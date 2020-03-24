A Message to the City from Timothy White Eagle

Timothy White Eagle says, "This time we're in is very unique. It's a threshold moment. And when we pass through this, the world will not be the same." Courtesy of Timothy White Eagle

It's Tuesday, March 24, and this morning's message comes from visual artist, performance artist, and ritualist

A new work of his, The Violet Symphony, was supposed to open at On the Boards on March 19. Obviously, that did not happen, because nothing is happening right now.

"All of my artwork stems from a ritual practice," he explains in his message today. "With my work I am looking to heal parts of myself and parts of my community. And I have spent the last 20 years in some pretty intense environments, learning about ritual and learning about traditional practice. And I want to offer a really simple ritual that you can do all day long—many, many times, if you need to."

"I also want to acknowledge that this time we're in is very unique," he says in his message.

"It's a threshold moment. And when we pass through this, the world will not be the same. And it will be to our shame if we allow it to return to exactly as it was before."

In the late-1990s in Seattle, Timothy was best known as the owner and impresario of Coffee Messiah, "an espresso shop/performance space/free-range-freak sanctuary that lit up East Capitol Hill," as David Schmader once described it.

"I invite you to take this time to consider: What kind of world do you want to live in?" Photo by Will Wilson

You can find Timothy's more recent work here. His mother was Native American and his father a traveling Pentecostal minister, but he was given up for adoption at birth and raised by a working class white family in Washington state, as his bio states. He graduated from University of Utah with a BFA in Theater Arts.

If you want to keep listening to Timothy White Eagle's voice, follow him on Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing your gifts with us, Timothy.

Have a good day at home, everyone.