A Message to the City from Major Scales

Good morning. It's Sunday, March 29, and today's message is an original song composed and performed by Major Scales.

"I hope you're having an excellent morning," he says in his message, "and if for some reason you're having a particularly tough one, I hope that this song helps."

He adds, "I wrote it just for this."

Major Scales is a musician, writer, performer, tie enthusiast, and occasional accordionist based in Seattle.

As his bio states, he has written everything from award-winning New York shows on the east coast to music for amateur adult films on the west.

And yes, that is a reference to HUMP!

If he looks familiar to you and you're wondering where you know him from, it's probably this.

Photo by José Guzman Colon

If not for the lockdown, he’d currently be on his third U.K. tour with show partner Jinkx Monsoon.

He can also be seen in Seattle performing his annual Halloween horror extravaganza with BenDeLeCreme, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor! (We'll have shows again by October, right?) Here's what Major looks like in that:

In Major's song today, he sings:

Though we'll follow the rules to protect our health

You can find in the rules a little room for yourself.

Thank you so much for that message, Major.

And thank you for putting it in song.

Have a good Sunday, everyone.