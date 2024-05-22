The Stranger Presents: How to Seattle 2024
99 Things to Do Before the Big One Takes Us All
How to Seattle: Outdoors
Sure, the View Is Beautiful, but It’s Gonna Kill Us All
How to Seattle: Food & Drink
The Best Side of Seattle Is Waiting for You at the Hot Dog Cart
The 99 Things to Do in Seattle Checklist
Download It and Print It Out to Keep Track of Your Progress!
How to Seattle: Attractions & Landmarks
Welcome to Our Weird Little Corner of the Country
How to Seattle: Shopping
Because You Can't Take It With You
How to Seattle: Music & Nightlife
From Punk Shows at Roller Rinks to Trivia Nights Hosted By Jeopardy! Champs
How to Seattle: Arts & Culture
Only in Seattle Can You Scream in a Museum and Dance to Robyn at Church
How to Seattle: Extra Credit
Adventures That Require a Bit More Time, Money, and/or a Willing Grindr Date
To ensure you experience the best possible version of Seattle, The Stranger’s writers compiled this list of 99 things you need to do to truly “get” Seattle. Whether you’re here for a weekend or a lifetime, we hope you’ll flip through this issue and feel inspired to get out there and explore, to find the coolest and weirdest and most surprising and delicious aspects of the city.
This checklist is in every issue of The Stranger—here's where to find it!—but you can also download it here for free, print it out, and keep track of your progress.
Having fun? Take pictures of all your adventures (and your checklist!) and tag us on Instagram @thestrangerseattle to show off everything you've done!
Click here—or right-click and save—to download your free 99 Things to Do in Seattle Checklist!