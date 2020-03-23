A Message to the City from Cookie Couture

Cookie Couture's message this morning includes a cover of one of her favorite iconic Seattle songs. Courtesy of Cookie Couture

Good morning. It's Monday, March 23, even though it kind of feels like Sunday, doesn't it, every day is like Sunday, since all days are the same now, time having melted into itself.

This morning, we're mixing a little nighttime into our day, with a message from someone usually running around crowded bars of homosexuals. In her message, Cookie Couture comes not-quite-live to you from a drag bunker in an undisclosed location. It's very hostage-video chic. Drag bunkers in undisclosed locations are very in right now, and we like to bring you all the latest fashions.

Cookie talks about her connection to Seattle and then plays, for your edification and entertainment, "a cover of one of my favorite iconic Seattle songs."

Can you guess which one? Guess before you look.

Other mothers cannot deny—you are right!

TIP YOUR DRAG QUEEN.

That was so great, Cookie. Surprising. The skill!

You tipped, right? You didn't tip? Okay, look, city, you have to tip after a drag queen performs, especially right now, when drag queens are unemployed—because drag queens don't qualify for unemployment. What more do you want, a video of Cookie ice skating?

Coming right up!

Okay, now you've tipped, right? ... Right?

Oh c'mon, what is it going to take?!

What's that? You want to see Cookie as a boy?

DOABLE.

Okay, NOW TIP. You can afford one dollar.

Thank you for sharing your gift with us, Cookie!

All right, now, back to regularly scheduled programming. The morning news will be up at 8:30.

We wish you all, the unemployed and the employed, the sheltered and the unsheltered, peace and warmth as the rains return.