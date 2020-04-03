John Roderick is a singer, songwriter, writer writer, podcaster, former city council candidate, and fan of nature.
John Roderick is a singer, songwriter, writer writer, podcaster, former city council candidate, and river forger. Courtesy of John Roderick

Good morning.

It's Friday, April 3, and today's message comes from John Roderick, the lead singer and guitarist of The Long Winters.

"The evidence is just starting to come in that social distancing is starting to work and it's resulted in a lot fewer sick people and some saved lives," he says in his message, recorded in local woods, to which he has retreated in order to get away from people.

"I've always felt like the Seattle Freeze was a matter of life and death, and now we have every right to be proud."

He goes on: "And I am proud to be a Washingtonian, proud of our response to this pandemic. We're setting a great example to the rest of the United States."

You can follow John on Twitter or Instagram, or you can listen to one of his podcasts, including (but probably not limited to) Roderick On The Line, Road Work, Omnibus, and Friendly Fire.

Thank you for your message about communal responsibility and communal action, John.

Hey billionaires: Do more.

Everyone else: You're doing plenty. You're doing great. Thank you.

It's Friday, everyone. Thank god. Make the most of it.

Do you want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.


* *

Previously in this series:

Bill Cartys message to the city on April 2.
Bill Carty's message to the city on April 2.

1585703294-price_suddarth.png

Price Suddarth's message to the city on April 1.
Kary Waysons message to the city on March 31.
Kary Wayson's message to the city on March 31.

Ellen Forneys message to the city on March 30.
Ellen Forney's message to the city on March 30.

Major Scaless message to the city on March 29.
Major Scales's message to the city on March 29.

E. J. Kohs message to the city on March 28.
E. J. Koh's message to the city on March 28.

Ken Jenningss message to the city on March 27.
Ken Jennings's message to the city on March 27.

Demarre McGills message to the city on March 26.
Demarre McGill's message to the city on March 26.

Lynn Sheltons Message to the City on March 25th.
Lynn Shelton's Message to the City on March 25th.

Timothy White Eagles message to the city on March 24.
Timothy White Eagle's message to the city on March 24.

Cookie Coutures message to the city on March 23.
Cookie Couture's message to the city on March 23.

Sarah Rudinoffs message to the city on March 22.
Sarah Rudinoff's message to the city on March 22.

John Osebolds message to the city on March 21.
John Osebold's message to the city on March 21.


Ben Gibbards message to the city on March 21.
Ben Gibbard's message to the city on March 20.

Nathan Chans message to the city on March 19.
Nathan Chan's message to the city on March 19.