A Message to the City from Price Suddarth

Price Suddarth is a dancer and choreographer. Courtesy of Price Suddarth

Good morning. It's April, which T. S. Eliot called "the cruellest month," and which promises to be gloomier than March, if you can believe it. But we will make it through this. We still have art. We still have creativity and we are still finding ways of connecting, despite everything.

Today's message comes from the choreographer Price Suddarth, who is also a soloist dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

With his message, Price wanted to share a piece he choreographed a couple years ago. "This was something that was solely meant to be experienced alone. Completely in isolation. A very different idea than a normal performance," he explains in the video. "The work, entitled 'Silent Resonance,' was meant to evoke isolation."

Watch:

"While we're all isolating ourselves and quarantining ourselves," Price points out in his message, "we're actually taking part in one of the greatest shared experiences that I can ever think of."

Price is from Westfield, Indiana. He studied at Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, the School of American Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet School, and he attended summer courses on scholarship at Pacific Northwest Ballet School, the Rock School, the School of American Ballet, and Miami City Ballet.

Price Suddarth joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as an apprentice in 2010. He was promoted to corps de ballet in 2011 and soloist in 2018. Photo by Lindsay Thomas/Courtesy of PNB

Thank you so much for your message, Price, and for sharing your beautiful and intensely relaxing work with us.

Have a good day in quarantine, everyone.