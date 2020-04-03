A Message to the City from John Roderick

John Roderick is a singer, songwriter, writer writer, podcaster, former city council candidate, and river forger. Courtesy of John Roderick

Good morning.

It's Friday, April 3, and today's message comes from John Roderick, the lead singer and guitarist of The Long Winters.

"The evidence is just starting to come in that social distancing is starting to work and it's resulted in a lot fewer sick people and some saved lives," he says in his message, recorded in local woods, to which he has retreated in order to get away from people.

"I've always felt like the Seattle Freeze was a matter of life and death, and now we have every right to be proud."

He goes on: "And I am proud to be a Washingtonian, proud of our response to this pandemic. We're setting a great example to the rest of the United States."

Thank you for your message about communal responsibility and communal action, John.

Hey billionaires: Do more.

Everyone else: You're doing plenty. You're doing great. Thank you.

It's Friday, everyone. Thank god. Make the most of it.