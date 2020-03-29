Major Scales is a musician, writer, and performer based in Seattle.
Major Scales is a musician, writer, and performer based in Seattle. Photo by Jeff Dorion

Good morning. It's Sunday, March 29, and today's message is an original song composed and performed by Major Scales.

"I hope you're having an excellent morning," he says in his message, "and if for some reason you're having a particularly tough one, I hope that this song helps."

He adds, "I wrote it just for this."

Major Scales is a musician, writer, performer, tie enthusiast, and occasional accordionist based in Seattle.

As his bio states, he has written everything from award-winning New York shows on the east coast to music for amateur adult films on the west.

And yes, that is a reference to HUMP!

If he looks familiar to you and you're wondering where you know him from, it's probably this.

You can follow him on Instagram.
For more hilarious pictures, you should follow him on Instagram. Photo by José Guzman Colon

If not for the lockdown, he’d currently be on his third U.K. tour with show partner Jinkx Monsoon.

He can also be seen in Seattle performing his annual Halloween horror extravaganza with BenDeLeCreme, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor! (We'll have shows again by October, right?) Here's what Major looks like in that:

(Mmm. Chocolate cereal. Is it a chocolate cereal kind of day? Might be.)

In Major's song today, he sings:

Though we'll follow the rules to protect our health
You can find in the rules a little room for yourself.

Thank you so much for that message, Major.

And thank you for putting it in song.

Have a good Sunday, everyone.

* *

Previously in this series:

E. J. Koh's message to the city on March 28.

Ken Jennings's message to the city on March 27.

Demarre McGill's message to the city on March 26.

Lynn Shelton's Message to the City on March 25th.

Timothy White Eagle's message to the city on March 24.

Cookie Couture's message to the city on March 23.

Sarah Rudinoff's message to the city on March 22.

John Osebold's message to the city on March 21.


Ben Gibbard's message to the city on March 20.

Nathan Chan's message to the city on March 19.