Gillian Theobald: Fold & Folding

Through Oct 6

Born in Southern California, Seattle-based multimedia artist Gillian Theobald has been showcasing her art on the West Coast since the early 1980s. Although her style ranges from vibrant nature paintings to black-and-white line drawings to abstract collage, a constant in her work is the influence of mysticism and abstract expressionism. This solo exhibition at Georgetown’s studio e gallery will showcase Theobald’s collage works that turn found paper and cardboard packaging into richly colored and strangely textured sculptural works that I really wish I could touch. (Don’t touch the artwork, people!) (studio e gallery, free) AUDREY VANN

Z.Z. Wei

Sept 4–27

Z.Z. Wei’s oil paintings kind of look like a Grant Wood painting with the lights turned down, a Dalí painting with the removal of surrealist figures, or a snapshot from a fever dream. The Beijing-born artist paints seemingly mundane landscapes like country roads, train stations, factories, and farms, but adds a subtle, dreamlike warp. To me, Wei’s paintings evoke the Eastern Washington landscape that I remember seeing out the window as a child while visiting my grandparents, with the wobble of a rain-soaked car window. Whatever their associations with the desert dirt and expansive skies are, everyone can see some of their memories in Wei’s unique interpretations of American landscapes. He will showcase new works at the Patricia Rovzar Gallery this month with a champagne reception on Sept 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. (Patricia Rovzar Gallery, free) AUDREY VANN

Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving

Sept 13, 2025 – August 30, 2026

In collaboration with the Coast Salish Wool Weaving Center, the Burke will display both contemporary and historical woven wool creations, including blankets, tunics, hoods, and skirts. This exhibit is a must for any fiber arts enthusiast who wants to see the seasonal cycle of weaving, from the gathering of materials to the natural dyeing process and the weaving of intricate designs. The collection’s emphasis on “resilience” not only points to the physical longevity of the materials, but also to the historical perseverance of the Coast Salish weaving traditions. (Burke Museum) AUDREY VANN

More

Outside: In Sept 26–Oct 25, Foster/White Gallery, free (See feature, pg. 32)

Carmen Winant: Passing On Through Sept 28, Henry Art Gallery, free

Chronoform, Curated by Daniel Tovar Through Sept 27, SOIL, free

Fancy Pants Through Sept 27, Base Camp Studios, free

John Behr: Shades and Shapes, Dynamics and Dimensions Through Sept 27, Vermillion, free

Por Primera Vez (For the First Time) Through Sept 28, Base Camp Studios, free

Karey Kessler | the Where Through Sept 27, Shift Gallery, free

Hugh Hayden: American Vernacular Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free

Boren Banner Series: Tarrah Krajnak Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free

Hib Sabin’s Cast of Characters Through Sept 30, Stonington Gallery, free

The True Butterfly Effect Through Oct 4, Slip Gallery, free

Mary Finlayson: Orange, Violet Through Oct 11, Winston Wächter Fine Art

Brad Winchester “RAVELING” Through Oct 18, James Harris Gallery, free

Nina Katchadourian: Origin Stories Through Oct 26, National Nordic Museum

Whiting Tennis Through Nov 1, Greg Kucera Gallery, free

Small Works Exhibition Through Nov 7, Gage Academy of Art, free

Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form Through Jan 4, 2026, MoPOP

Tariqa Waters: Venus Is Missing Through Jan 4, 2026, Seattle Art Museum, Wed–Sun

Ash-Glazed Ceramics from Korea and Japan Through July 12, 2027, Seattle Art Museum

Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) Through Oct 2027, Olympic Sculpture Park, free

Ten Thousand Things Through Spring 2027, Wing Luke Museum

Gossip: Between Us Ongoing, Tacoma Art Museum

Stefan Gonzales, Dual Solo Exhibitions Sept 13–Oct 18, The Vestibule, free

“Making the World a Little Less Horrible” Art Gala Sept 19, Miller Community Center, 5:30 pm, all ages

Pepper Pepper: Pink Moment Sept 22–Oct 31, M. Rosetta Hunter Gallery, free

Walk the Block 2025 Sept 27, Wa Na Wari, 1 pm

Early Warnings

Rodney McMillian: Neighbors Opens Oct 4, Henry Art Gallery, free

Telephone Opens Oct 10, Base Camp Studios, free

Haunted Opens Oct 11, Tacoma Art Museum (See feature, pg. 32)

Boren Banner Series: Camille Trautman Opens Oct 15, Frye Art Museum, free

Cultured Commodities: Photographs from the Henry Collection Opens Oct 18, Henry Art Gallery, free

Priscilla Dobler Dzul: Water Carries the Stories of Our Stars Opens Oct 18, Frye Art Museum, free

Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism Opens Oct 23, Seattle Art Museum

CAM 10th Anniversary Party Oct 31, Common Area Maintenance, 7 pm, donations accepted