Question: What's Trump Allowed to Do to Stay in Power? (Answer: Anything He Wants.)

Episode 230 celebrates the arrival of Trump impeachment question time. (Which so far has produced an argument from Alan Dershowitz that anything Trump does to stay in power is legit.) Getty Images

Eli Sanders, Katie Herzog, and Rich Smith are excited about question time, the latest twist in President Trump’s impeachment trial. What questions will the Senators ask? What should they be asking? The Blabber panel has some ideas.

After that, Katie looks into Amazon’s attempt to silence its employees on the issue of climate change and Rich does a victory dance as Bernie Sanders looks like he’s about to win next week’s Iowa caucuses.

Finally, Jasmyne Keimig and Chase Burns have three movies you might be about to miss, but definitely shouldn’t miss. Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory is one of them.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.