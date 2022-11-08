📌

Hello and welcome to The Stranger's 2022 general election night coverage!!! In the next few hours, we'll better understand just how far America will slide toward fascism this year. 🙃

Nationally, if Democrats lose control of both the House and Senate, which would align with historical trends, then we can all look forward to Republicans holding the government hostage while the world melts. If you didn't block out the last two years of Obama's last term, it'll be just like that—except this time with election-deniers.

Closer to home, we'll begin to learn whether Washington will send one or two election-deniers to Congress, whether state Democrats will reinforce their blue wall in Olympia, whether King County voters will reboot the war on drugs, whether Seattle voters will change the way they vote in primaries, and much, much, more!

As always, you will not be alone with your nerves and your doom-scrolling. Tonight, Stranger Election Control Board members will pack their pre-rolls and head out to election night parties all over town. Expect wall-to-wall snack coverage! Gossip! Tears! Cheers! More tears! And lots of cussing.

Okay, buckle up, let's go!

JUDGE SHADID’S WIFE MAKES THE BEST MANHATTANS

5:05 PM

Did not peg Shadid as a Scrappy’s man.

The SECB caught up with the incumbent Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) judge while he was at the PCC picking up bitters for his wife. “My wife makes the best manhattans in the world,” he said. Tonight he plans to be sipping one or two of those alongside his family at home while he waits for the results to drop.

His kids, who are aged 10 and 7, have gotten a crash course in democracy this year as he’s attempted to best his challenger, Nyjat Rose-Akins, a prosecutor under Republican City Attorney Ann Davison and liaison to the Seattle Police Department. “They’ll be very excited to see how daddy does this election,” he’s said—as will his in-laws.

With endorsements from the Seattle Times and the Stranger, he should do okay, but who knows. That endorsement in the Times wasn’t exactly flattering. In the face of the paper’s seemingly reluctant support, Shadid said he was “absolutely thrilled to have their endorsement” and similarly “thrilled about the homework they put into it.”

Aside from his own race, he’s got his eye on the other SMC court battle on the ballot, which pits his colleague Adam Eisenberg against public defender Pooja Vaddadi. He’s also looking at the Northeast District judge race between Stranger-endorsed Judge Michael Finkle and his challenger Joshua Schaer, who’s an assistant attorney general. Shadid praised Finkle for his mentorship and work on therapeutic courts, but says he may be “facing some headwinds” given the general political environment.

APPROVAL VOTING IS HAVING A BABY

2:45 PM

Seattle Approves campaign manager Logan Bowers and his wife, Jerina Pillert, wait on the arrival of baby Max (or, depending how the vote goes, Avery). "She took point on the Max project," Bowers said.

Seattle Approves campaign manager Logan Bowers will miss all the election night "fun" tonight due the fact that his wife Jerina Pillert is, well, due.

"We've got two projects shipping today," Bowers said of his forthcoming baby boy and the approval voting initiative, one of two competing election reform measures on Seattle's ballot.

Bowers said the couple will either name the kid Max or Avery. Pillert put the choice up for a vote on Twitter—"sadly it couldn't be an approval poll"—and they're currently leaning toward Max.

Twitter friends: we have ~3 weeks to go before Baby B ships and 4 potential names! @loganb and I need your vote or he might end up named Baby Boy Bowers until he can talk and choose his own. 😂 vote 👇 November 4, 2022

As for his other project, he thinks "it'll be an interesting one."

"We're in as good a place as we can be given that we were outspent by dark money 3 to 1 in the last closing month of the election," he said.

"Regardless the outcome," he added, "One thing is clear: having two voting reform groups fight in public is not good for voting reform. We have taken the L as vote reform enthusiasts. For the price that FairVote paid to fight with us, they could have passed voting reform in three Seattles or 20 towns in the state."

Though he's not planning to spend much time looking at election results tonight, Bowers may try to sneak an old-fashioned in the birth room. "No one will mind if I drink a cocktail while I watch," he said.

RANKED-CHOICE VOTING WOULD LIKE TO THANK RADIOLAB

2:40 PM

“This day feels incredible,” says Stephanie Houghton, managing director of FairVote Washington, the organization behind this year’s ranked-choice voting campaign. “It feels like we have a team taking us over the finish line.”

It’s a day that Houghton has spent years waiting for. Back in 2019, she says, she was working on a thirteen-way race that included one candidate who was running specifically to prevent her candidate from winning. “I just thought there’s got to be a way to run on ideas,” she said. “You can’t just run against a person.”

That’s when she heard an episode of the podcast Radiolab about ranked-choice voting. “I thought, 'That’s going to be really tough to implement,'” she said, “and then I found myself at FairVote Washington and saw people are working on this, and we’ve got a real shot.”

One of the most promising signs of the campaign came early on, when they held a conference call to announce their plans and sixty people showed up. “I’ve worked on campaigns for a decade, and getting sixty people to show up on a call at the last minute is no small feat,” she said. “That’s the moment I was like, 'Oh, wow this is something special.' I’ve been carrying that this whole time.”

The campaign will convene on Comet Tavern on Capitol Hill tonight to watch the results come in. Houghton’s been so focused on the race that it was only during a call this afternoon that she realized she has no idea what drink she’ll order. “Oh gosh, I have not thought about that, which is mortifying,” she said. “I probably won’t have anything until late tonight. But I will have a glass of something ... that’s as far as I’ve gotten.”

CHIPALO STREET FINALLY CHECKS HIS MAIL

2:35 PM

Street apparently checks his snail mail as often as we do. Courtesy of Chipalo Street

Chipalo Street is of two minds today. “The analytics side of me is optimistic,” he said this afternoon. “The candidate in me is a ball of nerves.”

His campaign for an open State House seat in South Seattle's 37th Legislative District has been harrowing at times, he said, recalling an incident during his door-to-door canvassing involving a homeowner who didn’t believe he was a candidate for office and threatened to pull a gun. “No matter how many campaign flyers I showed her . . . she was still very hesitant” to talk, he said.

Other memorable interactions from the campaign included a conversation with a voter whose politics were very progressive except for one: she was staunchly anti-abortion. “Having that conversation was really interesting,” said Street, who listened to the woman describe how she’d lost her progressive friends over the issue and felt isolated. “I am one hundred percent pro-choice, but out of all the anti-abortion folks, I had the most empathy for her.”

He’ll be spending this afternoon trying to keep his nerves at bay with some busy-work: sorting the mail that’s piled up over the last three months. Then he’ll be heading to Taste of the Caribbean for a get-together around 7 pm, where his drink of choice will probably be a rum punch.

“I’m optimistic about how this race plays out,” he said, though he’s nervous about the rest of the country. “I have a bad feeling, like it’s a little like 2016.”

CATS, CHAMPAGNE, AND VIDEO GAMES

2:30 PM

Vaddadi will be watching tonight's returns with her husband (not pictured) and her two cats. She named this cutie Spartan John 117 Master Chief Vaddadi, aka "the demon," after the main character in the Halo franchise. SELFIE

Pooja Vaddai WANTED to throw a big election party tonight with staff and others to watch the results come in, but then the COVID got her husband, James Barker, an attorney at the video game company Bungie.

To prevent the spread of a deadly respiratory virus, they're now planning to stay in with champagne, tacos, and a game of Destiny II on deck as they wait to find out if Vaddadi might upset Seattle Municipal Court Presiding Judge Adam Eisenberg in one of the two local judicial races on the ballot.

Barker said he felt as if the campaign had "put it all out on the field," and that they'll have a "very decent shot" at victory.

If she ends up winning, Vaddadi will celebrate with a bottle of champaign, video games, and a vow to plan her actual wedding. (She and Barker recently wed for his health insurance, and also "for other reasons, too" she said, laughing.) Her first order of business on the bench, though, will be to improve morale at the Court so it runs more efficiently and to renew the Court's commitment to restorative justice practices.

No matter what happens, Vaddadi hopes her candidacy will lead to more contested judicial races. "I don't like that more often than not these races are uncontested. It makes judges too comfortable ... makes them take their job for granted ... and [the job] stops being a civic duty and more like an entitlement," she said.

In the meantime, Vaddadi, who teaches law as an adjunct instructor at Seattle University when not working as a public defender, said she'll calm her election-night nerves in the classroom. This afternoon, she's teaching a class on persuasive legal writing.

LONG LINE AT LUMEN FIELD VOTE CENTER

2:27 PM

If you're looking to register to vote or fix a problem with your ballot, the elections department recommends trying one of the county's other voting centers.

Hey folks, we've heard the line at the Vote Center @LumenField is long. If you're unable to wait in that line and seek assistance at a Vote Center, we have five other Vote Centers where lines are currently shorter. https://t.co/HB5N6ecxTr — King County Elections (@kcelections) November 8, 2022

KAUFFMAN'S FEELING CHIPPER

2:15 PM

Hittin’ the streets.

Claudia Kauffman, the Stranger-endorsed Democrat running against a Republican in one of King County's only swing districts, is in a pretty chipper mood today. She spent the day meeting with volunteers and waving signs, and she plans to relax for a few hours before results start coming in.

“I’m optimistic,” she said. “I’ve been working so hard and knocked on thousands of doors and met with so many people.”

How did she keep her energy up? “It was really my dedication to public service that got me into this race,” she said. “And then winning the primary race was so invigorating. It really strengthened my resolve to move forward and continue.”

This evening, she’ll be gathering with friends at Duke’s Seafood in Kent and toasting her campaign volunteers. “This is truly an opportunity for the volunteers ... who’ve dedicated so many hours to the campaign,” she said. “That’s the intent of tonight, to thank all my supporters for an outstanding race.”

Her drink of choice? “I don’t know,” she said. “I think I’ll just have some iced tea for tonight.”

TURNOUT LOOKIN' LOWER THIS YEAR

2:00 PM

King County Elections (KCE) expects 72% of registered voters to cast a ballot in election, which is down from the last few even-year elections. When Trump was on the ballot in 2020, the county saw 87% turnout. In 2018, we saw 76% turnout. Right now we're sitting at 43.4% turnout.

The department plans to drop 430,000 ballots tonight. Subsequent drops will hit at 4 pm every day this week. If it all plays out the way it has in the past, then Wednesday's drop will show little movement, Thursday's drop will reveal trends in the later ballots, and Friday's drop will reveal how big those trends are. King County's results typically shift bluer over time due to later ballots leaning progressive, and the rest of the state typically shifts redder over time.