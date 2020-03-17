12 Social Distancing-Friendly Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2020 in Seattle Today Irish Pub Fare to Go, Remote Concerts, and More

Artist photo Watch local Irish party band Stark Raving Plaid perform on Facebook Live tonight.

In case you forgot (we won't judge), today is St. Patrick's Day! While Governor Inslee has temporarily put the kibosh on in-person dining and drinking in Seattle restaurants and bars, some Irish pubs and eateries are offering special takeout and delivery options today so that you can enjoy your corned beef and cabbage in the safety of your own home. We've rounded up those options below, along with St. Patrick's Day livestreamed events that you can tune into while you eat. You can also find a full list of restaurants that have announced they will offer delivery or takeout in light of COVID-19 on our delivery listings page, or check out our list of our favorite Seattle restaurants that deliver.

RESTAURANTS

The Growler Guys

Restaurant details: Pick up Irish food and beer (like a Reuben with corned beef and cabbage and Iron Horse Brewey's Quilter’s Irish Death Strong Ale) to take home for St. Patrick's Day by either stopping in or driving by a pickup window in your car.

Kate's Pub

Restaurant details: Kate herself will post up curbside to hand you pre-boxed corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes and carrots, but you can also order your favorite things to go from the regular menu. Stick around (briefly, and with caution) to enjoy some live Irish music, and pick up a roll of toilet paper for $10. All proceeds will go directly to the restaurant staff.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

Restaurant details: The cozy Irish pub run by the McAleese family will box up corned beef and cabbage, Irish pasties, and other classic dishes.

Mulleady's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Restaurant details: Choose from a four-course menu of St. Paddy's Day specials or order à la carte from Magnolia's seasonally inspired gastro pub. Your options include Irish cassoulet, pate en croute, corned beef with mashers and blue cheese cream, and an Irish coffee tiramisu.

O'Malley's Irish Pub

Restaurant details: The dining area of this Tacoma neighborhood joint is closed, but they're keeping their kitchen open and will continue to sling items off their St. Patrick's Day menu—including shepherd's pie and bangers and mash—for delivery on Grubhub.

Owl N' Thistle Irish Pub

Restaurant details: While you may not get to cozy up in Owl N' Thistle's brick-laid, possibly haunted digs, at least you can fill up on its comforting menu items like Guinness beef stew and their famous fish & chips to go.

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub (all locations)

Restaurant details: You can find all Shawn O'Donnell's locations on UberEats for delivery, or you can pick up your orders curbside. Their entrees range from Irish whiskey mac and cheese to Guinness beef stew.

Terry's Kitchen

Restaurant details: Denizens of Bellevue can scoop up this restaurant's St. Patrick's Day special: "Succulent" corned beef and cabbage with rice or potatoes.

LIVESTREAMED EVENTS

Celebrating St. Pat with Social Distance

Robert Sarazin Blake & the Dublin Letters perform covers of songs by the Dubliners, the Clancy Brothers, the Pogues, and other Irish legends live from the Boundary Bay Mountain Room (and live-streamed for your social distancing needs).

Tuesday

Stark Raving Quarantine St. Patrick's Day Party of One Stream

Do a festive jig from home as local Irish party band Stark Raving Plaid perform live on your computer screen.

Tuesday

St. Paddy's Day Virtual Gathering!

The Prison Scholar Fund will host an hour of "learning and soulful music," including a discussion with Jenny Iredale, who became a substance abuse therapist in less than a year after her release.

Sunday

St. Patrick’s Day with SeaStar

Local Irish band SeaStar will "drive away the snakes of sadness" with a livestreamed concert.

Tuesday