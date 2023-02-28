For a quarter century, Capitol Hill Block Party has taken over the gayborhood with music, beer gardens, and a shit ton of people. To celebrate this milestone, the festival is going BIG. Like, PinkPantheress big.

This morning, CHBP's producers Daydream State dropped their official lineup for the festival, which runs July 21-23 right in the Pike/Pine corridor. Headliners include electronic music group Louis the Child; electro duo Sofi Tukker; futuristic Florida rapper Denzel Curry; and—SCREAM—British producer, singer, and first lady of TikTok, PinkPantheress. Ms. Pantheress is a huge get for CHBP, in my opinion, as she's one of the most popular musicians working today (listen to her mega-viral collab with Ice Spice).

Also slated to make audiences swoon are indie group MUNA, rapper Rico Nasty, DJ and producer Channel Tres (who recently sold out the Showbox), producer and singer Empress Of, "Daddy AF" icon Slayyyter, "Friday" meme-turned-legit-singer Rebecca Black, and verified pop stars Coco & Clair Clair. There's lots here for the Zoomers in the crowd, but elder Millennials should be able to have some fun, too.

While it's always great to see some of the bigger national and international acts, I've found that often it's the local musicians who end up providing the best experiences (like Enumclaw's enthusiastic squirt guns and CD giveaway last year, lol). Those holding it down for the PNW include indie pop musician Sea Lemon, psych rockers Acid Tongue, undercover lovergirl Taylar Elizza Beth, riot grrrl-esque punks Lemon Boy, dream poppers Coral Grief, CHBP favorites TERMINATor, smooth-voiced singer BRUJITA XO, and many more.

"What began as a one-day event with just five bands and a couple of DJs in 1997 has grown into three days with over 100 performers and thousands of attendees," said Kate Harris, CHBP's sponsorship director and associate producer, in a press release. "We’re excited to celebrate this 25-year milestone and cannot wait to celebrate with everyone this year.”

Like the iterations of CHBP before it, there will be nine stages to get sweaty and freaky: Main Stage, Vera Stage, Neumos, Barboza, Cha Cha, Cafe Racer, Wildrose, Havana, and Chophouse Row. You can expect beer gardens, free community events, and other programming around the festival. Presale for three-day general admission and VIP passes goes live Tuesday, February 28 at 9 am, with the public sale kicking off Friday, March 3 at 9 am. See you there?

Check out the full lineup below: