Gillian Theobald: Fold & Folding
Through Oct 6
Born in Southern California, Seattle-based multimedia artist Gillian Theobald has been showcasing her art on the West Coast since the early 1980s. Although her style ranges from vibrant nature paintings to black-and-white line drawings to abstract collage, a constant in her work is the influence of mysticism and abstract expressionism. This solo exhibition at Georgetown’s studio e gallery will showcase Theobald’s collage works that turn found paper and cardboard packaging into richly colored and strangely textured sculptural works that I really wish I could touch. (Don’t touch the artwork, people!) (studio e gallery, free) AUDREY VANN
Z.Z. Wei
Sept 4–27
Z.Z. Wei’s oil paintings kind of look like a Grant Wood painting with the lights turned down, a Dalí painting with the removal of surrealist figures, or a snapshot from a fever dream. The Beijing-born artist paints seemingly mundane landscapes like country roads, train stations, factories, and farms, but adds a subtle, dreamlike warp. To me, Wei’s paintings evoke the Eastern Washington landscape that I remember seeing out the window as a child while visiting my grandparents, with the wobble of a rain-soaked car window. Whatever their associations with the desert dirt and expansive skies are, everyone can see some of their memories in Wei’s unique interpretations of American landscapes. He will showcase new works at the Patricia Rovzar Gallery this month with a champagne reception on Sept 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. (Patricia Rovzar Gallery, free) AUDREY VANN
Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving
Sept 13, 2025 – August 30, 2026
In collaboration with the Coast Salish Wool Weaving Center, the Burke will display both contemporary and historical woven wool creations, including blankets, tunics, hoods, and skirts. This exhibit is a must for any fiber arts enthusiast who wants to see the seasonal cycle of weaving, from the gathering of materials to the natural dyeing process and the weaving of intricate designs. The collection’s emphasis on “resilience” not only points to the physical longevity of the materials, but also to the historical perseverance of the Coast Salish weaving traditions. (Burke Museum) AUDREY VANN
More
Outside: In Sept 26–Oct 25, Foster/White Gallery, free (See feature, pg. 32)
Carmen Winant: Passing On Through Sept 28, Henry Art Gallery, free
Chronoform, Curated by Daniel Tovar Through Sept 27, SOIL, free
Fancy Pants Through Sept 27, Base Camp Studios, free
John Behr: Shades and Shapes, Dynamics and Dimensions Through Sept 27, Vermillion, free
Por Primera Vez (For the First Time) Through Sept 28, Base Camp Studios, free
Karey Kessler | the Where Through Sept 27, Shift Gallery, free
Hugh Hayden: American Vernacular Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free
Boren Banner Series: Tarrah Krajnak Through Sept 28, Frye Art Museum, free
Hib Sabin’s Cast of Characters Through Sept 30, Stonington Gallery, free
The True Butterfly Effect Through Oct 4, Slip Gallery, free
Mary Finlayson: Orange, Violet Through Oct 11, Winston Wächter Fine Art
Brad Winchester “RAVELING” Through Oct 18, James Harris Gallery, free
Nina Katchadourian: Origin Stories Through Oct 26, National Nordic Museum
Whiting Tennis Through Nov 1, Greg Kucera Gallery, free
Small Works Exhibition Through Nov 7, Gage Academy of Art, free
Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form Through Jan 4, 2026, MoPOP
Tariqa Waters: Venus Is Missing Through Jan 4, 2026, Seattle Art Museum, Wed–Sun
Ash-Glazed Ceramics from Korea and Japan Through July 12, 2027, Seattle Art Museum
Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) Through Oct 2027, Olympic Sculpture Park, free
Ten Thousand Things Through Spring 2027, Wing Luke Museum
Gossip: Between Us Ongoing, Tacoma Art Museum
Stefan Gonzales, Dual Solo Exhibitions Sept 13–Oct 18, The Vestibule, free
“Making the World a Little Less Horrible” Art Gala Sept 19, Miller Community Center, 5:30 pm, all ages
Pepper Pepper: Pink Moment Sept 22–Oct 31, M. Rosetta Hunter Gallery, free
Walk the Block 2025 Sept 27, Wa Na Wari, 1 pm
Early Warnings
Rodney McMillian: Neighbors Opens Oct 4, Henry Art Gallery, free
Telephone Opens Oct 10, Base Camp Studios, free
Haunted Opens Oct 11, Tacoma Art Museum (See feature, pg. 32)
Boren Banner Series: Camille Trautman Opens Oct 15, Frye Art Museum, free
Cultured Commodities: Photographs from the Henry Collection Opens Oct 18, Henry Art Gallery, free
Priscilla Dobler Dzul: Water Carries the Stories of Our Stars Opens Oct 18, Frye Art Museum, free
Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism Opens Oct 23, Seattle Art Museum
CAM 10th Anniversary Party Oct 31, Common Area Maintenance, 7 pm, donations accepted