; his sets trading off eclectic deep cuts on 45 with DJ Shadow are essential lessons in multidimensional dopeness and genius mixing. East Coaster Edan is an MC/DJ/producer with a grip of CC collabs to his name. His clever/crude rhymes and fast-twitch flows match his beatmaking élan, as exemplified by 2000’s Primitive Plus and 2005’s psych-rap classic Beauty and the Beat. I’m not sure what form their performances will take here, but whatever the case, your hands will likely spend a lot of time in the air. (Nectar Lounge, 8 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

Nov 3

In her bio, singer-songwriter Lael Neale writes that she loves “not listening to music”—and it shows (in the best way). Employing drum machines, power chords, and a Suzuki Omnichord, Neale creates a singular sound that’s all her own: equal parts dream pop, classic country, and gospel. Her latest album, Altogether Stranger, sounds like an ’80s private press record that would eventually land a coveted Light in the Attic reissue (IYKYK). Neale will support the album after a set from LA-based experimental artist Guy Blakeslee. (Sunset Tavern, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

