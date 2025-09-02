Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

A Conversation with R. F. Kuang

Sept 12

Bestselling novelist R. F. Kuang has earned countless accolades for her political Chinese fantasy trilogy “The Poppy War,” her alternate-history Oxford epic Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence, and most recently, 2023’s biting, unputdownable satire Yellowface. The latter skewered the racial politics of the publishing industry and has been optioned for a TV miniseries with horror icon Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Yellowjackets) attached to direct. Now, Kuang is returning to the academic themes of her earlier works with her highly anticipated sixth novel Katabasis, an Inferno-esque fantasy about two rival grad students who must team up to rescue the soul of their advisor from the depths of literal Hell (so he can write them letters of recommendation, of course!). (Town Hall, 7:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Peter Ames Carlin with Claire Dederer

Sept 15

For much of my life, I, perhaps like you, did not “get” Bruce Springsteen. Then one day I ate an edible and watched a video of him running around the stage in his little jeans, and everything changed. Suddenly, I heard the Tom Waits growl in his voice, the Ronettes influence in his hooks, and the unabashed vulnerability in his songwriting. Now I’m the type of person who is genuinely excited to read an entire book about the making of his 1975 album, Born to Run. Music journalist and biographer Peter Ames Carlin will be joined by essayist Claire Dederer (maybe you’ve read her book Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma?) to discuss his new book, Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run. The book chronicles the making of the saxophone-filled classic album through a treasure trove of untold stories. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Molly Olguín with Amber Flame

Sept 19

There’s little I love more than weird, fantastical, queer horror, so I was thrilled to learn about local author and educator Molly Olguín’s debut short story collection, The Sea Gives Up the Dead, which has garnered comparisons to Angela Carter and Shirley Jackson. In fact, my literary queen Carmen Maria Machado selected it as the 2023 winner for the Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction. Olguín’s genre-bending work explores themes like grief, desire, death, gender, and race through the lens of fairy tale tropes, resulting in stories about things like a Little Mermaid retelling, a lovelorn nanny who slays a dragon, and an ominous Dear Abby letter. Writer, artist, and educator Amber Flame will join Olguín for a conversation about her haunting fiction. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Mona Awad with Katie Campbell

Sept 29

Books that go viral on TikTok aren’t always worth the hype, but Mona Awad’s dark academia satire Bunny is a notable exception. Following in the footsteps of Heathers and The Secret History, the novel concerns scholarship student Samantha Mackey, who enters the MFA program at the prestigious Warren University and is equal parts repulsed and fascinated by a clique of four wealthy girls who call themselves “the Bunnies.” The gothic phantasmagoria was named the best book of 2019 by several publications, snatched up for a film adaptation by Bad Robot Productions, and declared “sooo genius” by Margaret Atwood, so it’s no surprise that Bunny is back for more. The sequel, We Love You, Bunny, picks up where the previous book left off: Samantha has published a story about her experiences at Warren to great critical acclaim and is on her book tour when the Bunnies decide to kidnap her and tell their side of the story. Reporter and KUOW Book Club founder Katie Campbell will discuss the new release with Awad, followed by an audience Q&A and signing. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 7 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Early Warnings

