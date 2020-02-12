Beware of Volcanoes, Avoid Serial Killers, and Other Advice for People New to Seattle Plus, how to take a road trip without a car, where to explore in South Seattle, and who has the most power around here.

From 2010 to 2020, Seattle grew by an estimated 134,622 people. That is equivalent to the population of five Ballards.

Not all of those people just moved here to work in tech, but a whole bunch of them did, and if that includes you—welcome! Try not to be demoralized by all the people who blame you for ruining Seattle. Rest assured, you didn't ruin Seattle. The people who got here right before you ruined it.

One thing you may not know from reading about Seattle on the internet is how many big-ass plants we have. Why so many? Which ones are the prettiest? Rich Smith, who always stops to smell the flowers when he goes on a hike, has answers here.

As much as the city is packed with crazy-beautiful life, there is also death lurking around every corner. Seattle has a very low murder rate (about 20 people a year), but we are also the old stomping ground of Ted Bundy and the Green River Killer—and if a serial killer doesn't get you, an earthquake, a disease, or a nuclear attack might, as Katie Herzog explains here.

If you're hoping to die by volcano, bad news: The volcanoes that surround you are harmless. That is, unless you live in Puyallup, which may be wiped out the next time Mount Rainier goes boom. See if you can name the other two active volcanoes visible from Seattle before you read Lester Black's piece here.

Want to take a road trip but don't have a car? Don't worry, you have plenty of options. Nathalie Graham goes on a rural-transit adventure with the self-described Pacific Northwest Transit Daddy.

Who runs things around here? Who has the most power? Eli Sanders breaks down the top five politicians.

Interested in the cultural life and history of South Seattle? Charles Mudede takes you on a tour.

Interested in films? The largest video library in the world is in the U-District, and Chase Burns has a few tips about it here.

Interested in food? As long as you plan to stay alive, you're going to need to eat. The story of Seattle's favorite comfort food can be found here.

Have no one to do any of these things with? Feeling weird about flying solo? Oh, come on. That's no excuse. Doing shit alone is one of life's great pleasures, as Jasmyne Keimig writes here.