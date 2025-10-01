Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Oct 7

If you’ve ever made a pilgrimage to baker Christina Wood’s Central District shop Temple Pastries, then you already know what kind of magic she can work with laminated pastry and unexpected flavor combinations. Now, she wants to teach you how to re-create that wizardry in your home kitchen with her debut cookbook, Pastry Temple, which introduces readers to the Three Pillars of Pastry: brioche, puff pastry, and croissant. Wood is self-taught herself, so who better to guide you through recipes like gochujang babkas, poached quince tarte tatin, and sumac-roasted strawberry cheesecake croissants? She’ll chat all things pastry with Seattle Met food and drink editor Naomi Tomky, followed by a Q&A and signing. (Book Larder, 6:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 14

Samin Nosrat revolutionized the cookbook world in 2017 with her James Beard Award–winning manifesto Salt Fat Acid Heat, which educates readers on the four fundamentals of flavor, so that they can cook well intuitively. (The recipes for buttermilk chicken and autumn panzanella are fall staples in my household.) She reached a wider audience and charmed viewers with her warmth and gusto on her 2018 Netflix series of the same name, in which she traveled to various destinations to learn more about the four elements. Eight years after the publication of Salt Fat Acid Heat, her highly anticipated follow-up, Good Things, has arrived. It contains 125 of Nosrat’s most cherished recipes, from saffron roast chicken to nostalgic yellow cake with chocolate frosting, as well as advice, anecdotes about her adorable dog Fava, and meditations on how food can nourish community. Samin will join her friend, author and former Stranger staff food writer Angela Garbes, for a conversation about food, creativity, and connection. (Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 15

Australian food writer Hetty McKinnon got her start delivering fresh salads via bicycle for her Arthur Street Kitchen project in 2011 and has a knack for creating thoughtful vegetarian recipes that don’t feel like a consolation prize, thanks to thoughtful touches and creative twists. She’s also a regular New York Times Cooking contributor and writes the popular Substack newsletter To Vegetables, With Love. In her latest cookbook, Linger: Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor, she returns to her salad roots with irresistible recipes like curry potato-and-pea dumpling salad, bibimbap-style gnocchi with gochujang vinaigrette, and tom kha noodle salad with seared mushrooms. (Book Larder, 6:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 22

Over the course of her career, legendary New York Times–bestselling cookbook author Dorie Greenspan has won five James Beard Awards, collaborated with Julia Child, and developed thousands of recipes. In her new cookbook, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, the culinary grande dame turns her attention to simple, effortless cakes that can be whipped up with pantry staples at a moment’s notice, from “BFF brownie cake” to buttermilk plum cake. She’ll stop by Fremont Abbey for a conversation with food writer Nancy Leson, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Bonus: Cake will be provided in celebration of Dorie’s birthday week. (Fremont Abbey, 7 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Oct 26–Nov 8

Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out from your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don’t forget to tip your server generously. (Various locations) JULIANNE BELL

Ballard Farmers Market Every Sunday, Ballard Ave, 9 am–noon, free

Capitol Hill Farmers Market Every Sunday, E Denny Way and Nagle Pl, 11 am–3 pm, free

West Seattle Farmers Market Every Sunday, Alaska Junction, 10 am–2 pm, free

Fremont Sunday Market Every Sunday, Evanston Ave N and N 34th St, 10 am–4 pm, free

21st Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Oct 3–4, Elysian Brewing Company, 4 pm, 21+

Leavenworth Oktoberfest Oct 3–18, Leavenworth, WA

Adam Reiner: The New Rules of Dining Out Oct 21, Book Larder, 6:30 pm

Seattle Coffee Festival Oct 25, Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 9 am

Joanne Lee Molinaro: The Korean Vegan Homemade Oct 27, Book Larder, 6:30 pm

Author Dinner: Arnold Myint, Family Thai Nov 4, Hatch Cantina, 5–9 pm

Town Hall Author Talk: Michael Twitty, Recipes from the American South Nov 7, Town Hall, 7:30–9 pm

Oyster New Year Nov 8, Elliott’s Oyster House, 4–9 pm

Gobble Up Nov 15, Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 10 am–5 pm

Whiskies of the World Nov 22, The Rainier Club, 6:45–9:30 pm